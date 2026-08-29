Kendall Jenner Delivers a Masterclass in Styling an All-White Outfit Before Labor Day

She also turned her $1,800 The Row bag into a dog carrier.

Amy Mackelden&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Kendall Jenner has a high ponytail and Beats headphones and wears an all-white outfit while carrying a dog in her handbag
(Image credit: Lesley Garcia / BACKGRID)
Jump to category:

As well as refusing to quit flip-flops as summer turns to fall, Kendall Jenner is gearing up to break the (antiquated) "no white after Labor Day" rule. And instead of hopping on the wired earphones trend, the model pledged allegiance to a pair of neon Beats headphones instead.

On August 27, Jenner was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a $110 Flore Flore Car Cotton Baby Tee in White, which she paired with The Row's Gala Cady Wide-Leg Pants in an off-white shade.

Despite almost wearing a totally white outfit, the reality star did accessorize her outfit with some black accessories. Jenner opted to wear black flats and she tied a black sweater around her waist.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Instead of embracing the celeb-beloved wired headphones trend, which has been seen on everyone from Hailey Bieber to Zoë Kravitz, Jenner opted for a pair of over-ear Beats headphones. The unusual headphones feature neon yellow ear cushions and remain unreleased, though they were teased throughout the 2026 World Cup.

Kendall Jenner has a high ponytail and Beats headphones and wears an all-white outfit while carrying a dog in her handbag

Kendall Jenner delivers a masterclass in wearing an all-white outfit before Labor Day.

(Image credit: Lesley Garcia / BACKGRID)

Perhaps the most extravagant element of Jenner's outfit was her decision to use her The Row Tori bag, which retails for $1,800, as a dog carrier. Her adorable pup poked his head out of the top of the bag as the model walked along the street.

Kendall Jenner has a high ponytail and Beats headphones and wears an all-white outfit while carrying a dog in her handbag

Kendall Jenner transforms a The Row bag into a dog carrier.

(Image credit: Lesley Garcia / BACKGRID)

Although Labor Day is fast approaching, Jenner just proved that an all-white outfit is appropriate regardless of the season.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Kendall Jenner

Explore More
CATEGORIES
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.