Kendall Jenner Delivers a Masterclass in Styling an All-White Outfit Before Labor Day

Instead of embracing the celeb-beloved wired headphones trend, which has been seen on everyone from Hailey Bieber to Zoë Kravitz, Jenner opted for a pair of over-ear Beats headphones. The unusual headphones feature neon yellow ear cushions and remain unreleased, though they were teased throughout the 2026 World Cup.
Flore Flore
Car Cotton Baby Tee
The Row
Gala Pants
Perhaps the most extravagant element of Jenner's outfit was her decision to use her The Row Tori bag, which retails for $1,800, as a dog carrier. Her adorable pup poked his head out of the top of the bag as the model walked along the street.
The Row
Tori Bag
Although Labor Day is fast approaching, Jenner just proved that an all-white outfit is appropriate regardless of the season.