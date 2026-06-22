Sunday, June 21, marked the longest day of the year, meaning the most daylight hours to sample the straw totes, breezy dresses, and surprisingly chic flip-flops celebrities have been wearing all June. Personally, I spent the weekend in the easy pants trend that’s making work outfits feel even comfier than pajamas.

Ahead, I'm sharing exactly how A-listers wore easy pants first—and how I make them work at 37 weeks pregnant. Unlike other summer trends, easy pants work for all ages, sizes, and even as maternity clothes. Can your average summer micro shorts say that? Didn't think so.

The Easy Summer Pant Trend

When it's too hot to function, VIPs and I slip into the easy pants trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

According to Kendall Jenner, Anne Hathaway, Gigi Hadid, and every style writer I follow on Substack, it’s the summer of the Big Easy Pant. These are the wearable equivalent of an Aperol Spritz (or your summer cocktail/mocktail of choice) on a Summer Friday patio at sunset: simple and refreshing, totally relaxed.

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Of course, when styled with a Balenciaga Rodeo bag or an elite summer sandal, even the most laid-back linen pants still manage to look dressier than they feel. And while Jenner’s as loyal as ever to The Row’s quadruple-digit take, I’ve found dozens of others for much less.

How I Style It

I'll be living in easy summer pants from now until the end of my maternity leave. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

For me, these under-$100 easy pants and structured top were a comfortable-yet-polished pairing for my last day at the office before maternity leave. (Elastic waistbands and roomy shirts are my wardrobe MVPs right now.) For anyone else, a poplin top plus a linen pant will equal a no-brainer outfit for commuting when it’s hot as hell outside. Not pictured: The star of my last newsletter, Alex Mill’s Perfect tote, which is still delivering on its namesake promise two weeks later.

A beachy escape from the city isn’t in the cards for me this summer. But I’m bringing the coastal energy to upcoming stroller walks through the park with these breathable gingham easy pants and equally Cape Cod-coded accessories.

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