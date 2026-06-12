There are too many 2026 World Cup fashion collaborations to count. Yet, a majority of A-listers wore something custom on June 11. First, Shakira returned to the opening ceremony stage in a never-before-seen outfit from Off-White. Then, official tournament ambassador Salma Hayek debuted the summer suit Gucci created just for her. Its color trend made her unmissable even from the highest seats in the stadium.

Hayek's World Cup duties stretched far beyond serving a look in the Mexico City Stadium—though she certainly did that, too. She presided over the the Parade of Nations, before presenting the official trophy to FIFA president Gianni Infantino. There wasn't an extra award lying around, but Hayek didn't need one to tell her she was best-dressed.

The House of Gucci actor graced the midfield catwalk in a fitted blazer and matching trousers. The single-breasted jacket was super cinched beneath razor-sharp shoulder pads and statement lapels. That way, only the top of her button-down alternative peeked through.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Salma Hayek's custom Gucci suit stole the show at the 2026 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gucci's new creative director, Demna, could've layered a basic white Oxford underneath and called it a day. Instead, he shade-matched Hayek's suit to a bow-topped blouse. The base of the shirt was strawberry red, much like the color trend that Alaïa, Givenchy, and Chanel rooted on Spring 2026 runways. Then, printed lilies, daffodils, and violets sprouted onto its silky fabric.

Hayek waved to fans while presenting the Parade of Nations. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hayek's finishing touches? One of Gucci's most recognizable motifs: the green-and-red Web stripe, which dates back to the 1950s. This time, it decorated her blouse's neck tie and cuffs. (She also styled the Web stripe at the 2026 French Open last week, except on a black long-sleeve top.)

Last but certainly not least, Hayek pinned Boucheron's $25,200 Flèche Brooch to her lapel. 177 round-cut diamonds shined against the arrow-shaped accessory.

Don't miss Hayek's five-figure brooch on her Gucci suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Salma Hayek is certainly making the rounds this sports season, first with the 2026 French Open last week. There, she traded tennis whites for a black, scoop-neck top from Gucci, matching Bermuda shorts, and a bright red Bottega Veneta bag.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, she's showing up and out at the 2026 World Cup. In case the tournament ambassador misses games in New York City or San Francisco this weekend, there's a chance she'll resume her style streak come June 17. That's when Uzbekistan will challenge Colombia in Mexico City Stadium. Here's hoping Hayek is in such a sporty mood this summer, she'll attend Wimbledon or the U.S. Open, too.

TOPICS Gucci