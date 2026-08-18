Kendall Jenner Couldn't Wait for Sweater Weather to Rewear Her Favorite The Row Knit

Most of the best-selling bags in Kendall Jenner's The Row collection are also beloved by Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence, Elle Fanning, and more. Turns out, the Olsen twins' most loyal clients share the same taste in knitwear, too. On August 17, the celebrity-beloved Ophelia Sweater, which first appeared in Jenner's closet years ago, returned to her Instagram feed—in a new, goes-with-everything color.

Jenner wasn't exaggerating when she referred to herself as a "lucky lady" in the caption: She secured the wool-and-cashmere blend crewneck before sizes started to dwindle. The $1,550 sweater comes complete with a ribbed collar, a matching hemline and cuffs, and bell-shaped sleeves. If the black-and-white filter isn't playing tricks on my eyes, Jenner's version is in the creamy white color called "Sand."

Kendall Jenner already brought her The Row Ophelia Sweater out of storage. (Image credit: @kendalljenner)

While the photographer (could it be Jacob Elordi?) cropped Jenner's pants and shoes from the picture, her oval-shaped sunglasses, canvas tote, and wine glass made the cut. Knowing the minimalist's personal style (and current fashion fixations), she might've stacked straight-leg jeans and high-vamp flats from The Row beneath the intentionally oversized, cozy silhouette.

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At this point, The Row's repeat clients are as familiar with the Ophelia Sweater as they are with the Margaux, Park Tote, and Marlo bags. My (unscientific) research suggests the double-layered design has been infiltrating celebrity closets since the end of 2022.

Sofia Richie Grainge, Pamela Anderson, and Lawrence previously tested the "Grey Melange" color with a blazer, white jeans, and Adidas Sambas, respectively. Jenner, on the other hand, has the style in three neutral shades: gray, cobalt blue, and black.

A few years ago, J.Law wore the Ophelia Sweater with light-wash jeans. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Since launch, the sweater's styling potential has been tested. Back in 2023, Jenner's close friend, Bieber, transformed the thigh-sweeping sweater into a mini dress. She elevated its comfort-first feel with leather Jimmy Choo boots, a belted tote bag by Toteme, and her signature Saint Laurent sunglasses.

That same year, Hailey Bieber gave the crewneck a cool-girl makeover. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Years later, Jenner's other Ophelia Sweaters show no signs of wear and tear. (Shoppers should expect nothing less from a four-figure jumper.) In Dec. 2025, after Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Ariana Grande, and sister Kylie Jenner debuted their own Ophelias, the 818 founder stayed true to the baggy black knit, wearing it over a white T-shirt, easy-breezy bottoms, and burgundy ballet flats from Reformation.

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Last year, Jenner wore the black Ophelia Sweater with matching pants and burgundy ballerinas. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Will this VIP-adored sweater change your life? Probably not, but if you're wearing cashmere crewnecks as much as Jenner, it might be worth the investment. From booked-and-busy Fashion Months to Sushi Park dinners with her sister, The Ophelia Sweater has become Jenner's chicest confidant.

To see why she adores the ribbed pullover so much, treat yourself to an Ophelia—or a similar style below.

Shop The Row-Inspired Sweaters Approved by Kendall Jenner