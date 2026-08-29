Forget Heeled Flip-Flops—Zoë Kravitz Is Ending Summer in Rubber Slides and Adidas Shorts

After declaring her love for defunct
department store Barneys, Zoë Kravitz decided to send a different message with her vintage baseball cap. And as summer comes to an end, the actress opted to switch out her heeled flip-flops and mules for a pair of sporty rubber slides.
Kravitz was photographed in
New York City on August 28 wearing a red vintage baseball cap giving a nod to TV series . While Sex and the City Jennifer Lawrence's collection of baseball caps is likely hard to compete with, Kravitz's latest cap will undoubtedly have a lot of admirers.
The
Blink Twice director forewent formal footwear in favor of black rubber slides, which paired perfectly with her royal blue Adidas shorts. Although Kravitz's exact shorts might be tricky to track down, similar styles remain in stock from the sportswear giant. Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Zoë Kravitz pairs rubber slides with Adidas shorts.
(Image credit: Getty Images/Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Unfortunately, Kravitz's The Row Terrasse Bag has already sold out in the black leather style she's carrying. Luckily, a brown suede version of the same bag remains in stock.
Zoë Kravitz carrying The Row's Terrasse Bag.
(Image credit: Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)
THE ROW
Terrasse Suede Shoulder Bag
Finally, the actress accessorized her sporty outfit with a pair of
Thistles The Atlas Sunglasses and a Jessica McCormack Signature Diamond Button Back Necklace, which retails for $195,000.
Basically, summer is coming to an end and Kravitz is heading into fall mixing sportif essentials with designer pieces.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Zoë Kravitz
Adidas
Workout Essentials 3-Stripes Woven Shorts
Adidas Originals
Sport Shorts
Adidas
Pacer Workout Flex Woven Shorts
Adidas
Denim Graphic Varsity Shorts
Adidas
Squadra 25 Short-Length Shorts
Adidas Originals
Summer Glow Denim Shorts
Adidas Originals
Firebird Shorts in Blue
Nike
Nike Calm 2.0 Women's Slides
PUMA
Cool Cat 2.0 Women's Slides
Nike
Offcourt Women's Slides
Hunter
Faroe Platform Slide Sandal
Radley London
Christina Large Zip Top Shoulder Bag
Longchamp
Le Pliage Xtra M Hobo Bag
Maison de Sabre
Large Leather Zipped Soft Tote Bag
Banana Republic
Slouchy Vida Italian Leather Bag
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