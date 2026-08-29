Forget Heeled Flip-Flops—Zoë Kravitz Is Ending Summer in Rubber Slides and Adidas Shorts

She completed her outfit with an in-demand The Row bag.

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Zoë Kravitz wears a red Sex and the City baseball cap, blue Adidas shorts, and rubber slides on August 28, 2026 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)
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After declaring her love for defunct department store Barneys, Zoë Kravitz decided to send a different message with her vintage baseball cap. And as summer comes to an end, the actress opted to switch out her heeled flip-flops and mules for a pair of sporty rubber slides.

Kravitz was photographed in New York City on August 28 wearing a red vintage baseball cap giving a nod to TV series Sex and the City. While Jennifer Lawrence's collection of baseball caps is likely hard to compete with, Kravitz's latest cap will undoubtedly have a lot of admirers.

The Blink Twice director forewent formal footwear in favor of black rubber slides, which paired perfectly with her royal blue Adidas shorts. Although Kravitz's exact shorts might be tricky to track down, similar styles remain in stock from the sportswear giant.

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Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz wears a red Sex and the City baseball cap, blue Adidas shorts, and rubber slides on August 28, 2026 in New York City

Zoë Kravitz pairs rubber slides with Adidas shorts.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Unfortunately, Kravitz's The Row Terrasse Bag has already sold out in the black leather style she's carrying. Luckily, a brown suede version of the same bag remains in stock.

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz wears a red Sex and the City baseball cap, blue Adidas shorts, and rubber slides on August 28, 2026 in New York City

Zoë Kravitz carrying The Row's Terrasse Bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Finally, the actress accessorized her sporty outfit with a pair of Thistles The Atlas Sunglasses and a Jessica McCormack Signature Diamond Button Back Necklace, which retails for $195,000.

Basically, summer is coming to an end and Kravitz is heading into fall mixing sportif essentials with designer pieces.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Zoë Kravitz

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.