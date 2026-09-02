It Girls Are Protesting Fashion's Most Outdated Rule in This Classic Fall Uniform

Labor Day is fast approaching, but don't be fooled: Summer whites season isn't over until Kendall Jenner makes the switch to moodier shades. And as of September 2, she was still loyal to pre-Labor Day-approved colors. But that's not to say her all-white outfit wouldn't work in her cold-weather wardrobe, either.
Setting the matching set's summery tint aside, Jenner just arrived at the 2026 Venice Film Festival in the ultimate fall uniform. Wearing crisp whites from the scoop-neck of her sleeveless tank top to the straight-leg hem of her trousers, she didn't even try to keep a low profile at the airport.
While the brand behind her perfect pantsuit remains a mystery, the silhouette would shine on any cold city's street style circuit this fall. Previous off-duty outfits confirmed Jenner supports wearing white after Labor Day, but she could splash any Fall 2026 color trend onto her latest look (think: moss green,mustard yellow, or even aqua blue) and make it even more seasonal. Eventually, should the supermodel accessorize the cotton-looking co-ord with a J.Crew Rollneck Sweater and the triangle scarf trend, it could become her go-to base layer for 50-degree November days.
As to not get ahead of herself, Jenner reunited with The Row's Stella Slippers: the high vamp flats she's been wearing nonstop this summer. Last week in L.A., she styled (what seemed to be) the same $920 It shoes with another white look, featuring a fitted baby tee, pull-on pants from Adanola, and The Row's Tori Bag.
The Row
Stella Ballerina Flat
Before she boarded her flight to Venice, however, Chanel loaned her an unreleased duffel bag from the Cruise 2027 fashion show. The suede taupe style, with its braided leather straps and subtle double-C branding, is the newest (and largest) addition to her Chanel by Matthieu Blazy bag collection. Jenner's well-loved Maxi Flap is half the size, boasts a signature top flap, and was sculpted from a rich shade of burgundy leather.
The Chanel tote is new, but her affinity for season-defying white styles certainly isn't. Earlier this summer, Jenner debuted a cotton-silk blend blouse and a matching pencil skirt from The Row in New York City. Her skirt suit definitely deserves a spot in her fall-to-winter wardrobe, too. (Just imagine the top's three-quarter-length sleeves peeking out from underneath an unmissable fur coat in Aspen, Colorado.)
Jenner isn't the only one with fall-worthy whites in their summer closet. Everyone from Off Campus's Ella Bright and Dua Lipa to Jennifer Lopez and Camila Morrone previously sampled colorless matching sets.
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Could 2026 be the year that fashion insiders officially denounce the "no white after Labor Day" rule? To manifest this long-overdue shift, shop the white fall outfits below.
Shop White Fall Outfits Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.