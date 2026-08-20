For her latest trip to Sushi Park, an A-list-approved hotspot in West Hollywood, Hailey Bieber traveled back to a simpler, wired headphones-wearing time. Peep the period-accurate, zig-zag headband and slim sunglasses, too. Like the modern cool-girl that she is, though, the Rhode founder finished the throwback look with a trendy lingerie top in Fall 2026's leading yellow color trend.

Marking her third vintage find of the month, following Manolo Blahnik flip-flops and a wedding guest dress from Versace Spring 2023, Bieber grabbed dinner with friends in a lace-trimmed, asymmetrical-neck top from Dolce & Gabbana. While I'm unsure what year the cami is from, the spaghetti-strap style recently sold secondhand for under $150 on eBay.

If you look close enough, you will see that she shade-matched the borderline chartreuse top to the volume button on her wired headphones. Bieber then grounded the electric shade with flared black trousers, matching sandals, and a leather tote bag.

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Hailey Bieber was spotted at Sushi Park wearing an unmissable shade of acid yellow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lace-trimmed tops like these can be found in the archives of Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and more. Its electric hue, on the other hand, pushed Bieber outside of her minimalist color palette. Perhaps she was influenced by Fall 2026 fashion shows to give it a go.

Mugler's take on the color trend gave a drop-waist, shoulder-padded turtleneck a maximalist makeover. Later, a hooded, one-shoulder cape (texturized with subtle pleating) returned neon yellow to Issey Miyake's runway. Meanwhile, Pierre Cardin stacked the shade over lilac leather leggings.

A model wore an acid yellow top on the Mugler Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It took over a pleated look on Issey Miyake's catwalk. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Pierre Cardin proved opposites attract with a lilac pair of pants. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Greenish yellow is one of the few Spring 2026 color trends that's sticking around for fall. Earlier this year, Sarah Pidgeon tested the tint at the 2026 Met Gala, Olandria Carthen brought it to the 2026 BET Awards, and Zara Larsson's enlisted the shade for her 2026 Grammys skirt set.

Which celebrity will be brave enough to style acid yellow attire next? After placing your bets, peruse similar lace-trimmed tops below.

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Shop Acid Yellow Lingerie Tops Inspired by Hailey Bieber

TOPICS Hailey Bieber