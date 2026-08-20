Hold the Lacy Black Tops—Hailey Bieber Gave Lingerie Dressing a Colorful Fall Twist
The wired headphones are a nice touch to the Y2K throwback.
For her latest trip to Sushi Park, an A-list-approved hotspot in West Hollywood, Hailey Bieber traveled back to a simpler, wired headphones-wearing time. Peep the period-accurate, zig-zag headband and slim sunglasses, too. Like the modern cool-girl that she is, though, the Rhode founder finished the throwback look with a trendy lingerie top in Fall 2026's leading yellow color trend.
Marking her third vintage find of the month, following Manolo Blahnik flip-flops and a wedding guest dress from Versace Spring 2023, Bieber grabbed dinner with friends in a lace-trimmed, asymmetrical-neck top from Dolce & Gabbana. While I'm unsure what year the cami is from, the spaghetti-strap style recently sold secondhand for under $150 on eBay.
If you look close enough, you will see that she shade-matched the borderline chartreuse top to the volume button on her wired headphones. Bieber then grounded the electric shade with flared black trousers, matching sandals, and a leather tote bag.
Lace-trimmed tops like these can be found in the archives of Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and more. Its electric hue, on the other hand, pushed Bieber outside of her minimalist color palette. Perhaps she was influenced by Fall 2026 fashion shows to give it a go.
Mugler's take on the color trend gave a drop-waist, shoulder-padded turtleneck a maximalist makeover. Later, a hooded, one-shoulder cape (texturized with subtle pleating) returned neon yellow to Issey Miyake's runway. Meanwhile, Pierre Cardin stacked the shade over lilac leather leggings.
Greenish yellow is one of the few Spring 2026 color trends that's sticking around for fall. Earlier this year, Sarah Pidgeon tested the tint at the 2026 Met Gala, Olandria Carthen brought it to the 2026 BET Awards, and Zara Larsson's enlisted the shade for her 2026 Grammys skirt set.
Which celebrity will be brave enough to style acid yellow attire next? After placing your bets, peruse similar lace-trimmed tops below.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.