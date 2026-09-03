Kendall Jenner Gives Her Semi-Sheer Black Dress the Jane Birkin Basket Bag Treatment in Venice

The unexpected pairing comes straight out of the French girl fashion playbook.

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Kendall Jenner styled a semi-sheer little black dress with the basket bag trend at the Venice Film Festival
(Image credit: Backgrid)

On September 2, the first day of the 2026 Venice Film Festival, Kendall Jenner snuck past the celebrity-covered red carpet and sailed away on a yacht. While Jenner didn't stray far from the Lido di Venezia hub, she may have drawn style inspiration from a French Cannes Film Festival habitué instead: Jane Birkin. Saving her Giorgio Armani gown for the red carpet, Jenner wore a little black dress, paired unexpectedly with a basket bag

Once she arrived in Italy, wearing a white pantsuit and ballet flats, Jenner wasted no time changing into a more elevated nighttime look. She boarded the ship in a lightweight dress with silky sleeves, a bow-tied bodice, and a semi-sheer skirt. For her finishing touches, Jenner wore peep-toe pumps, tiny oval sunglasses, and earrings by the American sculptor Alexander Calder.

Kendall Jenner styled a semi-sheer little black dress with the basket bag trend at the Venice Film Festival

Kendall Jenner delivered a Jane Birkin-inspired look outside the 2026 Venice Film Festival.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Meanwhile, Jenner's picnic-ready top-handle wicker looked straight out of Birkin's fashion archives. Before the actor-signer became synonymous with the Hermès style named after her, she was known for her penchant for straw bags, which she even wore to formal events.

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Jane Birkin wore a black dress with a basket bag in 1969

Jane Birkin wore a basket bag with a sheer LBD to Cannes in 1969.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jane Birkin wore a basket bag with a long trench coat in 1969

It remained in her regular fall rotation, too, alongside oversized trench coats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the only Birkin-approved bag that Jenner is a fan of. Over the years, the model has curated a Hermès Birkin collection to rival the bag's namesake: "I love really old ones," she told Vogue early in the year. "I love when the leather cracks and there [are] scratches and their scuffs and the corners are all messed up—this is so chic to me."

While there's no confirmation that Jenner channeled Birkin for her latest look, the actor-singer has served as style inspiration to many celebrities over the years. Olivia Rodrigo wore one of her dresses in the "Drop Dead" music video. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid attended the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in Schiaparelli's recreation of her circa-1969 crochet dress.

If you have no star-studded events to attend, channel the look in a sheer dress and basket bag this Labor Day instead.

Shop LBDs and Basket Bags Inspired by Kendall Jenner

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.