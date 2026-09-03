On September 2, the first day of the 2026 Venice Film Festival, Kendall Jenner snuck past the celebrity-covered red carpet and sailed away on a yacht. While Jenner didn't stray far from the Lido di Venezia hub, she may have drawn style inspiration from a French Cannes Film Festivalhabitué instead: Jane Birkin. Saving her Giorgio Armani gown for the red carpet, Jenner wore a little black dress, paired unexpectedly with a basket bag
Once she arrived in Italy, wearing a white pantsuit and ballet flats, Jenner wasted no time changing into a more elevated nighttime look. She boarded the ship in a lightweight dress with silky sleeves, a bow-tied bodice, and a semi-sheer skirt. For her finishing touches, Jenner wore peep-toe pumps, tiny oval sunglasses, and earrings by the American sculptor Alexander Calder.
Vivienne Westwood
Priscilla Modal, Silk, and Wool-Blend Jacquard Muslin Gown
Meanwhile, Jenner's picnic-ready top-handle wicker looked straight out of Birkin's fashion archives. Before the actor-signer became synonymous with the Hermès style named after her, she was known for her penchant for straw bags, which she even wore to formal events.
This isn't the only Birkin-approved bag that Jenner is a fan of. Over the years, the model has curated a Hermès Birkin collection to rival the bag's namesake: "I love really old ones," she told Vogueearly in the year. "I love when the leather cracks and there [are] scratches and their scuffs and the corners are all messed up—this is so chic to me."
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.