Nicola Peltz Beckham Emerges Amid Family Drama in a Poncho and Flared Jeans Beach Outfit
Business as usual...?
Since Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents of "attacking" him and Nicola Peltz Beckham on his Instagram Stories on January 19, the married couple have kept a low profile. A few days later, they presented a united front when they emerged for a beachside walk in L.A.
Amid the rumored family feud, the Peltz Beckhams were photographed walking along the shore with their dog on January 22, Nicola wearing the poncho trend. The sleeveless top "once reserved for kooky art teachers and your mom's fun best friend," as Marie Claire put it, joined Beckham's cool-girl closet with ease.
Hers comes from the Bella Hadid-beloved brand Frankies Bikinis. The $150 white Aspen Poncho in white embodied the coastal-chic aesthetic to a T, from its asymmetrical neckline to its handkerchief-like hems. Flared, dark-wash jeans upped the outfit's overall nostalgic charm. Last summer's flip-flop revival would've been an obvious pick for a sunset stroll, but Peltz Beckham instead took a sandy risk in black ballet flats.
Last August, fashion e-commerce editor Julia Marzovilla flagged ponchos as "a go-to transitional find among the fashion crowd" for fall. Style muses like Mariah Carey, Sabrina Carpenter, and Hadid have maintained the top's It status well into winter. Most recently, Carpenter pulled off a stark white knit poncho from New York label Buci in a Jan. 4 Instagram post.
This relaxed beach outfit comes after Brooklyn, the oldest child of Victoria and David Beckham, addressed a long-rumored family feud on Instagram. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed," he told his 17 million followers. "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."
Brooklyn alleged that Nicola had been "consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one." What's more, he said his mother "cancelled making Nicola's [wedding] dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."
In a British Vogue feature about their wedding published in April 2022, writer Alice Newbold wrote that Nicola's wedding gown was the "culmination of a year’s worth of conversations with Valentino [then] creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s team, two trips to the Rome HQ, and two U.S. fittings."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The truth behind the quarrel remains a mystery, but Nicola is wasting no time returning to the street style scene.
Shop the Poncho Trend Inspired by Nicola Peltz Beckham
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.