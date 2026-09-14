Keri Russell is the definition of an Emmy Awards veteran, with Monday night marking her ninth time at the show. As one can only imagine, she knows her way around the red carpet. For this year's ceremony, the actor leaned into the element of surprise, straying away from the restraint of past looks and leaning heavily into edgy leather dressing.
The Diplomat actor—who’s nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2026 Emmy Awards—wore a fully leather gown with a high-neck and column silhouette, custom-made by New York's cool girl brand Khaite. But as soon as Russell turned around on the carpet, she revealed the number is completely backless. While some of us were suspecting she'd do some form of method dressing or a callback to '90s looks, this feels fresh and unexpected.
Russell finished her look off with a slicked-back low bun, vibrant drop earrings, and black stilettos matching her black leather frock.
It should be no surprise that Russell wore Khaite to the 78th Emmy Awards. On the eve of television's big night, the 50-year-old performer also rocked the New York-based label while attending Netflix's pre-Emmys party in Los Angeles, in an ensemble styled by Frank Fleming. The Cocaine Bear actor wore the brand's structured Salm dress, paired with a hardware-embellished clutch, also from the brand.
Despite this being Russell's ninth time at the ceremony and her eighth nomination, the actor has never won an Emmy. She went to her first-ever show in 1999. Back then, the Felicity star, who attended as a guest rather than a nominee, wore an appropriate (for the era) minimalist white strapless Armani gown.
It was years before the Television Academy granted Russell an Emmy nomination. She finally earned her first nod in 2016 for her role in FX's KGB drama series, The Americans, which also starred Russell’s partner, Matthew Rhys. For the ceremony that year, she wore a white shift mini from Stéphane Rolland with a trailing sheer train that showcased her strappy, gold heels.
Her most recent appearance was last year, at the 2025 Emmy Awards. While once again recognized for her work on TheDiplomat, for which she has been nominated since 2023, she wore Armani Privé. The look—made up of a silk satin bow and velvet skirt—was not only striking. It was also a touching homage to the late Giorgio Armani. (The celebrity-beloved designer and a Russell go-to for red carpet looks passed away a few weeks before last year's ceremony.)
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This year, Rhys is also Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for Widow's Bay and Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for The Beast in Me. The actor-partners shared a few photos on the red carpet, preceding what could be history tonight: If both Russell and Rhys win, they’d be the first couple to both win an Emmy on the same night for two different shows.
The Diplomat is on the brink of its fourth season, which hits Netflix on October 15. In it, expect to see Russell's U.S. ambassador character dealing with fresh but familiar challenges at the nexus of, well, being a diplomat amid countries clashing and impending war. The new season also means that we should expect to see the actor on the 2027 television awards season circuit.