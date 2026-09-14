Kristen Bell Brings Rom-Com Romance to the 2026 Emmys Red Carpet

Kristen Bell returned to the 2026 Emmys red carpet Monday night wearing a body-skimming white slip dress fitting of a rom-com series star. While Bell isn’t nominated individually for her performance as Joanne in Nobody Wants This this year, she is still among the night’s nominees: The Netflix hit is up for Outstanding Comedy Series, with Bell serving as one of its executive producers. This marks her third career Emmy nomination.
The Alberta Ferretti Resort 2027 look—featuring a pink lace-adorned, ruffled V-neckline—was styled by her longtime stylist Nicole Chavez. Bell completed the ultra-romantic, nightgown-esque dress with a shawl thrown to the side and tied at the neck with rosette detailing. For jewelry, she opted for layers of dainty bracelets, stacked earrings, and statement rings.
The appearance comes one year after Bell earned her first two Emmy nominations for the show’s debut season, when she was nominated for both Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (a win that went to Jean Smart for Hacks) and, as an executive producer, Outstanding Comedy Series (which The Studio secured).
At the 2025 ceremony, the presenter-nominee wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress styled by Chavez. The backless design featured a black crisscross bodice with waist cutouts, slim straps, and a semi-sheer white silk-tulle skirt embroidered with sequins, beads, and crystals. Not only was the look an elegant choice for an important milestone for Bell, but it was also a touching tribute to Giorgio Armani, who passed away a few weeks before the ceremony.
While 2025 marked Bell’s first acting nomination and her return to the Emmys after a six-year absence, the Veronica Mars star is no stranger to the red carpet. In 2018, Bell attended on behalf of The Good Place in a white Solace London gown, paired with Forevermark diamonds.
She returned the following year for the 2019 Emmys wearing one of her most memorable awards-show looks: a sleeveless Dior Resort 2020 gown covered in multicolored rainbow beading and featuring a pleated skirt. Chavez styled both standout looks.
Last year’s Armani look continued a fashion partnership Bell had leaned into throughout the Nobody Wants This awards cycle, as well as her penchant for more statement-making looks, making tonight’s choice a more minimalist, feminine departure from the formula she established on the 2025 carpet.
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Irina Grechko is a New York-based writer and editor covering fashion, culture, and travel. She is currently the interim senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for the section.
In addition to Marie Claire, Irina's most recent work has appeared in publications like Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, EE72, Fashionista, Who What Wear, Surface, and more. Prior to that, Irina served as fashion director at Refinery29, where she oversaw news, features, and commerce for the fashion vertical. Before that, she was the deputy editor at Nylon, covering fashion, beauty, wellness, travel, entertainment, and lifestyle.
When she’s not reporting on the latest runway trend or interviewing a source, she can usually be found planning her next trip.