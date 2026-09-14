Thanks to Her Dripping-in-Diamonds Dress, Zendaya Already Won on the 2026 Emmys Red Carpet

There's no better way to say goodbye to a character than with one final Award Season nomination. At the 2026 Emmy Awards, Zendaya could win her third trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Rue in Euphoria. But because she's a red carpet regular, Zendaya already won the second her semi-sheer dress touched down at the ceremony in L.A.
She frosted herself in diamonds and pearls from Mikimoto, the Japanese jewelry brand beloved by Emily Blunt, Jenna Ortega, Ariana Grande, and more for star-studded Hollywood soirées. "I loved the idea of taking something as timeless as Mikimoto pearls and making them feel fresh, modern and young," Roach said in the press release. "There’s an elegance to pearls that will always be classic, but the way Zendaya wears them tonight feels completely of the moment.”
To finish her Emmys ensemble, Roach shade-matched the gown's mesh to pointy satin pumps from Christian Louboutin, of course (her most beloved footwear brand on and off the red carpet).
Zendaya's Emmy-winning streak has been one to watch: Before tonight, she was nominated—and won—twice for Euphoria. If only the Television Academy were dishing out Best-Dressed titles, too. The actor's debut Emmys dress in 2019—a custom Vera Wang gown—deserved applause for its sheer bustier, liquid-looking satin skirt, and glamorous emerald green shade.
Believe it or not, back then, Z's shade-matched stilettos—which emerged from beneath a thigh-high slit—were from the American shoe designer Brian Atwood, not Louboutin. To accessorize the strapless style, Cartier loaned her a diamond cuff bracelet and Panthère drop earrings, adorned with emeralds to complement the color of her dress.
Zendaya dressed up in 2020, too. Delivering her first Emmy Awards acceptance speech to a laptop (it was a virtual ceremony), the newly minted winner showcased a sneak peek of her custom Armani Privé gown. The black-and-white, polka-dotted skirt was so striking, not even a blurry camera lens could dampen it. It was the perfect look to make history as the youngest winner of the Best Actress in a Drama Series category.
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Two years later, Zendaya scored her second Emmy trophy for Euphoria. But by then, her Award Season style had evolved. She stole the show in her most timeless red carpet look yet: a custom Valentino gown that ditched over-the-top design elements for a bow-tied bodice and a petticoated skirt that transformed into a carpet-touching train.
While the matching headband gave Zendaya's look a fresh-from-the-'50s twist, her diamond choker necklace and stud earrings, both by Bulgari, kept it classic for a red carpet.
Not only does Zendaya dominate the red carpet circuit at the Emmys, but she also goes all out for the after-parties. At previous post-ceremony soirées, she has worn brands ranging from Alexandre Vauthier to Balmain and Valentino as her late-night attire.
So, stay tuned to see how Zendaya's winning style streak continues after the curtains close on the 2026 Emmy Awards.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.