The 2026 Emmy Awards nominees came with well-versed fashion résumés. Keri Russell, nominated again for The Diplomat, has spent years refining a straightforward approach to eveningwear, including theblack Armani Privé she wore to last year’s ceremony. Zendaya, nominated for Euphoria, has spent more than a decade with Law Roach turning red carpet dressing into a sport in itself.Ayo Edebiri can make an awards-show arrival feel like a natural extension of the fashion show circuit.
Also on our radar: the women with less red-carpet history. Chase Infiniti is up against Russell, Zendaya, Carrie Coon, and Rhea Seehorn for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, while A-lister Michelle Pfeiffer joins Hannah Einbinder and Meg Stalter in the comedy supporting actress race. With newer names in the mix, we get to watch an actor figure out what kind of fashion person she wants to be in real time.
After spending the past week atNew York Fashion Week thinking about what clothes might matter six months from now, the Emmys offer a bit of instant gratification. We’re not looking for the biggest gown or the most recognizable designer, but clothes that feel specific to the woman wearing them, and to this particular moment in her career.
Below are our picks for the best-dressed stars at the 2026 Emmy Awards.
Grace Gummer Wearing Dior
The Love Story actress wore a strapless Christian Dior by Jonathan Anderson dress that swapped the expected body-skimming silhouette for generous volume, crinkled texture, and floral appliqués. It’s also the latest in a particularly good red carpet run for Gummer, who worked with stylist Nicky Campbell earlier this year on the cerulean Colleen Allen look that cleverly nodded to mom Meryl Streep’s Devil Wears Prada legacy. Dior Beauty kept the makeup glowy and pared-back, leaving her 1920s-inspired diamond choker and the dress’s oversized florals to do most of the talking.
Fiona Dourif Wearing Thomas Hanisch
The Pitt star, who earned her first Emmy nomination this year, chose a deep oxblood-and-black Thomas Hanisch look built around texture and sculptural draping. The fuzzy finish gave the rich red even more depth, while diamond jewelry and a structured black clutch kept the styling minimal—a fitting follow-up to Dourif and her Pitt co-stars' standout Emmys fashion last year. Her blunt micro bangs and graphic black liner only pushed the look further into slightly off-kilter territory—in exactly the right way.
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Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri made a welcome return to the Emmys red carpet after skipping the ceremony last year. Working with longtime stylist Danielle Goldberg, The Bear star arrived in a two-tone gown that played with a fire-and-ice palette: icy blue ruffles cascaded down the front, while fiery orange draping and oversized bows brought the drama from behind. Metallic silver sandals finished the look.
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, where she oversees fashion coverage spanning seasonal trends, celebrity style, designers, Fashion Month, and shopping. With more than a decade of experience in fashion media, she has held roles at Condé Nast’s Lucky and Self and contributed style and travel coverage to Equinox’s Furthermore. A graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, Sara is based in New York City, where she writes about fashion through both an industry and personal lens, including the realities of getting dressed as a working mom. Follow her on Instagram at @sarajonewyork.