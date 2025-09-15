Keri Russell has eight Emmys red carpet looks under her belt. Before this year's ceremony, newbies probably sourced her for outfit inspiration. At least that's what I would do, should an invite appear in my mailbox.

To no surprise, Russell RSVP-ed "yes" to the 2025 Emmy Awards, where she's nominated for two trophies—one for Outstanding Lead Actress in The Diplomat. Once it was her turn to step-and-repeat, Russell outdid herself in a plunging black gown from Armani Privé. Stylist Frank Fleming and Russell teamed up for their seventh Emmys together, bringing the dress's silk satin bow and velvet skirt to life.

It was the most graceful homage to Giorgio Armani, who passed away on Sept. 4. "I wouldn’t be surprised if more stars (and their stylists) pay tribute to one of Hollywood’s biggest advocates through some of their own Armani outfits," says Marie Claire's senior news editor, Halie LeSavage.

Keri Russell looked timeless in all-black Armani Privé. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russell followed Margot Robbie's lead, another star to honor the Maestro on the red carpet. Three days pre-Emmys, Robbie attended A Big Bold Beautiful Journey's UK premiere in a naked dress from Armani Privé Spring 2025 Couture, one of his final collections.

The Diplomat actor's gown had a risqué reveal of its own, though not nearly as bold as Robbie's. Zoom in and you'll see a rhinestone mesh cutout underneath her oversize bow-shaped bodice. Crystals created a polka-dot-inspired pattern, but it only peeked through on certain angles.

If you look closely enough, you'll see her subtly sheer waist. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having gone from nominee to presenter and back again, Russell knows her way around an Emmy Awards. Her latest appearance was in 2023 on behalf of The Diplomat, once again. She arrived in an elegant black column gown from Alexandre Vauthier. Its billowy bodice stretched behind her, creating a fabulous bubble-hem train. A brooch atop her velvet waistband added just enough sparkle. In the jewelry department, she swapped a necklace for diamond drop earrings.

Her 2023 Emmys look ended up on Marie Claire's best-dressed list immediately. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Its column silhouette felt so on-brand for Russell. In fact, she wore a strikingly similar shape for her first Emmy Awards in 1999. The then-23-year-old embodied '90s minimalism in a stark white strapless gown, courtesy of Armani. It was seemingly simple from the straight-across neckline to the matching hem. Her only accessories were diamond stud earrings and a thick bangle.

Back in '99, Keri stole the show, even though she wasn't nominated. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I have a preposition for Russell: Perhaps at the 2026 Emmys, she could bring her Armani number out of storage. With the rise of archival looks among Hollywood's best, it would certainly make for a headline-worthy revival.