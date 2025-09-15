Keri Russell Pays Tribute to the Late Giorgio Armani With Her 2025 Emmys Red Carpet Dress
An award-worthy tribute to the Maestro.
Keri Russell has eight Emmys red carpet looks under her belt. Before this year's ceremony, newbies probably sourced her for outfit inspiration. At least that's what I would do, should an invite appear in my mailbox.
To no surprise, Russell RSVP-ed "yes" to the 2025 Emmy Awards, where she's nominated for two trophies—one for Outstanding Lead Actress in The Diplomat. Once it was her turn to step-and-repeat, Russell outdid herself in a plunging black gown from Armani Privé. Stylist Frank Fleming and Russell teamed up for their seventh Emmys together, bringing the dress's silk satin bow and velvet skirt to life.
It was the most graceful homage to Giorgio Armani, who passed away on Sept. 4. "I wouldn’t be surprised if more stars (and their stylists) pay tribute to one of Hollywood’s biggest advocates through some of their own Armani outfits," says Marie Claire's senior news editor, Halie LeSavage.
Russell followed Margot Robbie's lead, another star to honor the Maestro on the red carpet. Three days pre-Emmys, Robbie attended A Big Bold Beautiful Journey's UK premiere in a naked dress from Armani Privé Spring 2025 Couture, one of his final collections.
The Diplomat actor's gown had a risqué reveal of its own, though not nearly as bold as Robbie's. Zoom in and you'll see a rhinestone mesh cutout underneath her oversize bow-shaped bodice. Crystals created a polka-dot-inspired pattern, but it only peeked through on certain angles.
Having gone from nominee to presenter and back again, Russell knows her way around an Emmy Awards. Her latest appearance was in 2023 on behalf of The Diplomat, once again. She arrived in an elegant black column gown from Alexandre Vauthier. Its billowy bodice stretched behind her, creating a fabulous bubble-hem train. A brooch atop her velvet waistband added just enough sparkle. In the jewelry department, she swapped a necklace for diamond drop earrings.
Its column silhouette felt so on-brand for Russell. In fact, she wore a strikingly similar shape for her first Emmy Awards in 1999. The then-23-year-old embodied '90s minimalism in a stark white strapless gown, courtesy of Armani. It was seemingly simple from the straight-across neckline to the matching hem. Her only accessories were diamond stud earrings and a thick bangle.
I have a preposition for Russell: Perhaps at the 2026 Emmys, she could bring her Armani number out of storage. With the rise of archival looks among Hollywood's best, it would certainly make for a headline-worthy revival.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.