Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Match in Little Black Dresses With Individual Twists

They were a perfect pair for the Broadway premiere of ‘Good Night, and Good Luck.’

Omega Brand Ambassadors Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the opening night of OMEGA House Paris 2024 on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
As the age-old idiom goes, “like mother, like daughter.” And in the universe of style icons, there’s no duo that quite embodies this phrase like Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford.

On Thursday, April 3, Gerber and Crawford were spotted hand in hand while twinning in nearly identical little black dresses. The stylish pair were heading to the Broadway premiere of Good Night, and Good Luck at the Winter Garden Theater in Manhattan, where Jennifer Lopez also made a breathtaking appearance in a cloud-like cape dress.

Although Gerber and Crawford were both dressed in black from head to toe, they put their own spins on their respective monochromatic looks.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber wearing black dresses while walking out of a hotel in SoHo, New York

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford share a matching moment in sleek black dresses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

23-year-old Gerber opted for a ladylike look by way of a Givenchy midi dress stitched with a sculpted silhouette. The figure-hugging piece featured a stark square neckline and a knee-grazing hem, both of which offered a modest amount of coverage. Gerber topped off her outfit with a pair of patent leather pointy pumps, a glossy clutch, and subtle hints of shimmering gold jewelry.

Crawford, on the other hand, decided to show a bit more skin. The model slipped into a jaw-dropping maxi dress defined by an off-the-shoulder construction and a revealing side slit that nearly reached her hip. To elevate her sweeping gown, Crawford chose a pair of strappy heeled sandals and maximal gold accessories.

While the mother-daughter duo might have championed their own versions of the classic LBD style, their radiant glam looks were practically the same. Both Gerber and Crawford powdered their faces with smoky eyeshadow, sun-kissed pink blush, and a swipe of nude lipstick. On the hair front, they allowed their brunette locks to flow freely in the form of soft beach waves.

The two aren’t strangers to pulling off coordinating all-black outfits. Last summer, Gerber and Crawford attended the opening night of OMEGA House Paris, where they could have easily been mistaken for identical twins. Gerber flaunted a thigh-grazing black mini dress, pulled straight from Gucci’s Spring 2024 collection. Meanwhile, Crawford favored a lengthier gown of the same shade, crafted with a cowl neckline and a slinky shape.

Omega Brand Ambassadors Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the opening night of OMEGA House Paris 2024 on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France.

Gerber and Crawford pictured at the opening night of OMEGA House Paris 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the pair doesn't share much of a heads-up before their matching appearances, it's almost certain that they’ll harmonize in color. Ahead, follow their lead with sleek black dresses—and don’t forget to snag one for your mom, too.

Shop Little Black Dresses Inspired by Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Petites Bryson Dress
Reformation
Petites Bryson Dress

Diana Gown
Norma Kamali
Diana Gown

Madewell , Seamed Squareneck Midi Dress
Madewell
Seamed Squareneck Midi Dress

Lauren Tappan
Lauren Tappan
Fashion Editor

Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.

Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.

When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as a DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.

