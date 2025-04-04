As the age-old idiom goes, “like mother, like daughter.” And in the universe of style icons, there’s no duo that quite embodies this phrase like Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford .

On Thursday, April 3, Gerber and Crawford were spotted hand in hand while twinning in nearly identical little black dresses. The stylish pair were heading to the Broadway premiere of Good Night, and Good Luck at the Winter Garden Theater in Manhattan, where Jennifer Lopez also made a breathtaking appearance in a cloud-like cape dress .

Although Gerber and Crawford were both dressed in black from head to toe, they put their own spins on their respective monochromatic looks.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford share a matching moment in sleek black dresses. (Image credit: Getty Images)

23-year-old Gerber opted for a ladylike look by way of a Givenchy midi dress stitched with a sculpted silhouette. The figure-hugging piece featured a stark square neckline and a knee-grazing hem, both of which offered a modest amount of coverage. Gerber topped off her outfit with a pair of patent leather pointy pumps, a glossy clutch, and subtle hints of shimmering gold jewelry.

Crawford, on the other hand, decided to show a bit more skin. The model slipped into a jaw-dropping maxi dress defined by an off-the-shoulder construction and a revealing side slit that nearly reached her hip. To elevate her sweeping gown, Crawford chose a pair of strappy heeled sandals and maximal gold accessories.

While the mother-daughter duo might have championed their own versions of the classic LBD style, their radiant glam looks were practically the same. Both Gerber and Crawford powdered their faces with smoky eyeshadow, sun-kissed pink blush, and a swipe of nude lipstick. On the hair front, they allowed their brunette locks to flow freely in the form of soft beach waves.

The two aren’t strangers to pulling off coordinating all-black outfits. Last summer, Gerber and Crawford attended the opening night of OMEGA House Paris , where they could have easily been mistaken for identical twins. Gerber flaunted a thigh-grazing black mini dress, pulled straight from Gucci’s Spring 2024 collection. Meanwhile, Crawford favored a lengthier gown of the same shade, crafted with a cowl neckline and a slinky shape.

Gerber and Crawford pictured at the opening night of OMEGA House Paris 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the pair doesn't share much of a heads-up before their matching appearances, it's almost certain that they’ll harmonize in color. Ahead, follow their lead with sleek black dresses—and don’t forget to snag one for your mom, too.

