Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Match in Little Black Dresses With Individual Twists
They were a perfect pair for the Broadway premiere of ‘Good Night, and Good Luck.’
As the age-old idiom goes, “like mother, like daughter.” And in the universe of style icons, there’s no duo that quite embodies this phrase like Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford.
On Thursday, April 3, Gerber and Crawford were spotted hand in hand while twinning in nearly identical little black dresses. The stylish pair were heading to the Broadway premiere of Good Night, and Good Luck at the Winter Garden Theater in Manhattan, where Jennifer Lopez also made a breathtaking appearance in a cloud-like cape dress.
Although Gerber and Crawford were both dressed in black from head to toe, they put their own spins on their respective monochromatic looks.
23-year-old Gerber opted for a ladylike look by way of a Givenchy midi dress stitched with a sculpted silhouette. The figure-hugging piece featured a stark square neckline and a knee-grazing hem, both of which offered a modest amount of coverage. Gerber topped off her outfit with a pair of patent leather pointy pumps, a glossy clutch, and subtle hints of shimmering gold jewelry.
Crawford, on the other hand, decided to show a bit more skin. The model slipped into a jaw-dropping maxi dress defined by an off-the-shoulder construction and a revealing side slit that nearly reached her hip. To elevate her sweeping gown, Crawford chose a pair of strappy heeled sandals and maximal gold accessories.
While the mother-daughter duo might have championed their own versions of the classic LBD style, their radiant glam looks were practically the same. Both Gerber and Crawford powdered their faces with smoky eyeshadow, sun-kissed pink blush, and a swipe of nude lipstick. On the hair front, they allowed their brunette locks to flow freely in the form of soft beach waves.
The two aren’t strangers to pulling off coordinating all-black outfits. Last summer, Gerber and Crawford attended the opening night of OMEGA House Paris, where they could have easily been mistaken for identical twins. Gerber flaunted a thigh-grazing black mini dress, pulled straight from Gucci’s Spring 2024 collection. Meanwhile, Crawford favored a lengthier gown of the same shade, crafted with a cowl neckline and a slinky shape.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Although the pair doesn't share much of a heads-up before their matching appearances, it's almost certain that they’ll harmonize in color. Ahead, follow their lead with sleek black dresses—and don’t forget to snag one for your mom, too.
Shop Little Black Dresses Inspired by Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as a DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Enters a New Adidas Sneaker Into the It-Shoe Race
She said the Taekwondo's days are numbered.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
What to Know About the Cast of 'Pulse,' Netflix's Soapy Medical Drama You're Going to Want to Binge
We would trust the doctors at Maguire Medical Center with our lives.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Broadway Premiere Look Is Definitely Defying Gravity
She understood the opening night assignment.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Marie Claire Editors Are Obsessed With This Cult-Favorite Sale
SSENSE has everything a fashion enthusiast could ever want.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Spring 2025's Candy-Coated Shoe Color Trends Prove Neutrals Are Overrated
Bold pastels and sugar-sweet hues promise to overtake your boring shoe lineup.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Issa Rae Is Fueling Her Mogul Era With More Me Time
The key to her success lies in self-care.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
13 Hailey Bieber Outfit Formulas Defining Her Laidback Personal Style
Copy and paste to your closet.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
8 Women Over 60 Share Their Age-Defying Fashion Wisdom
These eight style icons prove that age-appropriate fashion is a myth.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Margaret Qualley's Backless Chanel 2025 Oscars Dress Secretly Nods to 'The Substance'
The backward necklace is the cherry on top.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Embrace 2025’s Cherry Red Color Trend With These Delectable Accessories
Try the tart shade with accessories like glossy handbags and sweet slingbacks.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
I’m Copying These Street Style Outfits I Spotted at New York Fashion Week
They're low-effort and high-impact.
By Lauren Tappan Published