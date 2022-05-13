There's no denying the necessity of a good pair of sunglasses. Already, celebrities have been wearing their best sunglasses with their spring street style ensembles—but they've also made appearances on the red carpet at the Met Gala, too. Still, why would you wear a normal pair of black or brown shades when you can buy a pair of color-tinted sunglasses for summer 2022? Colorful sunglasses are quickly becoming one of this year's most in-demand trends yet again after showing up absolutely everywhere last year. Celebrities like Paris Hilton and H.E.R. have made them a signature part of their look in recent years, while late adopters include Dua Lipa, Kaia Gerber, and Kendall Jenner.

If you, too, would like to hop on the summer's most accessible accessories trend this summer, you must first make a decision: What color sunglasses do you want to wear? While shades like blue and orange are returning favorites from last summer, new options that come in pink and purple hues are just as popular on apps like TikTok right now. Some options that come in either of the latter colorways are even adored with early-aughts-inspired details like jewels, while others are available in a timeless, rimless silhouette that harkens back to the '90s.

Ahead, I've broken down the color-tinted sunglasses trend into a few easy-to-navigate categories that will make picking your favorite shade even easier than you thought possible. Keep scrolling to see all of the pretty picks, and don't forget to style them with other retro-inspired trends, like cargo pants, jelly sandals, and low-rise jeans.

Orange Tinted Sunglasses

Free People Stunner Angled Square Sunglasses These sunnies from Free People might come in a basic summer color, but the white rim makes a major impact when paired with the deep orange hue. $25 at Free People

Gemma Casanova 51mm Rectangle Sunglasses If you love your accessories to come in a rich, saturated, hue, consider this pair from Gemma. The bright orange shade feels sunkissed in the best way, so pack these on your next beach vacation. $68 at Nordstrom

Poppy Lissiman Chesko Sunglasses Are these sunglasses more yellow or orange? Either way, they're sure to add a pop of brightness to even your most boring summer dress outfit. $130 at Shopbop

Blue Tinted Sunglasses

Le Specs x Missoma Serpens Link Sunglasses When two of fashion's favorite accessories link up for a summer capsule collection, you just know that it's going to be great. This navy-tinted pair from Missoma x Le Spec's recent drop is the adult way to try out the blue-tinted sunglasses trend. $149 at Le Specs

Urban Outfitters Far Out Plastic Aviator Sunglasses I'm not going to deny how trendy '70s-inspired sunglasses are in 2022. This pair of all-blue aviators fits the bill to a T, and looks super fresh in photos. $18 at Urban Outfitters

Free People Glenda Oversized Square Sunglasses On those days when you just want to hide your entire face from the world, consider this pair of blue-tinted sunglasses from Free People that retail for only $25. $25 at Free People

Pink Tinted Sunglasses

QUAY On the Fly 48mm Aviator Sunglasses For the people who love barely-tinted sunglasses, I present these pastel pink aviators from QUAY. $55 at Nordstrom

MARC JACOBS Taupe & Black Rectangular Sunglasses I've never seen a pair of tinted sunglasses quite like these from Marc Jacobs. The classic tortoiseshell rim perfectly compliments the edgy hot pink lenses inside them. $240 at SSENSE

Urban Outfitters Mimi Butterfly Shield Sunglasses The pink sunglasses trend is basically made for those of us who have a love for early 2000s fashion trends. These square sunglasses would be popstar-approved back in the day. $18 at Urban Outfitters

Purple Tinted Sunglasses

DIFF Carson 55mm Square Sunglasses So dark that they're basically black, this pair of shades from DIFF is great for people watching (or if you're over wearing the same pair of dark sunglasses year in and year out.) $85 at Nordstrom

Lu Goldie Aurora A happy medium between the rich plummy shades above the paler ones below, (spoiler alert) these Lu Goldie sunglasses hide your eyes just enough from the rest of the world. $159 at REVOLVE