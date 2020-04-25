Jelly Sandals Are Back, Baby
It's like the '90s all over again!
By Katie Attardo published
Jelly sandals were first introduced to mainstream American fashion at a fair in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1982. From there, they became a hot (yet very niche) summer sandal. Cheery, comfy and shamelessly fun, there's something undeniably childlike about throwing these on. Now, designers are giving these whimsical shoes a sophisticated upgrade at fashion houses like Valentino, Gucci and Simone Rocha. Although highbrow fashion brands now have their own iterations, the jelly sandal is well-known for its very accessible price point (in the '80s, it was as low as $10), so rest assured that there is an option for all. Below, we round up the top jelly sandals to buy now. Get 'em while they're hot.
1. Shiekh - Amira Jelly Sandal
The caged sandal is the most iconic version of the jelly sandal. Pair with a white dress, or even throw a sock under it.
2. Melissa x OC - Melissa X Opening Ceremony Hatch Sandals
These cutout sandals have a surprising hint of sex appeal. The nude color has a touch of shimmer and looks like second skin. Plus, the thick ankle strap gives an ultra-slimming effect on ankles.
3. Ancient Greek - Eleftheria Jelly
The everyday jelly sandal. This pair is super versatile and will go well with almost anything in your closet.
4. Melissa - Mel Possesion
This caged style has a chunkier sole to give you a bit more height. The clear lucite color gives this style a nostalgic feel.
5. ASOS DESIGN - ASOS Jelly Flat Sandals
A new take on tie-dye! This blue and yellow almost looks like watercolors, making it a perfect fun-yet-subtle sandal.
6. Alexandre Birman - Alexandre Birman
Put a bow on it. These T-strap bow sandals will add a feminine touch to any look.
7. Blue Bird Shoes - Jelly Braided sandals
Go Greek. The braided straps on these sandals give this pair a Grecian update.
8. Valentino - Rockstud PVC Flat Thong Sandals
Valentino's take on the jelly sandal stays true to the brand's DNA: chic, romantic and fun.
