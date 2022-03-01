Cuyana's New Bags Are Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Cuyana is continuing its mission to give its customers "fewer, better things in 2022" with its new line of handbags made from 100 percent recycled plastic. The new Recycled Bag Collection, which dropped on the sustainable clothing and accessories brand's website on March 1, includes three new soon-to-be-classic styles: the Oversized Recycled Sling Bag, the Small Recycled Sling Bag, and the Recycled Sling Bag.

All of the plastic used to create the new collection is upcycled from 100 percent Global Recycle Standard-certified landfill plastic. The bags are a new core offering for the brand, and help it on its way to using 100 percent recycled materials for their entire collection in 2022. While 96 percent of the brand's offerings are made from sustainable materials already, this is the first collection from Cuyana that is made from recycled materials. Better yet, the three bags are both foldable and machine-washable, so they're totally life-proof and totally fashionable.

(Image credit: Cuyana)

The three bags are available to shop in several neutral colors. The two Core colors are a classic Black and Cappuccino, a medium brown shade. There's also one seasonal color called Butter, a creamy yellow hue. Plus, the Oversized Recycled Sling Bag works great as a handy weekender bag or even a work bag, as it's big enough to carry your laptop.

Even better, all the bags feature a few key details that are going to end your days of rifling through the bottom of your tote to find your phone, keys, or wallet. Each bag has a zip closure; comes with an adjustable shoulder strap; and features pockets on both the inside and the outside for all your most reached-for items. And if you're a longtime lover of Cuyana's range of handbags and totes, you'll be happy to know that the brand's signature Tote Organization Insert is compatible with both the Recycled Sling Bag and Oversized Recycled Sling Bag.

The entire Recycled Bag Collection is available to shop right now, and retails for between $148 and $198. Read on to shop the three pieces, or browse Cuyana's website for even more sustainable goodness.

