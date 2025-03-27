Dua Lipa's followers know the singer is almost always in vacation mode. When she's not crisscrossing the globe for her Radical Optimism tour, she's luxuriating on a beach in Ibiza, Italy, or this week, Australia. But make no mistake: The "Physical" singer isn't dressing like any other tourist.

Heading to Sydney's Tamarama Beach on March 27, the only beachy essential Dua had in tow was her skimpy Frankie's Bikinis swimsuit. Instead of a flowing cover-up, she topped her teeny polka dot bikini with a sheer, lace-trimmed skirt, a belt from indie belt darling Déhanche, and a "Hardcore" white tank top. Flip flops or ballet sneakers and a straw tote? Forget it—she prefers a $5,800 Chanel 22 bag to tote her sunscreen and beach towel. And in her view, the Tabi flats she last paired with a Birkin bag are just as suited for walking in the sand.

Dua Lipa hit Sydney's Tamarama Beach carrying a Chanel bag and wearing Maison Margiela Tabi flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Maison Margiela Black Tabi Ballerina Flats $890 at SSENSE

Once Dua made her way to her towel, she peeled off her tank top and truly entered OOO mode. Her sheer skirt felt much more vacation-coded with just her polka dot bikini and a pair of sunglasses in rotation.

Once she found her spot in the sun, Dua's outfit looked much more beachy. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Frankies Bikinis Nick Skimpy Triangle Bikini Top - Classic Polka Dot $95 at Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis Divine Skimpy String Bikini Bottom - Classic Polka Dot $95 at Frankies Bikinis

Fellow Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo has also spent hours in the sun wearing Frankies Bikinis in between tour stops. Both Bella and Gigi Hadid have designed swimwear capsules with the brand. Maybe Dua Lipa knows her A-list peers are also diving into the same brand, and stacking up on luxury beach day accessories is her way to stand out. There's also something chicly White Lotus-adjacent in her Chanel beach bag: When you have a killer designer wardrobe (and a megawatt contract), why not wear it everywhere—even on a temporary vacation?

