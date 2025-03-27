Dua Lipa Layers a Sheer Skirt and Chanel Beach Bag Over Her Teeny Polka Dot Bikini
There's nothing nautical about this beach outfit.
Dua Lipa's followers know the singer is almost always in vacation mode. When she's not crisscrossing the globe for her Radical Optimism tour, she's luxuriating on a beach in Ibiza, Italy, or this week, Australia. But make no mistake: The "Physical" singer isn't dressing like any other tourist.
Heading to Sydney's Tamarama Beach on March 27, the only beachy essential Dua had in tow was her skimpy Frankie's Bikinis swimsuit. Instead of a flowing cover-up, she topped her teeny polka dot bikini with a sheer, lace-trimmed skirt, a belt from indie belt darling Déhanche, and a "Hardcore" white tank top. Flip flops or ballet sneakers and a straw tote? Forget it—she prefers a $5,800 Chanel 22 bag to tote her sunscreen and beach towel. And in her view, the Tabi flats she last paired with a Birkin bag are just as suited for walking in the sand.
Once Dua made her way to her towel, she peeled off her tank top and truly entered OOO mode. Her sheer skirt felt much more vacation-coded with just her polka dot bikini and a pair of sunglasses in rotation.
Fellow Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo has also spent hours in the sun wearing Frankies Bikinis in between tour stops. Both Bella and Gigi Hadid have designed swimwear capsules with the brand. Maybe Dua Lipa knows her A-list peers are also diving into the same brand, and stacking up on luxury beach day accessories is her way to stand out. There's also something chicly White Lotus-adjacent in her Chanel beach bag: When you have a killer designer wardrobe (and a megawatt contract), why not wear it everywhere—even on a temporary vacation?
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
