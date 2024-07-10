Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid Love the Same Favorite Affordable Bikini Brand
This $150 gingham set has found its way on both Hadid sisters in a matter of weeks.
After an #OOTD hiatus following the Cannes Film Festival in May, Bella Hadid is back on the off-duty style radar. Her latest fashion moment arrived nonchalantly on Instagram Stories, and showed off her love for the affordable bikini brand that's also sister Gigi Hadid's favorite.
On Wednesday, July 9, Hadid took to her Instagram to share her latest whereabouts. While soaking in the morning sun from an undisclosed location (definitely far out from New York City, that's for sure), Hadid was captured via video sitting outside in a teeny tiny stringy bikini while holding up a new package of her Ôrebella fragrance in Salted Muse.
The itty bitty triangle top included an adjustable tie at the front. She then styled her look for the morning in a matching pair of high-cut bottoms. Both pieces are decorated with a green-and-white gingham pattern all over and white daisy motifs.
Hadid didn’t style her summer bikini with much else, as seen in the following slides. She simply wore her go-to gold chain necklace with a red gemstone in the center, a stack of boho-inspired bracelets, and chunky gold rings to complete.
The Ôrebella founder opted out of makeup in the early morning, only wearing a coat of lip gloss and her brunette hair worn down in subtle beach waves.
"Summer morning sun with my salted muse @orebella…ran out of my 100 ml time to open a new one !!!" the 27-year-old wrote. “Ok crying it's so beautiful every single time I open," she added, showcasing an open package featuring all three scents.
But upon closer look, Hadid's bikini set looks very familiar: The cutesy set comes from Frankies Bikinis and is nearly identical to what her sister, Gigi, wore just weeks ago.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
In late June, Gigi Hadid shared the summer look on Instagram, posing at golden hour in the brand's gingham bikini top. Unlike Bella, Gigi opted for the navy-and-white underwire version, which came adorned with daisy appliqués along the bust. And instead of matching bikini bottoms, Gigi went for a pair of frayed denim shorts.
While Gigi's colorway is completely out of stock on the site, Bella's green "Orchard Picnic" set is still available, with both the top and bottoms priced separately at $75. Knowing the Hadid impact, you're better off running than walking to get your hands on them, especially with summer still underway.
Bella Hadid's latest look comes after a string of back-to-back Instagram posts. Last week, Hadid shared her latest horse-girl uniform on her Stories, which consisted of a ribbed vintage tank top with dark flared jeans and brown cowboy boots.
Days later, she returned with a car selfie, showing off the top of her $158 white eyelet lace dress from the Gap x Dôen collaboration. She added a pop of color to the look with a red paisley bandana over her shoulders.
It seems that Bella Hadid is officially ending her #OOTD silence—for now, at least. Until she reveals her next summertime outfit, you can shop similar bikinis inspired by her recent look ahead.
Shop Bella Hadid's Stringy Bikini Set
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Daisy Edgar Jones Is on a Windswept Method Dressing Streak
She's chasing storms onscreen and chasing trends off it.
By Julia Gray Published
-
The Best Moments From the VMAs of All Time
Including, in one case, setting the stage on fire!
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Prince Harry “Has No Plans on Turning Down” the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYs, “Despite Reports to the Contrary”
Harry is being honored for his work with the Invictus Games at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles tomorrow night.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Daisy Edgar Jones Contrasts the Sheer Trend With a Dainty Floral Skirt
She's chasing storms onscreen and chasing trends off it.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Transforms the Fall Shacket Trend Into a Summer Essential
So long as they're layered with breezy pants.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Beatrice Remixes the Wimbledon White Dress Code in a Bright Floral Dress
The princess arrived in the royal box ready to make a statement.
By India Roby Published
-
Scarlett Johansson Transforms the Gingham Trend Into a Red Carpet-Worthy Pattern
Matching sets like hers are currently on sale.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Gigi Hadid Pairs the Divisive Jorts Trend With Fan-Favorite Adidas Sneakers
The supermodel is all for the baggy denim renaissance.
By India Roby Published
-
Kaia Gerber Dresses Down Her Timeless Ballet Flats With Laid-Back Sweatpants
The off-duty model is bringing "balletcore" back.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Elevates Her Dreamy Pink Maxi Dress With the Sky-High Wedge Sandal Trend
She's not the first celebrity to back the resurgent sandal trend.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kendall Jenner Brings the Heat in a Chili Pepper Red, Cut-Out Alo Yoga Set
Even the shade is on fire.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated