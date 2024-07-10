After an #OOTD hiatus following the Cannes Film Festival in May, Bella Hadid is back on the off-duty style radar. Her latest fashion moment arrived nonchalantly on Instagram Stories, and showed off her love for the affordable bikini brand that's also sister Gigi Hadid's favorite.

On Wednesday, July 9, Hadid took to her Instagram to share her latest whereabouts. While soaking in the morning sun from an undisclosed location (definitely far out from New York City, that's for sure), Hadid was captured via video sitting outside in a teeny tiny stringy bikini while holding up a new package of her Ôrebella fragrance in Salted Muse.

Bella Hadid shows off her Ôrebella fragrance in Salted Muse wearing a green Frankies Bikinis set. (Image credit: @bellahadid/Instagram)

The itty bitty triangle top included an adjustable tie at the front. She then styled her look for the morning in a matching pair of high-cut bottoms. Both pieces are decorated with a green-and-white gingham pattern all over and white daisy motifs.

Bella Hadid accessorized her stringy bikini with a stack of chunky bracelets. (Image credit: @bellahadid/Instagram)

Hadid didn’t style her summer bikini with much else, as seen in the following slides. She simply wore her go-to gold chain necklace with a red gemstone in the center, a stack of boho-inspired bracelets, and chunky gold rings to complete.

The Ôrebella founder opted out of makeup in the early morning, only wearing a coat of lip gloss and her brunette hair worn down in subtle beach waves.

"Summer morning sun with my salted muse @orebella…ran out of my 100 ml time to open a new one !!!" the 27-year-old wrote. “Ok crying it's so beautiful every single time I open," she added, showcasing an open package featuring all three scents.

But upon closer look, Hadid's bikini set looks very familiar: The cutesy set comes from Frankies Bikinis and is nearly identical to what her sister, Gigi, wore just weeks ago.

In late June, Gigi Hadid shared the summer look on Instagram, posing at golden hour in the brand's gingham bikini top. Unlike Bella, Gigi opted for the navy-and-white underwire version, which came adorned with daisy appliqués along the bust. And instead of matching bikini bottoms, Gigi went for a pair of frayed denim shorts.

While Gigi's colorway is completely out of stock on the site, Bella's green "Orchard Picnic" set is still available, with both the top and bottoms priced separately at $75. Knowing the Hadid impact, you're better off running than walking to get your hands on them, especially with summer still underway.

In June, Gigi Hadid was seen wearing an almost-exact bikini top, also from Frankies Bikinis. (Image credit: Instagram/@gigihadid)

Bella Hadid's latest look comes after a string of back-to-back Instagram posts. Last week, Hadid shared her latest horse-girl uniform on her Stories, which consisted of a ribbed vintage tank top with dark flared jeans and brown cowboy boots.

Last week, Bella Hadid tapped into her inner horse girl with a simple white tank, flared jeans, and cowboy boots. (Image credit: Instagram)

Days later, she returned with a car selfie, showing off the top of her $158 white eyelet lace dress from the Gap x Dôen collaboration. She added a pop of color to the look with a red paisley bandana over her shoulders.

The supermodel kicked off the week wearing a white eyelet dress from the Gap x Dôen collaboration. (Image credit: @bellahadid)

It seems that Bella Hadid is officially ending her #OOTD silence—for now, at least. Until she reveals her next summertime outfit, you can shop similar bikinis inspired by her recent look ahead.

