Rihanna Styles Two of Chanel's Rarest Archival Bags With Puma Sneakers and a Baseball Jersey
Behold: the illusive Twin Chanels.
With half of Hollywood's most stylish having recently entered their mom era (Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie Grainge, Margot Robbie, etc.) child-size bags have begun trending in the luxury space. Rihanna, however, isn't like other moms. In spite of Hollywood's newfound appreciation for extra-large purses, the beauty mogul's choice of handbags—specifically, archival Chanel bags—has only gotten more impractical.
On Mar. 19, Rihanna debuted one of Chanel's most coveted archival styles. Straight out of the 1990s, the design she carried out to dinner featured Chanel's classic Flap Bag, accessorized with another, smaller version: otherwise known as the fabled Twin Bags. And while a double-bag moment might seem like a functional choice, the bonus style is more "billionaire bag charm" than "additional storage space."
Like any 10-figure business woman, Rihanna styled the pricey purse (which sells for anywhere from $8,000 to $13,000 on the resale market) like it was no big deal. She went super casual, pairing the dual bags with baggy jeans, reflective Puma sneakers, and a New York Yankees cap.
Continuing the sporty aesthetic, she rounded out the look with a white baseball jersey and a navy pinstriped blazer (to mimic the stripes of their uniform, of course). Though she was headed to a ritzy dinner in Santa Monica, Rihanna's look would have been appropriate for any major sporting event. Specifically, exclusive court-side or executive suite seats where those rare Chanel bags could shine.
Rihanna set the tone for her 2025 style on New Year's Eve, when she sported a tubular Bottage Veneta bag that looks like it holds next to nothing. In the months since, she's kept that same style on repeat, while also adding in several new accessories (most recently a microscopic Fendi pouch). The "Diamonds" singer owns a fair few duffel-style bags—like her Louis Vuitton Speedy and Dior D-Journey—but her true love is ultra-rare bags that exist purely for aesthetics.
