Dua Lipa's Leap Into the Ballet Sneakers Trend Is So On Point

Onstage during the Radical Optimism tour, Dua Lipa sashays and jetés through her choreography in knee-high Louboutin boots. Behind the scenes, Dua Lipa is moving on the ballet sneakers trend.

The "Houdini" singer gave fans a glimpse at her favorite trendy 2025 sneaker shortly after performing in Melbourne, Australia, on March 23. She traded the cowboy boots and Chanel bags of her earlier off-duty look for a metallic silver pair of Puma's Speedcat Ballet Flats and a bright white, skintight bodysuit. Yoga mats and blocks in the background hinted the star was taking some sun salutations, but her styling looked more appropriate for relevés, tendus, and fouettés in preparation for a space ballet. Her Puma ballet sneakers feature futuristic quadruple straps and contrasting patches of silver and white leather along the sides—the makings of a pop-star worthy sneaker that's also sold-out on most sites.

Dua Lipa shared a glimpse of "show prep" on Mar. 24 with a cameo from the ballet sneakers trend. (Image credit: @dualipa)

Dua Lipa's sneaker collection has always been stocked with Puma's leaping jungle cat logo: She wears the retro Speedcats on dates with fiancé Callum Turner, and she's starred in a few of the brand's campaigns. The star's leap into the ballet sneakers trend is about more than a cozy partnership; it's about matching the runway's tempo.

As Marie Claire editor Julia Marzovilla reported in her guide to 2025's trendy sneakers, slim silhouettes and ballet slipper-inspired shapes are taking the real estate previously occupied by chunky, sky-high soles. Designers from Loewe to The Row are referencing retro runners in their low-to-the ground sneaker designs; meanwhile, vintage brands like Onitsuka Tiger are attracting new fans with their streamlined sneakers. Puma's original Speedcat has also risen again in street style with assists from Emily Ratajkowski and Rihanna. Then on the runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week, Dua Lipa's exact ballet sneakers were styled into several looks at the OperaSport show.

At Copenhagen Fashion Week, OperaSport's Fall 2025 collection was styled with the exact same Puma take on the ballet sneakers trend. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Deep in "Training Season" for her tour, Dua Lipa is naturally going to style the ballet sneakers trend with sporty bodysuits and matching sets. The style's many other fans can attest to its studio-to-street potential: Ballet sneakers pair as easily with jeans (like Bella Hadid) as they do with a romantic A-line skirt and spring sweater (like Kaia Gerber).

Ahead, shop more takes on the ballet sneakers trend below and start building equally on point (or rather, en pointe) outfits.

Shop the Ballet Sneakers Trend

ZARA Satin Effect Topstitched Ballerina Flats $49.90 at Zara US

