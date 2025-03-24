Dua Lipa's Leap Into the Ballet Sneakers Trend Is So On Point
Her pair has already been on the runway—can it go onstage next?
Onstage during the Radical Optimism tour, Dua Lipa sashays and jetés through her choreography in knee-high Louboutin boots. Behind the scenes, Dua Lipa is moving on the ballet sneakers trend.
The "Houdini" singer gave fans a glimpse at her favorite trendy 2025 sneaker shortly after performing in Melbourne, Australia, on March 23. She traded the cowboy boots and Chanel bags of her earlier off-duty look for a metallic silver pair of Puma's Speedcat Ballet Flats and a bright white, skintight bodysuit. Yoga mats and blocks in the background hinted the star was taking some sun salutations, but her styling looked more appropriate for relevés, tendus, and fouettés in preparation for a space ballet. Her Puma ballet sneakers feature futuristic quadruple straps and contrasting patches of silver and white leather along the sides—the makings of a pop-star worthy sneaker that's also sold-out on most sites.
Dua Lipa's sneaker collection has always been stocked with Puma's leaping jungle cat logo: She wears the retro Speedcats on dates with fiancé Callum Turner, and she's starred in a few of the brand's campaigns. The star's leap into the ballet sneakers trend is about more than a cozy partnership; it's about matching the runway's tempo.
As Marie Claire editor Julia Marzovilla reported in her guide to 2025's trendy sneakers, slim silhouettes and ballet slipper-inspired shapes are taking the real estate previously occupied by chunky, sky-high soles. Designers from Loewe to The Row are referencing retro runners in their low-to-the ground sneaker designs; meanwhile, vintage brands like Onitsuka Tiger are attracting new fans with their streamlined sneakers. Puma's original Speedcat has also risen again in street style with assists from Emily Ratajkowski and Rihanna. Then on the runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week, Dua Lipa's exact ballet sneakers were styled into several looks at the OperaSport show.
Deep in "Training Season" for her tour, Dua Lipa is naturally going to style the ballet sneakers trend with sporty bodysuits and matching sets. The style's many other fans can attest to its studio-to-street potential: Ballet sneakers pair as easily with jeans (like Bella Hadid) as they do with a romantic A-line skirt and spring sweater (like Kaia Gerber).
Ahead, shop more takes on the ballet sneakers trend below and start building equally on point (or rather, en pointe) outfits.
Shop the Ballet Sneakers Trend
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
