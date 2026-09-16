If there's one generation that can balance being chronically online, socially active, and community-driven all while also managing to remain daring with an "I don't care what you think" attitude—it's Gen Z. You simply can't deny their innate desire to write their own stories. Sitting right on the cusp of Gen Z and millennial, actress Elle Fanning seconds that notion. "There's something beautiful about this generation and how we express ourselves. I'm kind of a free spirit that sense," she tells me on a Zoom call on the way to set. "Gen Z really embraces everyone getting to be individually who they are and has the support of the community." Fanning cannot deny that she does in fact love her phone and often prefers a text over a phone call, but when it's time to unplug and get away from the screens, she's in a place you'd never expect: the bathtub. "I take a bath every night. I'm a tub girl, I always have been so that's a time for me to just recap my day and try not to be on on my phone. That really calms me."
But let's not confuse this self-care ritual with a need to be indoors. It's actually quite the opposite for Elle, who also loves being outside with friends, going out to dinner, and playing tennis (the hobby she picked up during the pandemic). Coach's Fall 2026 "Live Your Story" campaign is a celebration of that. It was born out of a shared generational desire to have more time spent connecting IRL and less time spent in front of screens all while exploring the power of live music and it's role in creating community. Coach and Fanning are both embracing the fact that many of our core memories date back to our first concert experiences. "Music just encapsulates the emotions that you're feeling in little time capsules for yourself. There's just there's nothing like a live performance. It's a different visceral feeling." she says. Real connection requires bravery, vulnerability, authenticity and a shamelessness that you can only attain when you allow yourself to be perceived. (Scary, I know). The Live Your Story campaign doesn't stop there. It welcomes a new global cultural partnership with Spotify, honing in on that belief in music's role as a connector.
Singer PinkPantheress who was casted alongside Elle Fanning for this campaign, is no stranger to the art of fusing music, style, and human connection for the sake of storytelling. As a performer, she gets on stage and effortlessly reminds you exactly why you can't stop listening to a song on repeat. "It sounds really cheesy, but I try and let the music kind of take over me and I let it do the speaking," she tells me. I can attest to the fact that this tactic works. It's impossible not to bob your head or join in on the collective joyous screams from the crowd. But this doesn't come without some courage from PinkPantheress. "I used to get really nervous on the stage. I had to carry literally a purse on the stage to feel comfortable," she shares. The internet grew accustomed to seeing her don her emotional support Coach Tabby bags on stage, unintentionally creating a fashion statement and intentionally creating a safe space for herself in a sea of people. Now, she has her own custom Tabby bag in a bright fiery red that coincides perfectly with her album rollout for "Fancy That."
These custom Tabby bags are front and center in the latest Coach film where Fanning stars as the chicest bus driver you've ever seen. Next to the steering wheel, you'll spot a white bag adorned in silver stars. "I think that that one has a little more personality to it. There's a little sparkle so it's nice if you do have a simpler outfit, and then you can have your bag be your statement" she says. (Fanning recently styled it with an animal print jacket and a fun beret at Coach's 85th anniversary party in NYC). But in the film, her bag stays by her side as she's driving some of your favorite musicians to a music festival. In true Gen Z fashion, Fanning has a license, but does not drive so "it was very fun to get to pretend to be a bus driver" she says. At the time of filming, Fanning was on set in Budapest, making the shoot that much more exciting. "We were all together and rushing off the bus, and then we just got to kind of freestyle dance, and they were capturing those little candid moments, which was really fun." According to her, "it definitely did not feel like a work day."
In the background of the film, you can hear PinkPantheress' song "Girl Like Me" playing, which made for the perfect soundtrack. "There was so many different people from different places on the bus, but I felt like they were united by the song. And I think that's why listening to it felt very universal. It felt really cute." We know that PinkPantheress is a certified handbag girl, but before anything, she's a Coach girl. "I had so many Coach bags before I even was making music and had anything to do with them. A handbag is definitely always going to be a way for me to signify my feelings or what kind of mood I'm in," she says. You can never truly predict what PinkPantheress will show up wearing and that is completely intentional. "I try to be unpredictable as well. I like to switch up my wardrobe every few months just so I can get like new things, especially for rollouts. If the music sounds a certain way, I want to dress how the music sounds."
As someone whose full-time job involves embodying new characters, Fanning has a different approach to getting dressed. "I think because I'm an actor, I definitely look at putting on my clothes or dressing up as who do I want to be that day," she says. She can be eclectic and a little funky, but she still maintains an air of elegance. This often comes out when she graces the red carpet. "I like to stay a bit more timeless, and I think Coach does that so well. They kind of marry the history of the brand with very modern elements. It's been around for so long, but it still feels so fresh and just very much on the pulse of what I think young people want to wear today," she says. Fanning reflects on Coach's most recent show at NYFW celebrating the brand's 85th anniversary, where she got to be a little loud with her look. She reminds us that she wants to continue having fun with her style. "I feel like coming up, it's going to be a little bit more loud for me," she tells me. We'll be patiently waiting for this new era of Elle.
"Live Your Story" isn't just a slogan, it's a lifestyle. This fall, Coach and Spotify will continue to give us opportunities to connect IRL via live music, fashion, and community on the award-winning Tabby Tour, coming to a city near you.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!