Bella Hadid Just Returned to New York With an Under-$300 Coachtopia Bag and Ugg Boots

Bella Hadid missed Coach's Spring/Summer 2027 runway show at New York Fashion Week, but that didn't stop her from celebrating the brand's 85th birthday. The supermodel waited until September 14 (the fifth day of NYFW) to deliver her present: Hadid's everyday bag endorsement of the Coachtopia Alter/Ego.
The Ôrebella founder announced her arrival in New York in a perfect-for-fall layered look, featuring a white T-shirt as her foundation, the flannel shirt trend, and a brown suede jacket. She paired the trio of tops with cuffed dark denim, a tomboy trucker hat, white socks slipped into Uggs' Classic Ultra Mini Boots, and Coach's slouchy shoulder bag.
Both the boots and the bag felt especially on-brand for Hadid, but let's start by breaking down the patchwork shoulder piece, shall we?
Saving her Coach Brooklyn, Chelsea, Empire Carryall, and Tabby Bags for another day, Hadid debuted the newest addition to her ever-expanding collection. The New York-based brand's sustainable line, called Coachtopia, designed the single-strap style out of "soft leather and suede scraps left over from the making of Coach bags."
The $295 zip-top tote's mismatched exterior makes it one of the most unique purses in Hadid's closet, second only to the Alter/Ego Hobo Bag crafted from the same recycled checkerboard leather. She showcased the latter back in Oct. 2024.
Coach
Alter/Ego Slouchy Shoulder Bag
As for her boots, it's no surprise that Hadid wore Uggs while traveling to NYC. Over the years, she has worn the brand's shearling-lined shoes inside too many airports to count.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Much like her Coach Alter/Ego, the Classic Ultra Mini seems to be a newcomer to her shoe rack. She has previously styled the Classic Ultra Mini Platform, the calf-length Classic II Boot, and the Classic Micro. Hadid stayed loyal to the brand's signature chestnut shades.
UGG
Classic Ultra Mini
While you await Hadid's next street style sighting (or the end of her six-year NYFW hiatus), treat yourself to the fashion girl-tested travel uniform for fall: comfort-first Uggs and a statement-making Coach bag.
Shop Coach Bags and Ugg Boots Inspired by Bella Hadid
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.