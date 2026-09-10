For Its 85th Birthday, Coach Just Gave Us the Gift of a New It Bag

Bring out the balloons and party hats for the brand's latest runway show.

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Coach&#039;s new Turnlock Tote Bag on the Spring 2027 runway at New York Fashion Week
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coach wouldn't accept any presents for its 85th anniversary—just the presence of New York Fashion Week attendees at the Spring 2027 runway show on September 9. Instead, creative director Stuart Vevers broke birthday tradition and gave his guests the best gift of Fashion Month so far: a new bag! Even better: Rather than debut the Turnlock Tote Bag on the runway and wait six months to release it, Coach made it instantly available for purchase.

Following the Empire Carryall for Fall 2025, Vevers has continued the tradition of debuting a new Coach purse on the runway. Once back-to-back Tabby Bags opened the fashion show at Pier 36, the brand-new Turnlock Tote graced the catwalk for the first time, accessorizing Look 3's leather tank top, pinstripe pants, and lived-in white sneakers. Not only was "Sandstone" the first shade show-goers saw, but it was also the first Turnlock Tote to sell out. (Don't worry, there are other styles available.)

Coach&#039;s new Turnlock Tote Bag on the Spring 2027 runway at New York Fashion Week

A model introduced Coach's Turnlock Tote Bag on the Spring 2027 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

"What matters to me is that we keep making fashion that becomes more beautiful through wear, experience, and love," Vevers said in the show notes.

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With that in mind, the new bag—which blends the short straps of the Empire Carryall with the Haversack's turnlock trio—is "inspired by a Coach design from 1970," per the press release: "The Turnlock hardware [was] introduced by the house’s first lead designer, Bonnie Cashin."

The Turnlock Tote is available in two sizes: a smaller one for your wallet, phone, and maybe a book for $295, and a laptop-friendly one for $795. Both silhouettes scored spots in The Coach Originals collection, a growing list of vintage-inspired styles that include the Kisslock Barrel, the Kisslock Frame, and the Belted Ergo.

Coach&#039;s new Turnlock Tote Bag on the Spring 2027 runway at New York Fashion Week

The Turnlock Tote stole the show in a versatile "Sandstone" shade.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The spacious Turnlock Tote 40 appeared at the spring show in sandstone, black, and a rich shade of maple brown. The same minimal branding, brass hardware, and expandable gussets adorned every perfect-for-fall color that floated down the runway.

In true Coach style, not every Turnlock Tote immediately bounced from the runway to the brand's catalog. The spring show also introduced the silhouette in chocolatey suede with silver hardware, hand-rubbed metallic silver foil, and fresh-from-a-birthday-party confetti. You'll need an in with Vevers (or some patience until they hit stores) to turn one of the special-occasion Turnlock Totes into your back-to-school briefcase for fall.

Coach&#039;s new Turnlock Tote Bag on the Spring 2027 runway at New York Fashion Week

The same Turnlock Tote appeared on the runway in chocolate suede.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Coach&#039;s new Turnlock Tote Bag on the Spring 2027 runway at New York Fashion Week

Metallic silver sheen made it more maximalist.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Coach&#039;s new Turnlock Tote Bag on the Spring 2027 runway at New York Fashion Week

It even got in on the birthday party.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

As with any Coach fashion show, Vevers couldn't limit the new 53-piece collection to one It bag. The Tabby (one of the brand's most celebrity-beloved accessories) returned to the runway as the "collaged Tabby," with "vintage pouches," per the press release.

The new Coach Tabby bag on the Spring 2027 runway

The new Coach Tabby Bag broke up the Turnlock Tote sightings.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The shoulder style was joined by "The Inside-Out Brooklyn," a take on the Bella Hadid-beloved single-strap hobo bag that put its internal construction on display.

The inside-out Brooklyn Bag at the Coach Spring 2027 fashion show

Feast your eyes on the Inside-Out Brooklyn Bag.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Between launching the viral Book Bag Charms, styling basketball stars for the WNBA Draft, and now debuting (what could be) another best-selling bag, the Coach takeover is still in full swing. Just earlier this year, the label reclaimed its rightful place on fashion search engine Lyst's Q2 2026 "Hottest Brands" roster.

All that to say? Don't wait to treat yourself to the Turnlock Tote. As soon as it earns an endorsement from brand ambassadors Elle Fanning or Storm Reid (who were at the show), it could disappear from shelves faster than you can say "Turnlock Tote."

Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.