Yes, Dakota and Elle Fanning are both Golden Globe-nominated actors, but accolades aside, they're still sisters who steal each other's outfits. On August 15, two months after Dakota styled Elle's heeled flip-flops from The Row, they brought similar slouchy pouch bags to the Hamptons.

Before the Animal Rescue Fund's annual Bow Wow Meow Ball benefit, the siblings posed with an adorable puppy. As the older sister, Dakota set the easy-breezy tone in Chloé's sold-out ivory slip dress, complete with spaghetti-slim straps and a ruffled neckline. She accessorized with velvet, blue Mary Jane flats and a black drawstring bag by the Italian label Venerdì Pomeriggio featuring sequin flowers, fringe hem, and tassel drawstrings.

Dakota and Elle Fanning matched each other's pouch bag energy in the Hamptons. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Elle paired a sheer, Swiss-dot midi dress from Miu Miu's Spring 2018 collection. The Satin Cecily Tote, also from Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's cool-girl label, delicately hung from her forearm.

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The sold-out wristlet was half the size of Dakota's bag and didn't include a closure. The missing zipper or drawstring hasn't stopped celebrities (including Bieber, Olivia Wilde, Laura Harrier, and even Dakota) from styling the four-figure pouch too.

Appreciate all the intricate details of their pouch bags. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spring/Summer 2026 season is quickly coming to an end, but if the Fannings have any say in the matter, the little pouch phase will extend into Fall 2026.

During the runway circuit, everyone from Prada to Valentino showcased adorable drawstring styles that were so impractical that models could only clutch them with their fingers.

Prada's pouch bag tapped into the bubblegum pink color trend. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

While Prada featured a minimalist take on the retro satin style, Valentino's needle-embroidered version boasted a floral motif and fringe bottom, much like Dakota's pouch. Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham bedazzled the trend in pale pink beads.

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Valentino debuted a more moody interpretation of the trend. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Victoria Beckham's bejeweled pouch bag was bite-sized. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Don't let the Big Bag Renaissance fool you—celebrity closets aren't completely devoid of bite-size styles. There's a time and place for both dimensions. Expect no shortage of compact purses once Fashion Month rolls around. There simply isn't room for oversized bags when A-listers are rubbing elbows and sharing tight bench space with other front-row regulars.

To help the Fannings declare Fall 2026 the season of slouchy pouches, shop similar styles below.

Shop the Drawstring Pouch Trend Inspired by Dakota and Elle Fanning