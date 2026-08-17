Dakota and Elle Fanning Just Gave the Pouch Bag Trend a Double Endorsement
The Spring/Summer 2026 staple isn't going anywhere.
Yes, Dakota and Elle Fanning are both Golden Globe-nominated actors, but accolades aside, they're still sisters who steal each other's outfits. On August 15, two months after Dakota styled Elle's heeled flip-flops from The Row, they brought similar slouchy pouch bags to the Hamptons.
Before the Animal Rescue Fund's annual Bow Wow Meow Ball benefit, the siblings posed with an adorable puppy. As the older sister, Dakota set the easy-breezy tone in Chloé's sold-out ivory slip dress, complete with spaghetti-slim straps and a ruffled neckline. She accessorized with velvet, blue Mary Jane flats and a black drawstring bag by the Italian label Venerdì Pomeriggio featuring sequin flowers, fringe hem, and tassel drawstrings.
Meanwhile, Elle paired a sheer, Swiss-dot midi dress from Miu Miu's Spring 2018 collection. The Satin Cecily Tote, also from Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's cool-girl label, delicately hung from her forearm.
The sold-out wristlet was half the size of Dakota's bag and didn't include a closure. The missing zipper or drawstring hasn't stopped celebrities (including Bieber, Olivia Wilde, Laura Harrier, and even Dakota) from styling the four-figure pouch too.
The Spring/Summer 2026 season is quickly coming to an end, but if the Fannings have any say in the matter, the little pouch phase will extend into Fall 2026.
During the runway circuit, everyone from Prada to Valentino showcased adorable drawstring styles that were so impractical that models could only clutch them with their fingers.
While Prada featured a minimalist take on the retro satin style, Valentino's needle-embroidered version boasted a floral motif and fringe bottom, much like Dakota's pouch. Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham bedazzled the trend in pale pink beads.
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Don't let the Big Bag Renaissance fool you—celebrity closets aren't completely devoid of bite-size styles. There's a time and place for both dimensions. Expect no shortage of compact purses once Fashion Month rolls around. There simply isn't room for oversized bags when A-listers are rubbing elbows and sharing tight bench space with other front-row regulars.
To help the Fannings declare Fall 2026 the season of slouchy pouches, shop similar styles below.
Shop the Drawstring Pouch Trend Inspired by Dakota and Elle Fanning
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.