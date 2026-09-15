Emmy Rossum's 2026 Emmys hair is my fall inspiration, and in a second, it's going to be yours, too. The Furious actresshit the red carpet for the night's festivities, wearing a gorgeous black dress with scalloped edges and sporting a chic, short baby French manicure design on her nails. Still, her hair and makeup were the star of the show thanks to her glam team: makeup artist Jo Baker and hairstylist Vernon François.
Rossum opted for a monochromatic makeup look for the big evening, with Baker using products from Glossier, Victoria Beckham Beauty, and her eponymous makeup brand to create the simple brown, smoked-out eye as well as the matching blush and lipstick. Francois, known for his mastery of curly and coily hair, had his expertise on full display tonight. Not only were Rossum's tresses full and voluminous, but each curl was meticulously defined, with not even a hint of frizz anywhere. Do you know how hard that is to achieve? Especially in a place as hot and humid as Los Angeles?
While the hair details are still forthcoming, I was able to snoop around on Baker's Instagram to see a few of the products used to get Rossum's look. Keep reading to shop her glam if you want to recreate your own version at home. In the meantime, keep up with MC's coverage of the most glamorous night in television.
Glossier
Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush - Haze
BAKEUP Beauty
Tarantulash Mascara
BAKEUP Beauty
Desert Road Trip - Micro Palm
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Liner
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Ariel Wilson is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS, she also has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Shaped by her experience in research, social sciences, and the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, culture, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her husband and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.