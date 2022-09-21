Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On the heels of summer's bright colors and abbreviated hemlines comes a new crop of sophisticated styles for the shifting seasons. From Chanel's unpretentious tweeds to Prada's cozy Shetland wools, autumn's prints, fabrics, and silhouettes are equally at home in the serenity of nature as on the bustling streets.

(Image credit: Future)

Valentino crepe jumpsuit, boots. (Image credit: Thomas Babeau)

(Image credit: Future)

Miu Miu leather jacket with upcycled feather, poplin shirt, cashmere cardigan, wool skirt, belts. (Image credit: Thomas Babeau)

(Image credit: Future)

Chanel iridescent wool tweed jacket and skirt, cap, flap bag, knee-high socks, slingback shoes. Vintage pins, stylist own. (Image credit: Thomas Babeau)

(Image credit: Future)

Max Mara oversized ribbed wool and cashmere sweater, wool jersey pants, boots. (Image credit: Thomas Babeau)

(Image credit: Future)

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello lace top and trousers, sunglasses, bangles, and bracelets. (Image credit: Thomas Babeau)

(Image credit: Future)

Christian Dior Napa aviator lambskin jumpsuit, second-skin lace top, ring. (Image credit: Thomas Babeau)

(Image credit: Future)

Louis Vuitton jacquard oversized blazer, wool blazer and pants, cotton shirt. (Image credit: Thomas Babeau)



(Image credit: Future)

Prada Shetland turtleneck, double wool skirt with organza and embroidered tulle inserts, bag, boots. (Image credit: Thomas Babeau)

(Image credit: Future)

Acne Studios quilted coat in viscose and cotton, viscose top and pants, clogs. (Image credit: Thomas Babeau)

Photographer: Thomas Babeau | Fashion Editor: Florence Deladrière | Model: Yuliya Bezryadina @ Elite | Makeup: Carole Hannah @ Airport Agency |Hair: Roberto Pagnini @ Airport Agency | Fashion Assistants: Charlotte Wagner & Pierre-Etienne Callies | Photographer's Assistant: Martin Lagardère | Casting: V&Y