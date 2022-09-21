Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
On the heels of summer's bright colors and abbreviated hemlines comes a new crop of sophisticated styles for the shifting seasons. From Chanel's unpretentious tweeds to Prada's cozy Shetland wools, autumn's prints, fabrics, and silhouettes are equally at home in the serenity of nature as on the bustling streets.
Photographer: Thomas Babeau | Fashion Editor: Florence Deladrière | Model: Yuliya Bezryadina @ Elite | Makeup: Carole Hannah @ Airport Agency |Hair: Roberto Pagnini @ Airport Agency | Fashion Assistants: Charlotte Wagner & Pierre-Etienne Callies | Photographer's Assistant: Martin Lagardère | Casting: V&Y
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
