Fashion to Fall Back On

Like clockwork, crisp air demands a new grounded dress code.

On the heels of summer's bright colors and abbreviated hemlines comes a new crop of sophisticated styles for the shifting seasons. From Chanel's unpretentious tweeds to Prada's cozy Shetland wools, autumn's prints, fabrics, and silhouettes are equally at home in the serenity of nature as on the bustling streets.

Into the Woods fall fashion feature

(Image credit: Future)

Into the Woods fall fashion

Valentino crepe jumpsuit, boots.

(Image credit: Thomas Babeau)

Into the Woods fall fashion feature

(Image credit: Future)

Into the Woods fall fashion

Miu Miu leather jacket with upcycled feather, poplin shirt, cashmere cardigan, wool skirt, belts.

(Image credit: Thomas Babeau)

Into the Woods fall fashion feature

(Image credit: Future)

Into the Woods fall fashion

Chanel iridescent wool tweed jacket and skirt, cap, flap bag, knee-high socks, slingback shoes. Vintage pins, stylist own.

(Image credit: Thomas Babeau)

Into the Woods fall fashion feature

(Image credit: Future)

Into the Woods fall fashion

Max Mara oversized ribbed wool and cashmere sweater, wool jersey pants, boots.

(Image credit: Thomas Babeau)

Into the Woods fall fashion feature

(Image credit: Future)

Into the Woods fall fashion

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello lace top and trousers, sunglasses, bangles, and bracelets.

(Image credit: Thomas Babeau)

Into the Woods fall fashion feature

(Image credit: Future)

Into the Woods fall fashion

Christian Dior Napa aviator lambskin jumpsuit, second-skin lace top, ring.

(Image credit: Thomas Babeau)

Into the Woods fall fashion feature

(Image credit: Future)

Into the Woods fall fashion

Louis Vuitton jacquard oversized blazer, wool blazer and pants, cotton shirt.

(Image credit: Thomas Babeau)

Into the Woods fall fashion feature


(Image credit: Future)

Into the Woods fall fashion

Prada Shetland turtleneck, double wool skirt with organza and embroidered tulle inserts, bag, boots.

(Image credit: Thomas Babeau)

Into the Woods fall fashion feature

(Image credit: Future)

Into the Woods fall fashion

Acne Studios quilted coat in viscose and cotton, viscose top and pants, clogs.

(Image credit: Thomas Babeau)

Photographer: Thomas Babeau | Fashion Editor: Florence Deladrière | Model: Yuliya Bezryadina @ Elite | Makeup: Carole Hannah @ Airport Agency |Hair: Roberto Pagnini @ Airport Agency | Fashion Assistants: Charlotte Wagner & Pierre-Etienne Callies | Photographer's Assistant: Martin Lagardère | Casting: V&Y

Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman
Style Director

Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

Latest

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.