21 Valentine's Day Gifts That Aren't Cheesy
We love love!
By Rachel Epstein published
Valentine's Day has a way of bringing out all of that extra love we've been storing away (thanks, Hallmark holidays), and after a year like 2020 we can use as much of it as we can get. If you're on the gift-giving end this year—whether it's for yourself, your BFF, or your partner—find all of the inspo you need from these meaningful, non-cheesy Valentine's Day gift ideas, ahead.
Rifle Paper Co. Porcelain Mug
The key to any bookworm's heart? This gorgeous Rifle Paper Co. mug illustrated with the classics.
Hotel Lobby Paris Votive Trio Candle Set
Transform your home into a Parisian hotel thanks to Hotel Lobby's Paris Votive trio candle set. We recommend gifting your two single besties one each and keeping the other for yourself. Did someone say post-pandemic girls trip to Paris?
Garden24 "Breathe" - 8" x 10" Print
A gentle reminder from artist and poet Morgan Harper Nichols to show how much you care for them.
MoMA Design Store Lovebox Messenger Color & Photo
The Lovebox Messenger allows you to send photos, messages, or drawings directly to the box through your phone's app. When a message is received, the red heart spins, thus causing the recipient's heart to flutter a little. We recommend this gift for long-distance couples.
Savage x Fenty Boxer Briefs
Forget lingerie—order these sexy boxer briefs for him instead.
Laura Lombardi Dolce Gold-Plated Necklace
Found: A truly chic heart necklace that she won't want to stuff into her jewelry box.
Papier 2021 Photo Calendar
Surprise your partner (or a best friend!) with a 2021 wall calendar complete with photos of your favorite memories together.
Smythson Panama Textured-Leather Notebook
This Smythson heart journal is reserved for the true hopeless romantics. Every time she opens it up to jot down notes, she'll think of you.
Aya Paper Co. I Love You Greeting Card
Sometimes all you need is a beautiful card to express how appreciative you are of each other...like when they take the trash out without you asking.
Roxanne Assoulin Alphabet Soup Enamel Bracelet
Throw it back to the summer camp days and gift your partner a matching bracelet with each other's initials on it. It's only as cheesy as you make it!
KNC Beauty Lip Mask, 5 Pack with Zippered Pouch
After your Valentine's Day dinner, break open this lip mask set that moisturizes and nourishes dry lips. Then have a little makeout sesh...as a treat.
Lunya Washable Silk Set
Is there anything sexier than a pair of silk pajamas that you can wear year-round? Lunya's bestselling set is incredibly comfortable and high quality.
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
The gift of a mesmerizing scent like Le Labo's Santal 33 should be reserved for the most special people in our lives.
Harlem Candle Company Luxury Candle
Set the mood by gifting her this gorgeous amber-scented candle that she'll want to light up immediately.
Phenomenal "I'm Speaking" Crewneck Sweatshirt
Why yes, I am buying myself this "I'm speaking" sweatshirt for Valentine's Day in honor of all the men who have interrupted me over the years.
Urban Outfitters Female Form Vase
Rather than just sending flowers, gift them this chic vase to put their florals in and stare at while they WFH.
Cartier Love Bracelet
Name something more romantic than getting a gold Cartier love bracelet on Valentine's Day. I'll wait.
Parachute Home Cloud Cotton Robe
Netflix and chill in this incredibly soft organic cotton robe from Parachute.
'Home Body' By Rupi Kaur
Nothing says "I love you" more than a beautiful collection of poems that encourages readers to love themselves and all of their flaws. Rupi Kaur's Home Body does just that.
Bawdy Clay Butt Mask
If you want to keep things light this Valentine's Day, give her a Bawdy butt mask that will leave her bum feeling soft and smooth. You're welcome in advance.
Mother Denim "Love Stuff" Socks
We can all use a little more "love stuff" these days. These cozy socks are a reminder of that.
