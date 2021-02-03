21 Valentine's Day Gifts That Aren't Cheesy

We love love!

romantic valentine's day gifts
(Image credit: Design By Morgan McMullen)

Valentine's Day has a way of bringing out all of that extra love we've been storing away (thanks, Hallmark holidays), and after a year like 2020 we can use as much of it as we can get. If you're on the gift-giving end this year—whether it's for yourself, your BFF, or your partner—find all of the inspo you need from these meaningful, non-cheesy Valentine's Day gift ideas, ahead.

1/21
Rifle Paper Co. Porcelain Mug

The key to any bookworm's heart? This gorgeous Rifle Paper Co. mug illustrated with the classics. 

2/21
Hotel Lobby Paris Votive Trio Candle Set

Transform your home into a Parisian hotel thanks to Hotel Lobby's Paris Votive trio candle set. We recommend gifting your two single besties one each and keeping the other for yourself. Did someone say post-pandemic girls trip to Paris?  

3/21
Garden24 "Breathe" - 8" x 10" Print

A gentle reminder from artist and poet Morgan Harper Nichols to show how much you care for them. 

4/21
MoMA Design Store Lovebox Messenger Color & Photo

The Lovebox Messenger allows you to send photos, messages, or drawings directly to the box through your phone's app. When a message is received, the red heart spins, thus causing the recipient's heart to flutter a little. We recommend this gift for long-distance couples. 

5/21
Savage x Fenty Boxer Briefs

Forget lingerie—order these sexy boxer briefs for him instead. 

6/21
Laura Lombardi Dolce Gold-Plated Necklace

Found: A truly chic heart necklace that she won't want to stuff into her jewelry box. 

7/21
Papier 2021 Photo Calendar

Surprise your partner (or a best friend!) with a 2021 wall calendar complete with photos of your favorite memories together.

8/21
Smythson Panama Textured-Leather Notebook

This Smythson heart journal is reserved for the true hopeless romantics. Every time she opens it up to jot down notes, she'll think of you. 

9/21
Aya Paper Co. I Love You Greeting Card

Sometimes all you need is a beautiful card to express how appreciative you are of each other...like when they take the trash out without you asking. 

10/21
Roxanne Assoulin Alphabet Soup Enamel Bracelet

Throw it back to the summer camp days and gift your partner a matching bracelet with each other's initials on it. It's only as cheesy as you make it! 

11/21
KNC Beauty Lip Mask, 5 Pack with Zippered Pouch

After your Valentine's Day dinner, break open this lip mask set that moisturizes and nourishes dry lips. Then have a little makeout sesh...as a treat. 

12/21
Lunya Washable Silk Set

Is there anything sexier than a pair of silk pajamas that you can wear year-round? Lunya's bestselling set is incredibly comfortable and high quality. 

14/21
Harlem Candle Company Luxury Candle

Set the mood by gifting her this gorgeous amber-scented candle that she'll want to light up immediately. 

15/21
Phenomenal "I'm Speaking" Crewneck Sweatshirt

Why yes, I am buying myself this "I'm speaking" sweatshirt for Valentine's Day in honor of all the men who have interrupted me over the years.

17/21
Cartier Love Bracelet

Name something more romantic than getting a gold Cartier love bracelet on Valentine's Day. I'll wait. 

18/21
Parachute Home Cloud Cotton Robe

Netflix and chill in this incredibly soft organic cotton robe from Parachute. 

19/21
'Home Body' By Rupi Kaur

Nothing says "I love you" more than a beautiful collection of poems that encourages readers to love themselves and all of their flaws. Rupi Kaur's Home Body does just that. 

20/21
Bawdy Clay Butt Mask

If you want to keep things light this Valentine's Day, give her a Bawdy butt mask that will leave her bum feeling soft and smooth. You're welcome in advance. 

21/21
Mother Denim "Love Stuff" Socks

We can all use a little more "love stuff" these days. These cozy socks are a reminder of that. 

Rachel Epstein
Rachel Epstein

Rachel Epstein is an editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits culture, politics, and lifestyle stories ranging from op-eds to profiles to ambitious packages. She also manages the site’s virtual book club, #ReadWithMC. Offline, she’s likely watching a Heat game, finding a new coffee shop, or analyzing your cousin's birth chart—in no particular order.  

