We, Marie Claire, vow that nontraditional wedding styles are a fit for any modern bride, whether you're saying "I do" at the chapel or city hall. Here, from a white hat to something blue heels, everything to wear as you walk down the aisle.

(Image credit: Future)

Opposites really do attract. When paired together, black and white separates make for a contemporary-cool spin on formalwear.

On her: Chanel top, skirt, and brooch; Makuba New York ribbon; Sara Gabriel veil. On him: Celine By Hedi Slimane blazer, shirt, bow tie, pants, and brooch. (Image credit: Kat Irlin)

Shop more surprising wedding weekend looks here.

(Image credit: Future)

For an ultra-elegant look, swap the classic veil for a regal chapeau.

Shop more interesting bridal headpieces here.

(Image credit: Future)

Group understated, delicate bands in mixed metals for an unconventional fiancée look. (Split between hands for even more edge.)

Left: Vanessa Cocchiaro bolero and top; Gabriel & Co. earrings; Harry Winston bracelet and ring; Tiffany & Co. pen; Smythson stationery. Top right: On her from top: Simon G. Jewelry ring, The Last Line ring, Maniamania ring; On him: Dior jacket. Bottom right: Marina Moscone Dress; from left Gabriel & Co. ring, Tacori ring. (Image credit: Kat Irlin)

Shop more stunning sparklers here.

(Image credit: Future)

You may not always like your mother-in-law, but you’ll forever love the sheen of a novelty mother-of-pearl-inspired evening bag (plus other pearl detailing, like deluxe headwear).

Simone Rocha dress and bag; Khaite headpiece; Tacori ring. (Image credit: Kat Irlin)

Shop more accessories featuring the gem here.

(Image credit: Future)

Commit to matrimonial monochrome: In ivory, alabaster, and eggshell, tasteful top-handles, clutches, and crossbodies easily transition from your big day to every day.

Shop more purses to match your white wedding here.

(Image credit: Future)

Bucking tradition? Trade his-and-hers tickers when one-sided knee-dropping just isn’t your style.

On Her: Hiraeth dress; Rolex watch. On him: Dolce & Gabbana suit and shirt; Brunello Cucinelli pocket square; Rolex watch. (Image credit: Kat Irlin)

Shop more timepieces to last forever here.

(Image credit: Future)

Say yes to the…pants. Take a cue from the groom with a sophisticated, no-frills three-piece suit that says “bride” without being “bridal.”

Max Mara jacket, vest, and pants; Genevieve Rose Atelier veil; Zales ring. (Image credit: Kat Irlin)

Shop more suits you'll love as much as your fiancé here.

(Image credit: Future)

Walk down the aisle (or up the courthouse steps) in once-in-a-lifetime Alexander McQueen heels inspired by the magnolia flower. Bonus points for doubling as the bouquet you won’t want to toss.

Shop more unique blue items to work into your wedding wardrobe here.

Videos by Bailey Sondag

This story appears in the February 2020 issue of Marie Claire.

subscribe here