And the Bride Wore...
...whatever she wanted.
By Julia Gall , Megan DiTrolio
We, Marie Claire, vow that nontraditional wedding styles are a fit for any modern bride, whether you're saying "I do" at the chapel or city hall. Here, from a white hat to something blue heels, everything to wear as you walk down the aisle.
Opposites really do attract. When paired together, black and white separates make for a contemporary-cool spin on formalwear.
Shop more surprising wedding weekend looks here.
For an ultra-elegant look, swap the classic veil for a regal chapeau.
Shop more interesting bridal headpieces here.
Group understated, delicate bands in mixed metals for an unconventional fiancée look. (Split between hands for even more edge.)
Shop more stunning sparklers here.
You may not always like your mother-in-law, but you’ll forever love the sheen of a novelty mother-of-pearl-inspired evening bag (plus other pearl detailing, like deluxe headwear).
Shop more accessories featuring the gem here.
Commit to matrimonial monochrome: In ivory, alabaster, and eggshell, tasteful top-handles, clutches, and crossbodies easily transition from your big day to every day.
Shop more purses to match your white wedding here.
Bucking tradition? Trade his-and-hers tickers when one-sided knee-dropping just isn’t your style.
Shop more timepieces to last forever here.
Say yes to the…pants. Take a cue from the groom with a sophisticated, no-frills three-piece suit that says “bride” without being “bridal.”
Shop more suits you'll love as much as your fiancé here.
Walk down the aisle (or up the courthouse steps) in once-in-a-lifetime Alexander McQueen heels inspired by the magnolia flower. Bonus points for doubling as the bouquet you won’t want to toss.
Shop more unique blue items to work into your wedding wardrobe here.
Videos by Bailey Sondag
This story appears in the February 2020 issue of Marie Claire.
-
The Royal Family Could “Boycott” the BBC Over a New Documentary
The two-part film will reportedly cover the relationship between Prince Harry, Prince William and the media.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Charles Could Decommission Kensington Palace and Rent It Out, Say Sources
It’s all part of his plan for a “slimmed down” monarchy.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Paid Meghan Markle a Subtle Compliment
Florence St. George, who dated Prince Harry in 2011, said the spotlight was “terrifying.”
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
20 Winter Wedding Guest Dresses to Shine In
The only thing you'll need to worry about are shoes.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
14 Cute Slippers You'll Want to Live In
Can you say happy feet?
By Sara Holzman •
-
The 17 Best Warm Socks for Women in 2021
Like hugs for your feet.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
85 Celebrities in Gloriously '80s Fashion
Take a trip down memory lane.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
The 16 Best Trench Coats for In-Between Seasons
We're in the trenches.
By Sara Holzman •
-
The 15 Best Boots Brands for Women
Welcome to boot camp.
By Katie Attardo •
-
The 18 Best Rain Boots for Women
So you're not that person at the office in wellies.
By Julia Gall •
-
The 23 Best Pajama Sets to Lounge Around the House In
Slippers not included.
By Julia Marzovilla •