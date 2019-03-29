First dance songs are important, but what's more important—and will ultimately determine whether or not your friends are talking about anything else besides the food six months later—is the music during the reception. We love love over here at MarieClaire.com, but we may or may not love a great bop more. Below, the best new wedding songs of 2019 for all of the laughs, cries, feels, and booty bumpin' you could want on your big day.

The First Dance a.k.a. the Non-Cheesy Slow Songs

"A Place We Knew" - Dean Lewis

Australian hearthrob Dean Lewis' debut album, A Place We Knew, includes the perfect mushy first dance song without feeling cheesy. (It's an art, really.) "Your heart is my home, your heart is my home / Your heart is my home, and I'm not letting go."

"Don't Let Me Down" - Joy Crookes

Do not sleep on Joy Crookes. The emerging 20-year-old artist from South London sounds like a beautiful mix of Amy Winehouse and Norah Jones. You can't go wrong with "Don't Let Me Down," and you don't have to worry about your friends "accidentally" picking the same song as you.

"Taffy" - Jenny Lewis

"Just a couple hours / We'll have superpowers / I wanna get lost / Over that bridge to La Crosse." No need to listen to the lyrics to fall in love with the soft, delicate melody of Jenny Lewis' "Taffy" from her fourth album, On the Line.

"Nobody Comes Round Here" - Lucy Rose

It will feel like it's just the two of you in the room as soon as Lucy Rose's "Nobody Comes Round Here" starts playing. "You wash your dishes / You tuck your chair in / You make me realize / That I don't have to be so cold / That I don't have to be alone."

"Gold Love" - Maren Morris

Maren Morris' new album, GIRL, is a national treasure. "Gold Love" is sweet enough to play as an upbeat first dance song or during the reception when the crowd needs a break from going hard on the dance floor. More on that below.

The Reception a.k.a. the Bops

"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers

Lots of shimmying will be taking place the moment the Jo Bros' comeback song "Sucker" comes on, which also stars the self-proclaimed "J Sisters." Make sure to grab your brother- and sister- in-law for this one.

"I Can't Get Enough" - Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin

I mean, you can't get enough of each other's love, right? Nobody will hesitate to give up their spot in the buffet line for this single, and that's saying a lot.

"Please Me" - Cardi B and Bruno Mars

A necessary pick (don't @ me)...just don't make eye contact with Grandma.

"Juice" - Lizzo

Get to know Lizzo immediately, then make sure to play "Juice" when the party is starting to die down. It's 100 percent guaranteed to get everyone out of their seats.

"7 Rings" - Ariana Grande

Me @ my husband: "I want it, I got it."

