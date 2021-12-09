28 Hoodies for Women You'll Want to Live In

Ah, the humble hoodie—the one piece of clothing that stays at the front of the closet whether it's snowing, 90 degrees, or somewhere in-between. Not to mention, it's so easy to incorporate a hoodie into your everyday look. Whether you plan on dressing yours up by layering it with a blazer and a pair of trousers or keeping your look casual by pairing your hoodie with a matching pair of sweats, you'll definitely want to wear these hoodies somewhere besides your couch (although they're great for that, too). Keep scrolling for a definitive list of hoodies for women that are so cozy and so versatile, you'll be able to rock them year-round, anywhere you go—from your couch to the gym, and even to the office. Because yes, hoodies are officially office-appropriate when they look this good.

Yummie Rib-Knit Cropped Hoodie $44 at Saks Fifth Avenue This lightweight ribbed hoodie from Yummie is great for when you're stuck in a too-warm apartment during the winter. Now, you can stay cozy all season long without overheating.

Free People Margo Essential Thermal Knit Hoodie $78 at Nordstrom If you're looking for a slightly more fashion-forward hoodie, consider this nearly off-the-shoulder version from Free People. The tight-fitting design on the arms makes it a dream to layer.

Nike Sportswear Fleece Hoodie $65 at Nordstrom A Nike hoodie is a great failsafe option to keep in your rotation. This oversized pick comes in five colors and is lined in cozy fleece.

Madewell Wilmington Hoodie Sweater $98 at Nordstrom Think of this pick from Madewell as the ideal combination of two of fall's most-worn pieces: a knit sweater and a WFH-approved hoodie.

Wknd Nation Perfect Hoodie $68 at Wknd Nation Update your gray hoodie collection by adding in this option from Wknd Nation. It's made from 84 percent cotton, giving it a cozy, year-round appeal.

Viva La Bonita The Scorpion Rose Hoodie $65 at Nordstrom Fans of the good old graphic T-shirt: This one is for you. A bold floral graphic on the back of this otherwise simple black hoodie adds edge.

Topshop Oversize Hoodie $43 at Nordstrom A good hoodie needn't be expensive. This under-$50 option from Topshop comes in three colors and has a drapey, easy-to-style silhouette.

Zella Cozy Up Polar Fleece Recycled Polyester Hoodie $69 at Nordstrom If you live in a place where the temperatures hover around thirty degrees (or less!) in the winter, it's time for you to invest in a polar fleece-lined hoodie like this one from Zella.

Naked Wardrobe French Terry Kanga Hoodie $64 at Nordstrom Meet the Elle Woods-approved version of your classic hooded sweatshirt. This bright pink option from Naked Wardrobe is made from a soft French terry material, so you won't want to take it off.

BDG Iets Frans Fleece Hoodie $69 at Nordstrom The small orange words embroidered across the chest of this hoodie translate to "Something French," but this hoodie is truly something cozy.

Vuori Halo Essential Hoodie $84 at Nordstrom Activewear brand Vuori has gained cult-favorite status thanks to its range of simple, clean pieces—and this Halo Essentials Hoodie is no different. Shop it in four neutral shades.

Fila Brushed Effect Hoodie $95 at Farfetch For next-level comfort, pick up this white sherpa hoodie from Fila.

Terez Gemstone-Studded Hoodie $165 at Saks Fifth Avenue This multicolored studded hoodie from Terez will make you stand out on your next Zoom call.

TWENTY MONTRÉAL Breathe Two-Tone Cotton-Blend Mesh Hoodie $82.50 at NET-A-PORTER Every piece from TWENTY MONTRÉAL is custom-milled in North America, leaving you with a hoodie that feels just as luxe as your favorite sweater. This Breathe hoodie features mesh detailing at the top, so feel free to layer it in the colder months or style it over your workout set at the gym.

The Upside Spacewalker Knit Hoodie $86 at MyTheresa This 100 percent cotton knit hoodie from The Upside is here to upgrade your gym bag. Or, wear it with a pair of sweatpants if you're not looking to leave the house.

Levi's Logo Graphic-Print Cotton Hoodie $88 at Farfetch This peachy pink hoodie from Levi's updates its classic logo thanks to a fruity pastel design. The end result is a piece that works year-round and is practically designed to be worn with your favorite pair of 501 jeans.

Les Girls Les Boys Loopback Slim Fit Hoodie $100 at Saks Fifth Avenue If you're not down with the oversized fit of some of the other hoodies on this list, consider checking out this slim-fitting option from les girls les boys.

Pilcro Fringed Knit Hoodie $180 at Anthropologie Another day, another sweater-hoodie combo for you to snuggle up in. Try this one from Pilcro out if you're still easing yourself into wearing anything other than loungewear out of the house.

Rails Murray Tie-Dyed Cotton And Modal-Blend Hoodie $54.46 at NET-A-PORTER Tie-dye is truly the trend that refuses to go away in 2021. Lean into it by wearing this pastel purple hoodie from RAILS.

Free People Movement Work It Out Hoodie $68 at Anthropologie Pieces from Free People's Movement range are meant to—wait for it—move with you as you go through your day. This bright blue pullover hoodie will do just that thanks to a lightweight, warm feel and a versatile hue.

Sundry Striped Hoodie $158 at Anthropologie If you love the French-girl aesthetic but also have an affinity for a California-cool vibe, check out pieces from Sundry. This cream-colored hoodie features a very French-inspired red and blue stripe on the arm for a pop of color.

Ninety Percent P+ NET SUSTAIN Organic Cotton-Jersey Hoodie $66 at NET-A-PORTER Good news: The organic cotton jersey from which this hoodie is made was grown without the use of harmful pesticides. The result is an airy-feeling hoodie that you'll feel good about living in this season.

Juicy Couture Animal Print Velour Zip Hoodie $99 at Nordstrom Remember those Juicy Couture hoodies you loved as a tween? They're officially back in a major way in 2021. They're the same velour ones that you know in love and are full of retro flair.

Alo Accolade Hoodie $118 at Nordstrom Sometimes, you can't beat the classics. This olive green hoodie from Alo also comes in black and a traditional heather grey.

Aviator Nation Bolt Chevron Hoodie $185 at Nordstrom Who needs something simple when you can wear something colorful? This pick from Aviator Nation features a laidback raw-edge design and ribboned stripes.

DONNI Cropped Hoodie $170 at REVOLVE A cropped hoodie like this one from DONNI works on tricky transitional weather days—or on days when your apartment is so hot that you need to crack a window.

UGG Lorya Double Face Fleece Hoodie $98 at Nordstrom Yes, UGG makes hoodies that are just as comfortable as their classic shearling-lined slippers! This fleecy option from the brand comes in two other colors, including one seriously fun print.