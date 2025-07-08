I Guarantee Celebrities Are Shopping the Best Dôen Warehouse Sale Deals
A-listers can't get enough of this dreamy brand—and neither can I.
When Dakota Johnson arrived in Ibiza last week, fellow Marie Claire fashion writer Meguire Hennes and I weren't jealous of her beachfront vacation. We were Slacking back and forth about her Dôen skirt, a floral-dotted design that daintily contrasted her slim white bikini top. Cut to a week later: Dôen announced a rare warehouse sale, and Dakota Johnson's skirt is just the first of the best celebrity-approved deals available for up to 70 percent off.
Scanning the sale's hundreds of items, I recognized several pieces from the wardrobes of Olivia Rodrigo, Kaia Gerber and even Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Spotting Dôen's signature floral prints and lace trims in a paparazzi shot is something like a hidden talent for me: In my eight years as a fashion journalist, I've extensively covered Dôen's ascent as celebrities' favorite dress store. (I've even gone the distance and tested Taylor Swift's exact Dôen clothing.) The sale, announced July 8 and running until items sell out, includes Markle's exact button-up Coralie dress and Rodrigo's favorite autumn coat. I also the dress involved in Gerber's preferred summer outfit formula in an updated print.
The best Dôen warehouse sale deals have so much more to offer than A-list-tested items, of course. I suspect it's only a matter of time before the likes of Zoë Kravitz and Elle Fanning snap up the jeans, tank tops, and even footwear marked down right now. They're distinctly in Dôen's boho-chic lane, but they're versatile enough to translate from New York to L.A. and every city in between.
No other sale has these pieces for these prices—not even Amazon Prime Day. So ahead, check out the best deals from Dôen's rare sale before Hollywood shops them all first.
Presenting: the aforementioned skirt Dakota Johnson wore on her sun-soaked Euro vacation last week. I unfortunately don't have plans to hit the Mediterranean Sea anytime this summer, but I'm still ordering this skirt capture a bit of the Materialist star's casual-chic style.
The easygoing Coralie dress has been high on my personal wish-list since Meghan Markle wore it in a casual As Ever Instagram in May. She shared it in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it post, so it was hard to see exactly how she styled it. I'm sure the Duchess would approve of how I plan to wear it: with espadrille sandals, a straw tote bag, and maybe even her Cuyana sun hat.
I purchased my first Dôen Ischia dress in 2022, after Kaia Gerber wore the same style on a lunch run with her then-boyfriend Austin Butler. Three years later, I'm interested in re-upping my supply with a gingham version of the same dress—and I suspect Gerber might go back for seconds, too. It has adjustable sleeves to wear off-the-shoulder or over the top, and a tie at the bodice to cinch for a customized fit, not to mention a healthy dose of summer 2025's biggest print trend.
To my knowledge, A-listers haven't caught on to the appeal of the Marianne dress yet. I think it's only a matter of time. I have it in black and can personally attest to the gorgeously structured bodice and the lightly ruffled straps. It's a few steps up from a standard A-line dress, but it's not too advanced to keep a casual Dôen shopper from trying it out. My size already sold out in this playful shade—I'm green with envy at whoever manages to snap it up.
While Taylor Swift's boho-chic Henri top isn't on sale quite yet, I could see her clicking "Order" on this two-tiered ruffled top. Its semi-sheer fabric and lined sleeves would go so perfectly with her lineup of pleated skirts (and skorts).
The Leslie dress has the same curved neckline and midi skirt silhouette as Taylor Swift's girls' night Dôen dress from June. The only difference? It's coated in summer's beloved gingham print instead of a moody floral. And, it's included in Dôen's rare sale.
I know, I know: It's way too hot in most states to even think about fall layering right now. But I'd like you to entertain the idea of getting a head-start on next season with this timeless herringbone coat. First, because the price is just unbeatable. And second, because Olivia Rodrigo already proved exactly how to style it when she debuted hers in an elevator selfie last fall: with a contrasting knit scarf around her head and teeny-tiny sunglasses.
I've been on the celebrity Wimbledon beat this July, and one pattern has emerged as a staple each day of the tournament: polka dots. There's still time for Zendaya or Monica Barbaro to order this wrap skirt take on the courtside print and wear it to the final matches. Meanwhile, I'm ordering mine to layer with button-up cardigans and scarf tops alike.
Breton stripe shirts are a fixture in French girl wardrobes past and present. The next time Sofia Richie Grainge packs for a Euro summer, I'm sure she'll want this under-$100 tee in her carry-on. It's lightweight and easy to pair with jeans, skirts, and trousers—plus the bateau neckline is just so elegant.
No one knows the appeal of a Dôen smocked dress better than Emma Roberts. The actress and book club founder slipped into this comfortable dress for a recent summer outing. I'm tempted to follow her lead: Most of the pieces I own are only ruched at the very top of the bodice, but this midi can stretch from head to toe.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College.