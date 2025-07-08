When Dakota Johnson arrived in Ibiza last week, fellow Marie Claire fashion writer Meguire Hennes and I weren't jealous of her beachfront vacation. We were Slacking back and forth about her Dôen skirt, a floral-dotted design that daintily contrasted her slim white bikini top. Cut to a week later: Dôen announced a rare warehouse sale, and Dakota Johnson's skirt is just the first of the best celebrity-approved deals available for up to 70 percent off.

Dakota Johnson hit Ibiza in a Dôen skirt last week. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Scanning the sale's hundreds of items, I recognized several pieces from the wardrobes of Olivia Rodrigo, Kaia Gerber and even Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Spotting Dôen's signature floral prints and lace trims in a paparazzi shot is something like a hidden talent for me: In my eight years as a fashion journalist, I've extensively covered Dôen's ascent as celebrities' favorite dress store. (I've even gone the distance and tested Taylor Swift's exact Dôen clothing.) The sale, announced July 8 and running until items sell out, includes Markle's exact button-up Coralie dress and Rodrigo's favorite autumn coat. I also the dress involved in Gerber's preferred summer outfit formula in an updated print.

The best Dôen warehouse sale deals have so much more to offer than A-list-tested items, of course. I suspect it's only a matter of time before the likes of Zoë Kravitz and Elle Fanning snap up the jeans, tank tops, and even footwear marked down right now. They're distinctly in Dôen's boho-chic lane, but they're versatile enough to translate from New York to L.A. and every city in between.

No other sale has these pieces for these prices—not even Amazon Prime Day. So ahead, check out the best deals from Dôen's rare sale before Hollywood shops them all first.