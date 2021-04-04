Long beloved by fishermen, your dad, and beach-goers alike, bucket hats have become a fashion girl staple. Never pretentious and always relaxed, a bucket hat deserves to be your warm-weather BFF. With its flat top and wide, unstructured brim, it's a playful style you can't take yourself too seriously in. Keen to channel less Gilligan’s Island and more Lauren Hutton? Style yours with a sundress or a beach coverup. With summer quickly approaching, give this versatile hat a try. (Bonus: Your dermatologist will thank you.)

Check Print Bucket Hat 1. Ganni Check Print Bucket Hat $85 at farfetch.com Pair this checkered style with an animal-print dress for a play on prints.

BH Signature Cotton Bucket Hat 2. Bobblehaus BH Signature Cotton Bucket Hat $68 at bobblehaus.com Founded by a Chinese-American creative director, this New York-based brand is dedicated to being genderless and using deadstock and recycled fabrics.

Bucket Hat in Cotton with Artist Print Turquoise 3. Celine Bucket Hat in Cotton with Artist Print Turquoise $365 at celine.com Take a cue from Rihanna and try out this bucket hat style from Celine's newest collab with artist Tyson Reeder.

Vichy Bucket Hat 4. Mango Vichy Bucket Hat $29.99 at mango.com Try this gingham print hat from Mango to experiment with this trend at an affordable price.

Felix 5. Janessa Leone Felix $8.99 at Amazon $8.99 at Amazon $17.56 at Amazon Your fedora has been your go-to the past few seasons, so try something new—like a straw bucket hat. It provides the same shade and coolness for your precious locks with just as much style. This hat is also packable, so you never have to worry about it losing its shape in your suitcase or bag.

Canvas Packable Hat 6. Hat Attack Canvas Packable Hat $65 at shopbop.com Want your bucket hat to have some sort of versatile pattern? Enter: stripes. This version from Hat Attack comes in all neutral shades, so you can easily work it into any look depending on the occasion. You can wear it fishing with your dad at the lake or with a white summer dress to happy hour with the girls.

Blue Cow Print Bucket Hat 7. MAMAG/Group x Phlemuns Blue Cow Print Bucket Hat $100 at phlemuns.com Keep things playful in this blue cowprint hat from Phlemuns.

Le Bob Artichaut Cotton Bucket Hat 8. Jacquemus Le Bob Artichaut Cotton Bucket Hat $130 at mytheresa.com Try this frayed cotton style for a perfect day at the beach.

Tiger Bucket 9. Monrowe NYC Tiger Bucket $447.50 at monrowenyc.com Looking for something wild? Try this sloped brim, super-soft style from Monrowe.

Zebra Wave Bucket 10. Lack of Color Zebra Wave Bucket $79.00 at lackofcolor.com This zebra print hat speaks to your wild. As soon as you slip this on, there's nothing you can't conquer. It goes well with everything, from a plain slip dress to a simple top.

Candy Cane Combo 11. Meji Meji Candy Cane Combo $60 at mejimeji.co Try this hat and mask combo, which is traditionally hand-dyed by women in Abeokuta, Nigeria.

Patti Bucket Rain Hat 12. Eric Javits Patti Bucket Rain Hat $144 at ericjavits.com This water-repellent style from Eric Javits is perfect for all those April (and May) showers.

Madewell Reversible Short Brim Bucket Hat 13. Madewell Reversible Short Brim Bucket Hat $29.50 at nordstrom.com Feeling subtle? Opt for this creme canvas style. Feeling wild? This reversible style flips to full-on leopard print.

Green Logo Bucket Hat 14. Pushbutton Green Logo Bucket Hat $148 at ssense.com Based in Seoul, Pushbutton is known for their undeniably cool clothes. Try the brand for yourself and test out this logo green hat.

X REVOLVE Jax Bucket Hat 15. Frankies Bikinis X REVOLVE Jax Bucket Hat $35 at revolve.com Surf's up in this blue ocean print style from Frankies Bikinis.

Stand out in this red cotton style from Supreme. 16. Supreme Stand out in this red cotton style from Supreme. $80 at stockx.com Stand out in this red cotton style from Supreme.

R.Y.V. Bucket Hat 17. Adidas R.Y.V. Bucket Hat $32 at adidas.com Try this nylon style from Adidas to give your look a sporty flair.