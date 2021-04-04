18 Bucket Hats to Stay Cool and Casual In
The bucket hat trend isn't going anywhere. These are our favorite bucket hats — cute, cool, and practical to boot — to buy in 2022. Picks include Nike and Gucci.
By Katie Attardo published
Long beloved by fishermen, your dad, and beach-goers alike, bucket hats have become a fashion girl staple. Never pretentious and always relaxed, a bucket hat deserves to be your warm-weather BFF. With its flat top and wide, unstructured brim, it's a playful style you can't take yourself too seriously in. Keen to channel less Gilligan’s Island and more Lauren Hutton? Style yours with a sundress or a beach coverup. With summer quickly approaching, give this versatile hat a try. (Bonus: Your dermatologist will thank you.)
1. Ganni Check Print Bucket Hat
Pair this checkered style with an animal-print dress for a play on prints.
2. Bobblehaus BH Signature Cotton Bucket Hat
Founded by a Chinese-American creative director, this New York-based brand is dedicated to being genderless and using deadstock and recycled fabrics.
3. Celine Bucket Hat in Cotton with Artist Print Turquoise
Take a cue from Rihanna and try out this bucket hat style from Celine's newest collab with artist Tyson Reeder.
4. Mango Vichy Bucket Hat
Try this gingham print hat from Mango to experiment with this trend at an affordable price.
5. Janessa Leone Felix
Your fedora has been your go-to the past few seasons, so try something new—like a straw bucket hat. It provides the same shade and coolness for your precious locks with just as much style. This hat is also packable, so you never have to worry about it losing its shape in your suitcase or bag.
6. Hat Attack Canvas Packable Hat
Want your bucket hat to have some sort of versatile pattern? Enter: stripes. This version from Hat Attack comes in all neutral shades, so you can easily work it into any look depending on the occasion. You can wear it fishing with your dad at the lake or with a white summer dress to happy hour with the girls.
7. MAMAG/Group x Phlemuns Blue Cow Print Bucket Hat
Keep things playful in this blue cowprint hat from Phlemuns.
8. Jacquemus Le Bob Artichaut Cotton Bucket Hat
Try this frayed cotton style for a perfect day at the beach.
9. Monrowe NYC Tiger Bucket
Looking for something wild? Try this sloped brim, super-soft style from Monrowe.
10. Lack of Color Zebra Wave Bucket
This zebra print hat speaks to your wild. As soon as you slip this on, there's nothing you can't conquer. It goes well with everything, from a plain slip dress to a simple top.
11. Meji Meji Candy Cane Combo
Try this hat and mask combo, which is traditionally hand-dyed by women in Abeokuta, Nigeria.
12. Eric Javits Patti Bucket Rain Hat
This water-repellent style from Eric Javits is perfect for all those April (and May) showers.
13. Madewell Reversible Short Brim Bucket Hat
Feeling subtle? Opt for this creme canvas style. Feeling wild? This reversible style flips to full-on leopard print.
14. Pushbutton Green Logo Bucket Hat
Based in Seoul, Pushbutton is known for their undeniably cool clothes. Try the brand for yourself and test out this logo green hat.
15. Frankies Bikinis X REVOLVE Jax Bucket Hat
Surf's up in this blue ocean print style from Frankies Bikinis.
Stand out in this red cotton style from Supreme.
17. Adidas R.Y.V. Bucket Hat
Try this nylon style from Adidas to give your look a sporty flair.
