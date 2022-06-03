The 25 Best Summer Hats for Women in 2022
Shield your face from the sun in style.
According to fashion stylist and Fashion Crimes Podcast host Holly Katz, "Nothing is more in style than keeping the sun off of your face this summer," and I can't help but agree. And while sunscreen remains the most important means of protecting your skin from the sun, the best summer hats, from beach hats to bucket hats, can also provide-much needed shade to your face whether you're lounging by the pool, romping around on the beach, or simply going to and from your office.
The best part? Summer hats come in a multitude of styles and colors. Below, I've rounded up the best selects from my favorite summer hat types, and I've tapped Katz for her thoughts on how to style them. It looks like summer 2022 is going to be my most stylish season yet.
Baseball Hats
Baseball hats are one of my all-time favorite styles, and Katz agrees that the cap is here to stay. "The old-fashioned ball cap has been brought back and reinvented by designers showing them on the runway for the past few seasons," she says. "It's actually been back for a while now, but we are seeing it styled in a much more sophisticated way this time around."
One of my favorite parts of packing for vacation is matching my caps to my swimsuits, but Katz points out that the style can be used well beyond the beach. "Try a ball cap with a sundress and sneakers," she suggests. "I'm also loving this with a work dress during the day with a chunky dad sneaker and a wide belt to emphasize the waist."
Fiorucci Angels Baseball Cap
This Fiorucci hat boasts one of its most iconic, universally identifiable designs―the twin angels―so that you can make a fashion statement even as you're lounging at the beach.
Everlane The Baseball Cap
This simple yet chic cap is made from organic cotton and comes in a variety of colors, but my personal favorite is this soft summer yellow.
Vineyard Vines Wool & Gingham Baseball Hat
Vineyard Vines, a New England favorite, sells some of the most iconic summer clothing in America, and this blue cap―featuring their signature happy whale―is a great way to subtly incorporate the brand into your ensemble.
MLB Women's Boston Red Sox '47 White Clean Up Adjustable Hat
Rep your home team the old fashioned way, and protect your nose from sunburn while you're at it! The official MLB site carries a multitude of cap options for every team across major league baseball. And I, a Red Sox fan, am partial to this adorable cap dotted with tiny red lobsters.
Fendi Brown FF Logo Cotton Baseball Cap
Classic Americana meets luxury with Fendi's branded take on this versatile piece.
Wide-Brimmed Hats
Not only is the wide-brimmed hat a classic vacation look, it's an excellent means of protecting your face, neck, and shoulders from the harsh summer sun. Holly Katz recommends that, for an everyday look, you "pair a wide-brimmed, straw hat with dark, wide-leg Palazzo pants. This type of pant goes great with a wedge and a small, brightly colored, crossbody bag. On top, try a cotton tank bodysuit that cuts low in the back. Finish the look with stacked bracelets and a statement earring." This fit makes for a timeless, memorable look perfect for lounging at a resort, commuting to work, or heading to a friend's place for a barbecue.
J.Crew Textured Summer Straw Hat
This hat strikes just the right balance of floppiness and structure, so that if you're new to the wide-brimmed hat game, you don't have to feel like you're going too hard too quickly.
Eugenia Kim Valentina Wide-Brim Straw Sun Hat
The frayed ends of this wide-brimmed hat give it a distinctly laid-back island feel, so you can channel your favorite tropical location no matter where you are.
Gucci Straw-Effect Wide Brim Hat with Bow
The tri-colored neutral look of this high-end option means it will bring a chic look to anything you wear. I love the way the bow brings a feminine touch to the hat's otherwise structured, masculine feel.
Lafayette 148 Wide Brim Icon Hat
While I love that summer gives me the opportunity to wear light, bright colors, I also love a good black ensemble, no matter what the season is.
Kaleidos Straw Sun Hat
This hat is simple, chic, and traditional, and belongs in everyone's drawer of summer staples.
Bucket Hats
To be honest, this style took the longest for me to come around on, simply because I didn't think I had the face shape or the hair to rock it. Indeed, Katz points out that "wearing this type of hat makes your face look longer and leaner." This doesn't mean that longer, oval face shapes like mine don't suit the bucket hat, though―it just means we need the right outfit to pair it with.
"This hat is fantastic with brightly colored flare jeans, cowboy belt, white booties and a plain white tank," Katz says. "It draws the eye down to the cinched, belted waist and the flare jeans really complement a curvy figure."
Damn Gina Silk-Lined Bucket Hat
This hat from Australian haircare brand Damn Gina is lined with silk, so you can rock your looks without worrying about mussing your locks.
Brunna Co Margarita Plaid Crochet Hat
I love a good crochet moment, and this vibrant hat is perfect for some fun in the sun.
WE11DONE White Basic Logo Bucket Hat
WE11DONE's stylish logo on one of summer's biggest trends? With this hat, you'll be the coolest girl at the beach party.
Jacquemus Le Bob Artichaut Cotton Bucket Hat
Drawstrings around bucket hats have always made me feel a bit like an explorer, but in the best way, and this style from Jacquemus brings a luxe flair to this retro, delightfully androgynous look.
Dries Van Noten Printed Cotton-Terry Bucket Hat
This hat boasts a tropical pattern that isn't too ostentatious or bright, so you can rock it with just about every outfit in your suitcase.
Visors
For the longest time, visors reminded me of the discarded and forgotten free merch from the '90s that had been relegated to the back of a closet in my childhood home. Like many '90s trends, however, the visor is back with a vengeance, and it's honestly won me over. The Sporty Spice look of a baseball cap without any of the hat hair? Yes, please!
Athleta Ace Ribbed Visor
I love Athleta for their versatile, sporty-chic sports bras (I wear mine as crop tops), but they're also winning me over with this adorable and on-trend pink visor.
ASOS DESIGN Straw Visor
The straw finish of this hat brings a sense of whimsy to the look while the black-lined seams give it structure. It looks like I've found my new everyday hat.
Lusana Baha Straw Visor
This fun straw visor comes in a variety of fun colors as well as neutrals, so there's an option available for whatever summer mood you're into.
Club Monaco Hat Attack Shore Visor
Combine the classic European feel of a straw hat and the sporty look of a visor with this unique number from Club Monaco.
DiorClub V1U Nude Visor
This sleek visor gives any outfit a high fashion, almost futuristic look.
Fedoras
If you think that fedoras belong only to the early-2010s hipsters of the world, think again! A fedora is any soft hat with an indent on the top, and often with a curled brim, so it's a versatile style that can be incredibly chic. Holly Katz counts it among her all-time favorite hat styles―especially when it features a ribbon around the base. "Find the perfect bird feathers to slide into the ribbon around the band for extra swag!" she encourages.
J. Crew Panama Hat
This hat from J.Crew is simple and chic. And the best part? It will match with everything.
Wyeth Hillary Felt Fedora
This white fedora has a sophisticated, classic look, and the tropical print ribbon tied atop the brim brings a pop of color that will complement any vacation ensemble.
Chloé Crocheted Cotton Fedora
There are more crocheted hats out there beyond beanies and bucket hats! This soft, luxurious fedora from Chloé will turn heads the moment you set it atop your head.
Helen Kaminski Panama Woven Straw Fedora
This straw fedora also comes in white, but I just love the old-fashioned, slightly masculine look of this toasty brown.
Anthropologie Mesh Nubby Fedora
Who says fedoras need to be in neutral colors? This bright red hat from Anthropologie will ensure all eyes stay on you this season.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
