As the weather gets warmer and the days grow longer, there's only one thing on my mind: soaking up some sun as soon as possible, whether that means vacationing somewhere tropical or laying in my tiny New York City yard. In tandem with this fantasy is the urge to buy a new bathing suit (or two or three), especially since I haven't had much reason to replenish my summer wardrobe since the pre-pandemic summer of 2019. A lot has changed since then, including the hottest swim trends, so consider this your guide to what all the cool girls (and boys) will be wearing once sunbathing season is upon us.

Fabrics that Sparkle and Shine

brown shiny bikini

(Image credit: triangl.com)

I am obsessed with this trend. Picture this: While lounging on the beach (or by the pool, or in a yard, or on a rooftop...you get it) and admiring the way the way the water (or the side of a building) glimmers in the sunshine, you look down and find that you, too, are shimmering. And no, it's not because you're a Twilight breed of vampire—it's because you're donning an iridescent or subtly sparkly bathing suit, like one of the gorgeous options below.

Quiksilver Womens Classic Bandeau Bikini Top

Quiksilver Womens Classic High Waisted Bikini Bottoms

Triangl Vinca - Chee Sparkle

Frankies Bikinis Dallas Iridescent Bralette Bikini Top

Funky Florals

floral bathing suit bikini set with sarong

(Image credit: jcrew.com)

I am trying very hard to resist making a Devil Wears Prada reference, but, yes, florals are in right now for summer. From tropical prints to bright colors to more traditional, meadow-like patterns, stop and smell the flowers this season with these stunning pieces.

J. Crew Cross-Back Underwire Bikini Top in Liberty Meadow Song Floral

J. Crew String Hipster Full-Coverage Ruffle Bottom in Liberty Meadow Song Floral

Kenny Flowers Bali Underwire One Piece

Kaiso. Swim Monarch.

Knitted and Ribbed Fabrics

ribbed knitted burnt sienna bikini

(Image credit: deta-nyc.com)

Who says that cable knits and ribbed fabrics below solely to our fall and winter wardrobes? This look is sweet, unique, and luxuriously soft to the touch, and will add some much-needed texture to your the otherwise glossy pieces in your swim collection.

Deta Nicola Top in Electric Blue

Deta Beppo Brief in Electric Blue

Revel Rey Hunter Top in Canary Cable Knit

Revel Rey Logan Bottom in Canary Cable Knit

The Swimsuit-Turned-Bodysuit

high cut black one piece swimsuit

(Image credit: thehermoza.com)

I don't know about you, but I appreciate a low-maintenance routine. I also like having a few modest, bodysuit-like one pieces on hand in case I'm going to the beach with family or coworkers, and it's handy to be able to pull a pair of shirts on over my swimsuit before heading to eat, grab drinks, or walk on the boardwalk. To satisfy all these needs, the bodysuit-cum-swimsuit is going strong this year—and in a variety of cute styles!

Kōraru Swim Chikyu Belted One Piece

Devon Windsor Ayla One Piece

Hermoza Toni One Piece Swimsuit

Myra Swim Amith One Piece

Flirty Cutouts

white cutout bathing suit

(Image credit: gigicbikinis.com)

Looking for a way to show some skin that doesn't involve a thong bikini or a low-cut top? Consider a cut-out style for a creative way to look risqué that flatters all body types.

Bondi Born Elsa One Piece in Papaya

Swiminista Delightful One Piece

Gigi C Carly One Piece

Eloquii String Cutout Detail Swimsuit

