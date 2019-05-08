16 Rainbow Jewelry Pieces to Add a Splash of Color to Any Outfit
Allow me to present the best of the best.
By Julia Marzovilla published
This season we're seeing seashell accessories take hold of the jewelry world, but I want to remind everyone not to forget about this other micro trend: rainbow jewelry. It's previously popped up on the spring 2015 runways, and brands like Roxanne Assoulin has built a loyal following with its colorful necklaces and bracelets. Rainbow jewelry is one of the easiest ways to brighten up your summer outfits, and it comes in all shapes and sizes. (I personally love slipping on a dainty multi-colored gemstone ring or bracelet.) There's a certain charm and elegance to these pieces, so don't save them for "special occasions"—wear them every day. Ahead, I found 16 cheerful and wearable rainbow accessories to go with your outfits seven days a week.
April Soderstrom Color Crush Sun Beam Bracelet
For Your Best Friend
Think of these April Soderstrom bracelets as the 2019 office-approved version of the friendship bracelets you made at camp. Wear them all together or alone for a fun pop of color to your Monday outfit. Going on vacation this summer? Try styling this set with a white maxi beach dress to really enhance the bohemian vibes.
Roxanne Assoulin Rainbow Lite Bracelets
Best for Making a Statement
Roxanne Assoulin has made a name for herself with her fun rainbow jewelry line. Her most recent collection is playful without making you feel childish. To keep the look sophisticated, wear this set of five bracelets with a simple outfit or team these bracelets with one of Assoulin's other rainbow-hued pieces, like a choker or a strand necklace.
Shashi Diamond Bar Ring
For Wearing Every Day
If you're looking for a subtle way to wear the rainbow trend, opt for a barely there ring with tiny colored gemstones. This one will fit right in with your regular stack for a hint of color without going overboard.
Alexis Bittar Crystal Capped Hinge Bracelet
For Brightening an Outfit
This Alexis Bittar bracelet allows you to try out the rainbow trend in a quirky, unexpected way. The brand crafted a rhodium-plated bracelet that gives off a rainbow glow rather than using traditional colored beads or gemstones. You'll need little else on your wrist when you're wearing this bracelet.
Stella + Ruby Rainbow Statement Earrings
For Pairing With a High Ponytail
These earrings are perfect for when you want to dress up your classic little black dress for a night out. The fun dangly set won't break the bank either at $45. A tip for making this the statement piece in your outfit: keep the rest of your accessories simple.
Panacea Rainbow Stretch Bracelets
For the Beach
To highlight your sun-kissed skin even more, slip on this set of warm teal and orange hued bracelets this summer. When worn separately, they're an easy way to add rainbow pieces to your collection. When worn together it's a full-on arm party.
Gorjana Amara Stackable Rings
For Stacking
Bored of your thin gold stackable rings? This set of three from Gorjana (FYI Michelle Obama loves this brand) will switch things up. Pair one or two of these rainbow cubic zirconia pieces with your classic gold bracelets without changing your usual accessory routine.
Aqua Multicolor Stone Bracelet
For Every Season
If there's one piece of jewelry I wear every day, it's a silver bracelet. This option from Aqua is so thin, the chain looks nearly invisible. The brightly-colored stones, however, won't go unnoticed. If you're looking for a gift for someone special this spring (ahem, Mother's Day), present them this bracelet.
Sylvia Toledano Petite Candy Hoop Earrings
For a Black-Tie Event
Most French brands are known for being low-key and subtle, think Sézane or Rouje, but Sylvia Toledano is known for her dazzling oversized jewelry collections that were inspired by her childhood in Africa. These hoops instantly transport you to the faraway destination with its colorful pieces of red and yellow onyx, amethyst, turquoise, and carnelian.
Dannijo Jade Colorful Stones Necklace
For Lazy Summer Days
You already love NYC-based brand Dannijo for its rainbow slip dresses, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that their jewelry collection is just as fun. This necklace in particular was inspired by "sunny, happy days at the beach," and it shows. The turquoise and resin beads look like they were discovered on the sandy shores of the Caribbean.
Madewell Beaded Imitation Pearl Layered Necklace
For Wearing Over a Cover-Up
Madewell is beloved for its amazing jeans and basics, but I especially love their jewelry, which can be seriously underrated. Case and point: this necklace. The two-strand design gives you the layered look in an instant and the multicolored beading will make it super easy to pair with the other necklaces and chokers already in your collection.
8 Other Reasons Rainbow Hoop Earrings
For the Evening
We already love lucite handbags, so why not invest in lucite earrings? These chunky transparent hoops mimic the arch of a real rainbow to bring the attention to your ears and face. Wear with a white t-shirt and your favorite pair of light-washed jeans.
Joolz by Martha Calvo Multicolor Tennis Choker
For Catching Someone's Eye
Dainty rainbow necklaces can pack a punch too as this choker can attest to. This delicate accessory will add a bit of sparkle to your everyday ensembles. Try layering this choker with other gold or silver chains to amp up your neck party.
Julia Marzovilla is a New York City-based writer covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment. Offline, she's most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
