There's nothing I love more than a celebrity-approved gift guide. (I use it for inspiration as I'm shopping around for gifts.) There's, of course, Oprah's famous "Favorite Things" list, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop gift guide (which includes a small Spanish village for sale), and most recently, a Michelle Obama holiday gift guide, where she shared her top picks for the season with People. Her list unfortunately does not include a tiny village, BUT there are some hidden gems in there.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

For example, her favorite nail polish shade is O.P.I.'s "Dreams Need Clara-fication," and she loves to listen to Bigger Picture by Rita Wilson. Nestled amongst the goodies, however, I found one thing Michelle loves that everyone else will get behind: an engravable rose gold bar necklace. The Gorjana minimalist piece costs $70 (there's an extra 20 percent discount right now because of Cyber Monday) and suits all ages. "I love to gift a friend a necklace engraved with a special touch like their name, the year we met, or the coordinates of our favorite places," said Michelle to People.

If you're looking for that customizable, "every day" necklace with a sentimental quality, I think Michelle just found that piece for you. (She really is the best.)

Gorjana Bespoke Bar Engravable Necklace gorjana.com $70.00 SHOP IT

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE