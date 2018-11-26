There's nothing I love more than a celebrity-approved gift guide. (I use it for inspiration as I'm shopping around for gifts.) There's, of course, Oprah's famous "Favorite Things" list, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop gift guide (which includes a small Spanish village for sale), and most recently, a Michelle Obama holiday gift guide, where she shared her top picks for the season with People. Her list unfortunately does not include a tiny village, BUT there are some hidden gems in there.
For example, her favorite nail polish shade is O.P.I.'s "Dreams Need Clara-fication," and she loves to listen to Bigger Picture by Rita Wilson. Nestled amongst the goodies, however, I found one thing Michelle loves that everyone else will get behind: an engravable rose gold bar necklace. The Gorjana minimalist piece costs $70 (there's an extra 20 percent discount right now because of Cyber Monday) and suits all ages. "I love to gift a friend a necklace engraved with a special touch like their name, the year we met, or the coordinates of our favorite places," said Michelle to People.
If you're looking for that customizable, "every day" necklace with a sentimental quality, I think Michelle just found that piece for you. (She really is the best.)
For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.