Summer fashion trends shift with the tides, sometimes directly inspired by them. Take, for instance, fashion's latest obsession with fish-inspired jewelry. It’s just the next step in the sardine-ification of fashion—and It-girls are diving right in.

The rise of aquatic-themed accessories shouldn't be surprising. First, there was the lobster-shaped beaded bag that went viral on TikTok earlier this year. Staud's sardine-themed Tommy bag kept the trend going into summer, with one playful style receiving a nod from Gigi Hadid. While seashell and pearl jewelry were once the peak of the fishy fashion phase, it seems there are still new depths to explore.

Could sardines be cast in gold and turned into earrings? Lisa Says Gah! says, well, yes! And what about starfish and crawfish? H&M and Zara prove that they, too, can be chic. Throw in a lobster-claw necklace from Mejuri and a pearl-adorned fishbone bracelet from Kara Yoo, and you’ve got a real mixed bag. A really (cool girl-approved) seafood boil, if you will.

Instead of making another fish pun, I’ll just let you shop. Ahead, you can dip a toe—I had to! Sorry!—into summer’s beachy jewelry trend. Even if you only wear them on vacation, they’re a great addition to your collection.

