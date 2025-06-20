Fashion Girls Are Hooked on Fish Jewelry—Dive Into the Trend

You can dip a toe in, too.

Zara PACK OF 4 ROPE NECKLACES WITH MARINE CHARMS
(Image credit: Zara)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

Summer fashion trends shift with the tides, sometimes directly inspired by them. Take, for instance, fashion's latest obsession with fish-inspired jewelry. It’s just the next step in the sardine-ification of fashion—and It-girls are diving right in.

The rise of aquatic-themed accessories shouldn't be surprising. First, there was the lobster-shaped beaded bag that went viral on TikTok earlier this year. Staud's sardine-themed Tommy bag kept the trend going into summer, with one playful style receiving a nod from Gigi Hadid. While seashell and pearl jewelry were once the peak of the fishy fashion phase, it seems there are still new depths to explore.

Could sardines be cast in gold and turned into earrings? Lisa Says Gah! says, well, yes! And what about starfish and crawfish? H&M and Zara prove that they, too, can be chic. Throw in a lobster-claw necklace from Mejuri and a pearl-adorned fishbone bracelet from Kara Yoo, and you’ve got a real mixed bag. A really (cool girl-approved) seafood boil, if you will.

Instead of making another fish pun, I’ll just let you shop. Ahead, you can dip a toe—I had to! Sorry!—into summer’s beachy jewelry trend. Even if you only wear them on vacation, they’re a great addition to your collection.

Pack of 4 Rope Necklaces With Marine Charms
ZARA
Pack of 4 Rope Necklaces With Marine Charms

This necklace makes layering even easier.

Mussel Earrings
ZARA
Mussel Earrings

Swap sea shells for mussel shells instead.

Crayfish-Shaped Earrings
H&M
Crayfish-Shaped Earrings

Or, swap shrimp for crawfish.

Marine Earrings Pack
ZARA
Marine Earrings Pack

How sweet are these oversized blue-and-white stars?

3 Pack of Metal Charm Necklaces
ZARA
3 Pack of Metal Charm Necklaces

These stands will add color to any look.

Multicolor Fish Lure Keychain
Conner Ives
Multicolor Fish Lure Keychain

Conner Ives, the designer behind the viral Protect The Dolls T-shirt, also creates this fishy design keychain you can hang from your summer bag.

Gold 'the Silhouette of Summer' Necklace
Alighieri
Gold 'the Silhouette of Summer' Necklace

If you loved Alighieri's recent collaboration with J.Crew, check out this necklace from the label.

Starfish Rope Necklace
ZARA
Starfish Rope Necklace

The pendant necklace look is your seafaring alternative to fish.

Charm and Pearl Necklace
ZARA
Charm and Pearl Necklace

Pearls and and playful charms work better together.

Metallic Fish Earrings
ZARA
Metallic Fish Earrings

These have a slight edge to them.

Anthropologie, Fun Icon Charm Huggie Hoop Earrings
Anthropologie
Fun Icon Charm Huggie Hoop Earrings

This gold version from Anthropologie feels elevated.

Sterling Silver / Black Spinel
Mejuri
Packed Like Sardines Brooch

This sardines brooch means we've hit peak trend.

Ischia Necklace
Brinker + Eliza
Ischia Necklace

I love how subtle this find is.

Nautical Pearl Fish Charm Necklace
J.Crew
Nautical Pearl Fish Charm Necklace

J.Crew's jewelry collection always nails it.

Chunky Twisted Earrings
H&M
Chunky Twisted Earrings

These earrings offer an abstract version of the look.

Lobster Bead Necklace
ZARA
Lobster Bead Necklace

The two-tone beaded lobster necklace hits so many notes at once.

Sterling Silver / 18 Inches
Mejuri
Pinch Me Necklace

This Mejuri pick is so subtle, you almost don't realize it features two dainty lobster claws.

Gold Fish Kala Studs
Tuckernuck Jewelry
Gold Fish Kala Studs

I smiled just looking at these goldfish earrings.

mango mixed double necklace
MANGO
Mixed Double Necklace

I would wear this colorful necklace with other basics in my wardrobe.

Zodiac Collection Pisces Jade Stone Necklace
seree
Zodiac Collection Pisces Jade Stone Necklace

Go bold (but you can still keep it neutral) with this chunkier design.

Salvador Necklace - Gold - Majority Recycled Brass - Sézane
Sezane
Salvador Necklace - Gold - Majority Recycled Brass - Sézane

This is how you make a starfish look extra luxe.

Fishbone Bracelet
Kara Yoo
Fishbone Bracelet

Kara Yoo's selection features several fish pieces, but this is my favorite.

lisasaysgah,

Lisa Says Gah!
Anchovy Earrings

Take the subtle route with these longline dangling earrings.

TOPICS
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.