Fashion Girls Are Hooked on Fish Jewelry—Dive Into the Trend
You can dip a toe in, too.
Summer fashion trends shift with the tides, sometimes directly inspired by them. Take, for instance, fashion's latest obsession with fish-inspired jewelry. It’s just the next step in the sardine-ification of fashion—and It-girls are diving right in.
The rise of aquatic-themed accessories shouldn't be surprising. First, there was the lobster-shaped beaded bag that went viral on TikTok earlier this year. Staud's sardine-themed Tommy bag kept the trend going into summer, with one playful style receiving a nod from Gigi Hadid. While seashell and pearl jewelry were once the peak of the fishy fashion phase, it seems there are still new depths to explore.
Could sardines be cast in gold and turned into earrings? Lisa Says Gah! says, well, yes! And what about starfish and crawfish? H&M and Zara prove that they, too, can be chic. Throw in a lobster-claw necklace from Mejuri and a pearl-adorned fishbone bracelet from Kara Yoo, and you’ve got a real mixed bag. A really (cool girl-approved) seafood boil, if you will.
Instead of making another fish pun, I’ll just let you shop. Ahead, you can dip a toe—I had to! Sorry!—into summer’s beachy jewelry trend. Even if you only wear them on vacation, they’re a great addition to your collection.
Conner Ives, the designer behind the viral Protect The Dolls T-shirt, also creates this fishy design keychain you can hang from your summer bag.
If you loved Alighieri's recent collaboration with J.Crew, check out this necklace from the label.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.