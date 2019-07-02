In the summer, I always want to use my full lunch hour outdoors because of the warm-weather and prime people-watching opportunities. Since my monthly budget gets in the way of me splurging on yet another poke bowl, I bring food from home. This presents another conundrum though: I am in need of a cute lunch bag that I won't be embarrassed to carry in public. My tote bag just isn't cutting it anymore. Ahead, I present to you my best lunch bag finds so we can all eat outdoors (or at our desks) in style.

Best for Picnic Vibes 1. Botkier Lennox Lunchbox Wicker Crossbody $118.80 at bloomingdales.com If you're looking for a 9-to-5 lunch bag that doubles as an accessory on the weekends, consider this option from Botkier. It has the vintage vibe of a picnic basket without the hassle of actually having to pack food for a large group.

Best for Gifting 2. Kate Spade New York Strawberries Lunch Tote $30.00 at macys.com Gift the graduate in your life this adult-like yet still playful lunchbox from Kate Spade. The summertime vibes of the strawberry print will make them look forward to devouring even the saddest of desk sandwiches.

Best for Giving Back 3. State Rodgers Metallic Lunch Box $28.50 at bloomingdales.com This lunch box comes with two insulated compartments and a pretty metallic gold outer shell. It's not only stylish, but also has a charitable component . For every State piece purchased, a fully-stocked backpack will be delivered to an American child in need as a part of the brand's #GIVEBACKPACK initiative.

Best for Nostalgia 4. Tyvek Paper Lunch Bag $16.00 at urbanoutfitters.com This bag is designed to look like those brown paper bags from your childhood, though with none of the rips and soaked bottoms before lunch time. It's made with a tear-proof and splash-proof synthetic material, so you can reuse this to pack your meal every day.

Best for Travel 5. Apolis x Clare V. Lunch Bag Check Amazon $48.00 at apolisglobal.com This Merci Beau Coup tote will speak to your inner French-girl soul without having to actually fly to France. It's good for picnics, farmers market expeditions, and the office. This carry-all lunch bag will also fit the tupperware of cookies you made last night for your team.

Best Pick From Amazon 6. HomeSpon Reusable Geometric Lunch Bags $14.99 at amazon.com You already shop on Amazon for everything, so why not pick out a lunch bag with your next round of purchases too? This one with a geometric design is only $14 and is handmade with eco-friendly study canvas fabric. Not a fan of the print? There are more than 10 options to pick from.

Best for Summer 7. Ban.do Super Chill Convertible Cooler Bag $38.00 at bando.com You definitely won't forget to grab this rainbow-splashed bag off the kitchen counter on your way out. The bucket shape and color are playful without looking childish and fits everything from a sandwich and fruits to a bottle of wine (we mean for the weekend!).

Best as a Handbag 8. Modern Picnic The Luncher $149.00 at modernpicnic.com If you're looking for a lunch box that can double as an actual purse on your days off, get this one from Modern Picnic. The brand was founded in 2018 and all its products are made from vegan leather complete with a functional and cute bamboo handle. Your coworkers will never guess that this is a luncher until you tell them.

Best for Print 9. Anthropologie Nesma Cooler Bag $58.00 at anthropologie.com Your grandmother isn't ready to retire yet and still brings her lunch every day to work. Show her you support her goals with this two-toned printed lunch bag from Anthropologie. It's a no-fuss boxy pouch for all her snacks, drinks, and more.

Best Unisex Style 10. Fjallraven Kanken Mini Cooler Lunch Box $60.00 at shopbop.com For a lunch box that works for all sexes, you'll want this minimalist option from Fjallraven. It has one big compartment plus a zippered pouch to hold just what you need, so you won't be tempted to over stuff it with too many mid-afternoon snacks.

Best for Fall/Winter 11. SoYoung Splatter Insulated Lunch Poche in Black Gold $39.99 at bedbathandbeyond.com If all the lunch bags on this list feel too summery, you'll be happy to know this splatter print works for your moodier tastes in the fall/winter. The insulated pouch features a removable insulated insert for easy daily cleaning (love this!) and a messenger strap for convenience.

