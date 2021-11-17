As the warm weather begins to fade, so too does my desire to go out without a few key winter accessories. Chief among these is a beanie hat—and mine is looking a little worse for wear after a few years of near-daily wear. While you might not think the humble beanie can make much of a statement for fall and winter, I must respectfully disagree. This classic silhouette has seen something of a resurgence for fall and winter 2021. Brands are now adorning their beanies with everything from massively oversized crystals to sweet floral embroidery, proving that you can look good while you’re bundling up. And if you’re looking for one that just gets the job done, there are tons of warm and cozy—but trendy—beanies on the market right now, too.

A Ribbed Beanie MANGO Knit Cotton Beanie $35.99 at mango.com If you're just starting out on your beanie journey, begin with something simple. This oatmeal-colored pick from Mango is the ideal starter beanie.

A Bright Beanie Hat Attack Color Story Knit Beanie $69.00 at shopbop.com Mustard yellow is one of my personal favorite colors for fall. It's surprisingly versatile and instantly makes even a basic outfit seem elevated.

A Two-Tone Beanie & Other Stories Fuzzy Mohair Beanie $49.00 at stories.com This two-tone option from & Other Stories is great if you're trying to add some color to your winter routine in order to break up all that black cold-weather clothing.

A Thick Beanie ZARA zara.com $19.90 at zara.com Zara has done it again, folks. This affordable beanie comes in a ton of colors, but this hot pink hue is my personal favorite.

A Gingham Beanie Kerri Rosenthal Cashmere Gingham Beanie $162.00 at shopbop.com If cottagecore is your chosen aesthetic for 2021, you need to pick up this gingham beanie from Kerri Rosenthal. The small heart on the front seals the deal.

A Cable-Knit Beanie everlane The Chunky Beanie - Black $40.00 at everlane.com Just like finding your ideal cable-knit sweater, finding the perfect cable-knit beanie takes time. Luckily for you, I've done the searching for you.

A Jewel—Encrusted Beanie Lele Sadoughi Lele Sadoughi Rio Beanie $175.00 at shopbop.com Your hat collection could use some sparkle, and this stunning beanie from Lele Sadoughi is here to help.

A Graphic Beanie FIORUCCI Icon Angels Faux Fur Bobble Hat $71.58 at revolve.com I've been thinking about buying something from Fiorucci for a while, and this butter-yellow beanie has earned a spot on my personal must-buy list for this season.

A Tie-Dye Beanie Riverside Tool & Dye Cashmere Beanie $98.00 at freepeople.com Tie-Dye is the trend that never goes away, and this beanie from Riverside Tool & Dye is proof. The colors aren't too in your face, so it's still super wearable.

A Classic Beanie Madewell Recycled Cotton Beanie $35.00 at nordstrom.com This Recycled Cotton Beanie from Madewell comes in a bunch of colors, but this burnt mustard color is great for wearing with the rest of your favorite autumnal shades.

A Checkered Beanie Stine Goya Cleo Wool Beanie, Checks $120.00 at lisasaysgah.com This lime green and baby pink beanie from Stine Goya is bright, so it's not for the faint of heart. Lime green was one of the most in-demand colors this summer, and this beanie makes it work for fall.

A Beanie With A PomPom UGG Cable Knit Beanie with Faux Fur Pom $55.00 at nordstrom.com A beanie adorned with a pompom is basically a winter wardrobe essential at this point. This option from UGG is just as cozy as the brand's range of comfy boots.

A Printed Beanie White + Warren Cashmere Star Beanie $165.00 at shopbop.com I'm seeing stars—literally! This gray beanie from White + Warren is just a little unexpected for the fall and winter seasons.

An Embroidered Beanie LoveShackFancy Underwood Hat $165.00 at revolve.com How sweet is this baby blue embroidered hat from LoveShackFancy? The florals feel so delicate when styled with bulky outerwear.

A Neon Beanie Nike NSW Cuffed Swoosh Beanie $25.00 at revolve.com If you want a sporty piece, turn to Nike. This neon yellow beanie is sure to make a statement.

