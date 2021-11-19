The 17 Best Warm Socks for Women in 2021
Like hugs for your feet.
Unless you're a shoes or accessories enthusiast, socks are almost an afterthought. You just throw on the closest pair and go about your day. But with the winter months in mind, it's time to rethink the kinds of socks you keep in your drawer, especially if you hate arriving home with toes numb from the cold. Put aside the thin or super lightweight pairs of socks you've been wearing for spring/summer and armor up your lower half with the coziest, toastiest, winter-appropriate socks. Our favorite options right now range from cashmere styles (my personal favorite) to wool blends and chunky knitted styles that basically operate as at-home slippers. Once you find the right pair of warm socks to survive winter in, you'll feel instant joy when you slip them on—promise. All you'll be missing is your favorite hot drink in hand.
Lemon Pommed Cable-Knit Socks
Cable-Knit Socks
These super-soft cable-knit ankle socks are adorned with mini pompoms, so they'll look so cute when you style them with slippers.
Hot Sox Fuzzy Reindeer Nonskid Socks
Festive Socks
Get in the holiday mood with this pair of reindeer socks from Hot Sox. They're outfitted with nonskid details on the bottom to keep you from slipping around your apartment.
Hansel From Basel Patchwork Crew Socks
Colorblocked Socks
These multicolored socks from Hansel From Basel are too cute not to show off. Style them with your favorite cropped jeans or on the outside of your classic black leggings.
Lele Sadoughi Tie Ruffle Sock Set
Ruffled Socks
Add an instant bit of sweetness to your work from home looks with this ruffled sock duo from Lele Sadoughi. They're even adorned with tiny pearls!
Le Bon Shoppe Her Varsity Crew Socks
Preppy Socks
Take the high school gym class approach to getting dressed this morning and slip on this pair of retro crew socks from Le Bon Shoppe.
Simone Rocha Ceeping Flower Jacquard Ankle-High Socks
Floral Socks
These dark-toned floral socks from Simone Rocha are a great way to incorporate a bit of the designer's high-end collection into your everyday wardrobe.
Happy Socks Leopard Spot Socks
Animal Print Socks
Go ahead—make a statement with your sock selection this winter with this pair from Happy Socks. At least you know for sure that you won't lose track of them when you do your laundry!
The Elder Statesman Yosemite Cashmere Socks
Cashmere Socks
If you want a pair of socks that could also totally double as a gift this holiday season, consider picking up this pair of luxe cashmere socks from The Elder Statesman. They're like your favorite sweater—but for your feet!
HommeGirls Intarsia Ribbed Stretch Cotton-Blend Socks
Logo'd Socks
Show off your fashionable in-the-know status by wearing this pair of white crew socks from HommeGirls. Inspired by the '90s and made from a failsafe cotton blend, this pair will last a lifetime.
Bombas Hiking Calf Socks
Heavy-Duty Socks
Can you even call yourself a sock collector if you don't own a pair from Bombas? These add a bit of support, are outfitted with blister-resistant padding, and have a seamless design on the toe bed for all-day comfort—even if you're not spending an afternoon scaling a mountain.
Deiji Studios Deiji Woven Sock
Everyday Socks
If you need to invest in a great pair of socks that are going to last you for a few seasons or more, consider this option from Deiji Studios. The low-key loungewear brand now makes the comfiest-ever socks, too!
Gucci GG-Embellished Bow Socks
Designer Socks
The cant-miss Gucci logo on this otherwise simple pair of white ankle socks elevates them from a basic wardrobe staple to a must-buy investment piece.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks
Plush Socks
These ultra-plush socks are from celebrity-approved brand Barefoot Dreams (Khloe Kardashian is a fan!) and look like heaven to walk around in before your heat turns on this winter.
UGG Ribbed Crew Socks
Ribbed Socks
Anyone who has worn UGG boots knows its warming abilities are unparalleled. UGG socks carry the same badge of honor. These stretchy ribbed socks have a slouchy fit and are warm enough to wear in the early morning or at night to bed.
Loritta Winter Socks Warm Thick Knit Wool
Wool-Blend Socks
If you believe in getting bang for your buck, you'll turn to Amazon for warm socks. Filter by stars and you'll come across this pack of five socks, which has over 9k ratings. They come in several designs that won't disappoint.
Brother Vellies Cloud Sock
Locally Made Socks
You've probably seen these socks all over Instagram, thanks to Aurora James' design brilliance. If you spot a colorway you love, don't hesitate to scoop it up because the colorful options are quickly selling out.
Zando Warm Socks for Women
Speckle Wool Socks
You're not a fan of crazy designs on socks, but also don't want yet another black pair. Opt for these, which have speckle details on them. Subtle and wearable.
