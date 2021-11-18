The 6 Winter 2021-2022 Trends to Know and Shop
Beat the cold with these hot fashion statements.
By Sara Holzman
You don't have to sacrifice being warm and cozy in the name of fashion. For winter 2021-2022, designers have found ways to impart style on even the coziest of pieces—like puffer coats and leggings. Not overly complicated or fussy, this winter's trends are all about adaptability. Whether you're hitting the holiday party circuit or have intentions of planting yourself firmly between your couch cushions, these pieces can do both. Ahead, we've got six of our favorite winter trends you can start shopping now.
Geometry Class
Look instantly pulled together by throwing on a power printed jacket. Not in the mood for chit chat? One of these will do all of the talking for you.
Mad for Plaid (Skirts)
Pair plaid skirts with cable knit cardigans, fitted blazers, and turtlenecks for a sophisticated nod to back-to-school.
Legging Up
Leggings are not groundbreaking, but in even more fabric and fit options, they should find a way into your winter wardrobe this season.
Blue Jean Baby
Head-to-toe denim was big for fall, and we're continuing to see it thriving through the winter season. Play with patchwork styles and a range of washes for denim that's anything but dull.
A Rush of Ruching
Be the belle of this season's intimate holiday gatherings in dresses brimming with feminine ruching details.
Ski School Cool
Keep snug as a bug in oversized puffer coats that can be worn on the mountains, but look just as slick on city streets.
-
The Royal Family Could “Boycott” the BBC Over a New Documentary
The two-part film will reportedly cover the relationship between Prince Harry, Prince William and the media.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Charles Could Decommission Kensington Palace and Rent It Out, Say Sources
It’s all part of his plan for a “slimmed down” monarchy.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Paid Meghan Markle a Subtle Compliment
Florence St. George, who dated Prince Harry in 2011, said the spotlight was “terrifying.”
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
The Spring 2022 Jewelry Trends to Fall Head Over Heels For
Add a touch of whimsy to your day-to-day.
By Sara Holzman •
-
The Biggest Shoe Trends for Spring 2022
Put your best foot forward.
By Sara Holzman •
-
The 13 Best Denim Shirts for Women
Yee-haw!
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
The Biggest Spring 2022 Trends, Straight From the Runways
Winter, who?
By Sara Holzman •
-
The Top Spring 2021 Trends to Know and Buy
We'll be saying "spring has sprung" before you know it.
By Sara Holzman •
-
The Jewelry Trends You'll Wear With Your 2020 Outfits
Start taking notes.
By Marina Liao •
-
The Top 2020 Handbag Trends to Know
This is important information.
By Marina Liao •
-
The Summer 2020 Fashion Trends All Your Friends Will Be Wearing
Starting now.
By Marina Liao •