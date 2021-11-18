The 6 Winter 2021-2022 Trends to Know and Shop

Beat the cold with these hot fashion statements.

Winter trends
You don't have to sacrifice being warm and cozy in the name of fashion. For winter 2021-2022, designers have found ways to impart style on even the coziest of pieces—like puffer coats and leggings. Not overly complicated or fussy, this winter's trends are all about adaptability. Whether you're hitting the holiday party circuit or have intentions of planting yourself firmly between your couch cushions, these pieces can do both. Ahead, we've got six of our favorite winter trends you can start shopping now.

Geometry Class

Look instantly pulled together by throwing on a power printed jacket. Not in the mood for chit chat? One of these will do all of the talking for you.

Winter trends

Winter trends

Mad for Plaid (Skirts)

Pair plaid skirts with cable knit cardigans, fitted blazers, and turtlenecks for a sophisticated nod to back-to-school.

Winter trends

Winter trends

Legging Up

Leggings are not groundbreaking, but in even more fabric and fit options, they should find a way into your winter wardrobe this season.

Winter trends

Winter trends

Blue Jean Baby

Head-to-toe denim was big for fall, and we're continuing to see it thriving through the winter season. Play with patchwork styles and a range of washes for denim that's anything but dull.

Denim

Denim

A Rush of Ruching

Be the belle of this season's intimate holiday gatherings in dresses brimming with feminine ruching details.

Ruching

Ruching

Ski School Cool

Keep snug as a bug in oversized puffer coats that can be worn on the mountains, but look just as slick on city streets.

Coat

Coat

