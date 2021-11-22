The 9 Best Slip-On Sneakers to Wear Anywhere

Let's face it: laces can be finicky. Luckily, the market is brimming with no-fuss sneaker options that offer up both style and comfort. Minimalist designs are popping up in elevated fabrics like wool, suede, and linen that make the slip on sneaker an all-season staple (just like the chunky "dad" sneaks and crisp, white sneakers that are already on year-round rotation). Pair yours with jeans and a blazer for an everyday look or style them with a maxi dress for a bit of understated elegance. Ahead, we've got nine options to add into your shoe arsenal.

Everlane The Forever Slip-On Sneaker

This fully recyclable sneaker has an ultra lightweight design. Bonus: It's machine washable.

Rothy's The Sneaker

These sleek leopard knit slip-ons were crafted using regenerated fabric from plastic water bottles.

Balmain B-Court sneakers

Slip-ons don't have to be boring. Case in point: these gold logo-adorned sneakers that are as comfy as they are cute.

Dior B23 Slip On Sneaker

A tapestry fabrication elevates these everyday sneakers, making them a great option to pair with casual-leaning eveningwear.

Madewell Sidewalk Slip-On Sneakers in Recycled Canvas

Put a pep in your step with these sneakers, crafted from recycled cotton canvas and naturally sourced rubber. They have also have a special Cloudlift insole for an ultra-supported stride.

Marni Paw Sneakers

Wear these quirky quilted slip-ons slope-side on your next ski vacay.

Porte & Paire Linen Slip-On Sneakers

Keep things simple with these clean linen slip-ons that have a backless silhouette for a bit of added ease.

The Row Marie H Suede Slip-On Sneakers

These suede slip-ons in a highly chic camel tone will seamlessly pair with your fall wardrobe.

Vince Blair Boiled Wool Slip-On Sneakers

These understated slip ons feature a snug wool exterior. Pair them with a thick sock for extra coziness.

