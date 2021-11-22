The 9 Best Slip-On Sneakers to Wear Anywhere
Slide into these day or night.
By Sara Holzman
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
Let's face it: laces can be finicky. Luckily, the market is brimming with no-fuss sneaker options that offer up both style and comfort. Minimalist designs are popping up in elevated fabrics like wool, suede, and linen that make the slip on sneaker an all-season staple (just like the chunky "dad" sneaks and crisp, white sneakers that are already on year-round rotation). Pair yours with jeans and a blazer for an everyday look or style them with a maxi dress for a bit of understated elegance. Ahead, we've got nine options to add into your shoe arsenal.
Everlane The Forever Slip-On Sneaker
This fully recyclable sneaker has an ultra lightweight design. Bonus: It's machine washable.
Rothy's The Sneaker
These sleek leopard knit slip-ons were crafted using regenerated fabric from plastic water bottles.
Balmain B-Court sneakers
Slip-ons don't have to be boring. Case in point: these gold logo-adorned sneakers that are as comfy as they are cute.
Dior B23 Slip On Sneaker
A tapestry fabrication elevates these everyday sneakers, making them a great option to pair with casual-leaning eveningwear.
Madewell Sidewalk Slip-On Sneakers in Recycled Canvas
Put a pep in your step with these sneakers, crafted from recycled cotton canvas and naturally sourced rubber. They have also have a special Cloudlift insole for an ultra-supported stride.
Porte & Paire Linen Slip-On Sneakers
Keep things simple with these clean linen slip-ons that have a backless silhouette for a bit of added ease.
The Row Marie H Suede Slip-On Sneakers
These suede slip-ons in a highly chic camel tone will seamlessly pair with your fall wardrobe.
Vince Blair Boiled Wool Slip-On Sneakers
These understated slip ons feature a snug wool exterior. Pair them with a thick sock for extra coziness.
-
The 22 Best Watches for Women Right Now
The real MVP of your outfit.
By Katie Attardo •
-
Maison Margiela's Replica By the Fireplace Perfume Is on Sale Right Now
This is not a drill!
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
Keys Soulcare Is the Mindful Beauty Gift You’ve Been Searching For
Sponsored Virtuoso songwriter Alicia Keys has created a line of beauty offerings that are clean, effective, and focused on what feels good from skin to soul.
By Sponsored •
-
The 22 Best Watches for Women Right Now
The real MVP of your outfit.
By Katie Attardo •
-
20 Winter Wedding Guest Dresses to Shine In
The only thing you'll need to worry about are shoes.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
14 Cute Slippers You'll Want to Live In
Can you say happy feet?
By Sara Holzman •
-
The 17 Best Warm Socks for Women in 2021
Like hugs for your feet.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
85 Celebrities in Gloriously '80s Fashion
Take a trip down memory lane.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
The 16 Best Trench Coats for In-Between Seasons
We're in the trenches.
By Sara Holzman •
-
The 15 Best Boots Brands for Women
Welcome to boot camp.
By Katie Attardo •
-
The 18 Best Rain Boots for Women
So you're not that person at the office in wellies.
By Julia Gall •