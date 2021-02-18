The Best Swimsuits for Your Body Type
Look and feel your best.
By Katie Attardo published
When it comes to swimwear, I subscribe to the mentality that less is more. Truly! No matter your body type, it’s always empowering to flaunt what you’ve got. We are all beautiful, and we all deserve to feel that way. And since summer is the time to enjoy ourselves, why not also opt for clothing that boosts your confidence? As summer 2021 approaches, find a style you feel amazing in. Rather than categorize your body into an athletic or pear shape (or any other subscribed notion of body type), look for a swimsuit that highlights your favorite assets. If you put the emphasis on the parts of yourself that you love, others will take notice, and you'll be the hottest thing on the beach.
BOUND by bond-eye Australia The Sasha Top
For Small Chests
The low cutout on this smocked top will show off a smaller chest.
Sommer Swim Cindy Bahamas: Bandeau Bikini Top
For Small Chests
Showing off some under-boob will enhance your chest and curves.
Jade Swim Bond Wrap Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
For Small Chests
This sexy cutout style accentuates your torso, and the high cut will flatter a small chest.
Peek & Beau Cut Out Bikini
For Large Chests
This ruffle top is perfect for those looking for a little extra lift.
Montce Goldie Hayden One Piece
For Large Chests
The thick adjustable shoulder straps on this gold suit offer extra support.
Andrea Iyamah Shani One Piece Swimsuit
For Large Chests
Bond girl meets color.
Frankies Bikinis Jeanette Bandeau Strapless Bikini
For Elongating Your Legs
Choose a high-cut swimsuit bottom to highlight your long legs or give the illusion of longer legs. Since the fabric doesn't completely cover up your hips/lower half, the extra hint of skin tricks the eyes into thinking your legs are a mile long. Not to mention, it's a sexier way to rock your bikini bottom.
Norma Kamali Marissa
For Elongating Your Legs
Channel your inner '90s Cindy Crawford in this high-cut piece by Norma Kamali.
Melissa Simone Elle Cut Out One Piece
For Elongating Your Legs
Favored by Bella Hadid, this line is known for its sexy shapes and silhouettes.
GANNI Printed One Piece
Best Ruched Swimsuit
Ruched swimsuits are perfect for those looking to flatter their midsection.
TOPSHOP Black Ruched Square Neck Swimsuit
Best Ruched Swimsuit
The higher the cut, the longer the leg!
Forever 21 Drawstring Boyshort Bikini Bottoms
Best Ruched Swimsuit
This ruched boy short will flatter your figure without cramping your style.
Summer Salt The Sidestroke
Best Tummy Control
Offering superior compression, this one-shoulder style is a super sleek pool choice.
Figleaves Leopard Print One Piece Swimsuit
Best Tummy Control
This tummy control style in bright leopard is the ideal swimsuit purchase.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Ocelot Print Strapless One Piece
Best Tummy Control
With removable halter straps, this style is as versatile as it is flattering.
Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.
-
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Send Archie to a Very On-Brand Nursery School
Archie's non-traditional (even for California) PreK teaches emotional literacy, mindfulness, sustainability, and coding.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Britney Spears Unfollowed Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram Amid Family Rift
Fair enough.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Was Never Interested in Fame and Just Wanted a "House in the Countryside," Family Friend Says
She feels pretty fulfilled now, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla