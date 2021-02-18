When it comes to swimwear, I subscribe to the mentality that less is more. Truly! No matter your body type, it’s always empowering to flaunt what you’ve got. We are all beautiful, and we all deserve to feel that way. And since summer is the time to enjoy ourselves, why not also opt for clothing that boosts your confidence? As summer 2021 approaches, find a style you feel amazing in. Rather than categorize your body into an athletic or pear shape (or any other subscribed notion of body type), look for a swimsuit that highlights your favorite assets. If you put the emphasis on the parts of yourself that you love, others will take notice, and you'll be the hottest thing on the beach.