The Best Swimsuits for Your Body Type

Look and feel your best.

swimwear body type
(Image credit: Caroline Tompkins / Refinery29 for Getty Images)
Katie Attardo

By published

When it comes to swimwear, I subscribe to the mentality that less is more. Truly! No matter your body type, it’s always empowering to flaunt what you’ve got. We are all beautiful, and we all deserve to feel that way. And since summer is the time to enjoy ourselves, why not also opt for clothing that boosts your confidence? As summer 2021 approaches, find a style you feel amazing in. Rather than categorize your body into an athletic or pear shape (or any other subscribed notion of body type), look for a swimsuit that highlights your favorite assets. If you put the emphasis on the parts of yourself that you love, others will take notice, and you'll be the hottest thing on the beach.

1/15
BOUND by bond-eye Australia The Sasha Top

BOUND by bond-eye Australia The Sasha Top

For Small Chests

The low cutout on this smocked top will show off a smaller chest.

2/15
Sommer Swim Cindy Bahamas: Bandeau Bikini Top

Sommer Swim Cindy Bahamas: Bandeau Bikini Top

For Small Chests

Showing off some under-boob will enhance your chest and curves.

3/15
Jade Swim Bond Wrap Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

Jade Swim Bond Wrap Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

For Small Chests

This sexy cutout style accentuates your torso, and the high cut  will flatter a small chest.

4/15
Peek & Beau Cut Out Bikini

Peek & Beau Cut Out Bikini

For Large Chests

This ruffle top is perfect for those looking for a little extra lift.

5/15
Montce Goldie Hayden One Piece

Montce Goldie Hayden One Piece

For Large Chests

The thick adjustable shoulder straps on this gold suit offer extra support. 

7/15
Frankies Bikinis Jeanette Bandeau Strapless Bikini

Frankies Bikinis Jeanette Bandeau Strapless Bikini

For Elongating Your Legs

Choose a high-cut swimsuit bottom to highlight your long legs or give the illusion of longer legs. Since the fabric doesn't completely cover up your hips/lower half, the extra hint of skin tricks the eyes into thinking your legs are a mile long. Not to mention, it's a sexier way to rock your bikini bottom. 

8/15
Norma Kamali Marissa

Norma Kamali Marissa

For Elongating Your Legs

Channel your inner '90s Cindy Crawford in this high-cut piece by Norma Kamali.

9/15
Melissa Simone Elle Cut Out One Piece

Melissa Simone Elle Cut Out One Piece

For Elongating Your Legs

Favored by Bella Hadid, this line is known for its sexy shapes and silhouettes. 

10/15
GANNI Printed One Piece

GANNI Printed One Piece

Best Ruched Swimsuit

Ruched swimsuits are perfect for those looking to flatter their midsection.

11/15
TOPSHOP Black Ruched Square Neck Swimsuit

TOPSHOP Black Ruched Square Neck Swimsuit

Best Ruched Swimsuit

The higher the cut, the longer the leg!

12/15
Forever 21 Drawstring Boyshort Bikini Bottoms

Forever 21 Drawstring Boyshort Bikini Bottoms

Best Ruched Swimsuit

This ruched boy short will flatter your figure without cramping your style. 

13/15
Summer Salt The Sidestroke

Summer Salt The Sidestroke

Best Tummy Control

Offering superior compression, this one-shoulder style is a super sleek pool choice. 

14/15
Figleaves Leopard Print One Piece Swimsuit

Figleaves Leopard Print One Piece Swimsuit

Best Tummy Control

This tummy control style in bright leopard is the ideal swimsuit purchase.

15/15
Lauren Ralph Lauren Ocelot Print Strapless One Piece

Lauren Ralph Lauren Ocelot Print Strapless One Piece

Best Tummy Control

With removable halter straps, this style is as versatile as it is flattering.

Katie Attardo
Katie Attardo

Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.