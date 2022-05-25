The 15 Best Swimsuits for Big Busts
Say goodbye to your worries about beachside wardrobe malfunctions.
I love swimsuits: I own a gratuitous number of them in just about every style and pattern, and I get a lot of joy out of experimenting with different textures, cuts, and swim trends. However, my D-cup breasts do not always cooperate with my love for this notoriously skimpy corner of the fashion world, and many of my favorite swim tops end up relegated to the back of a drawer, only ever seeing the light of day when I'm tanning in solitude in my backyard. I'm a Leo, however, and love to wear my cute clothes proudly in public, so it's become my mission to track down the all-time best swimsuits for big busts.
After all, the last thing I want to do when I'm out and about is worry about whether everyone in sight is about to get a glimpse of a nipple. I'm tired of feeling too self-conscious to swim or play beach sports, and I'm definitely over looking down and realizing one of my breasts has gone rogue. If you feel the way I feel, check out some of my favorite swimsuits for big busts, so that you can spend less time worrying about public indecency and more time having fun.
Andie Swim The Snap Scoop Top—Eco Nylon
Andie Swim is widely beloved for their soft, high-quality material, and I'm personally partial to bikinis like this one. Its fun pattern and flirtatious detailing down the middle make it perfect for a day at the beach with friends, while its thick straps ensure that a rogue breast isn't going to pop out during a game of beach volleyball.
ALT Swim Ines Top in Tango
I absolutely love this set. The top's straight neckline will keep your bust securely in place, and the gold clasp detailing gives it a sexy edge.
Galamaar Simone Retro Top in Sweet Jane
As a lover of all things psychedelic, I'm a huge fan of this groovy getup, with its subtle peek-a-boo plunge and its full coverage cups.
Sister Swim Bowe Top Ruffle in Vintage Tiki
Balconette cups like this one are amazing for busty women who want to show off their assets without flashing everyone at the function.
Lokiki Swimwear Georgia Plunge One Piece
This one piece by Lokiki lets you enjoy both the sexiness of a plunging suit and the security of a no-budge piece. This swimwear brand's smooth, seamless swimsuits are also excellent if you (like me) struggle with irritation around your bikini line after hair removal.
Ivy Swimwear Lucette in Red
Everyone needs a good multiway swimsuit, but such tops are often too skimpy for women with large busts or nipples. This number from Ivy Swimwear, however, is made of thick fabric and provides full coverage, so you can wear it however you'd like without ever having to worry about it slipping.
Bondi Born Eleanor One Piece - Mulberry
Bondi Born's site has an entire section (opens in new tab) devoted to women with large busts, so you can rest assured that when you wear something like this retro piece, you'll be able to frolic around the beach, sans anxiety.
Deta Knits Gigi Top Terra Cotta
I'm a big fan of Deta Knits for many reasons: Its sustainable, ethical means of production, its incomparable comfort, its effortlessly sexy fit, and, of course, its size inclusivity.
J. Crew Active Short-Sleeve Zip-Up One-Piece
This blush pink number from J. Crew truly took athletic and made it chic.
Hermoza Amelia Belted One Piece Swimsuit
This full-coverage one piece mimics the look of a wrap dress and cinches the waist with a chic belt. Don it during a dip in the pool, and then throw a pair of shorts over it to go to lunch.
Christian Lacroix For Swiminista: Cheer Top Manaos Print
This melon-patterned top is both adorable and sure to keep your melons safely tucked away.
Dippin Daisy's Zuma Top
Celeb-favorite brand Dippin Daisy's has a section (opens in new tab) devoted to DD+ sized breasts, and its filled with fun patterns and cuts that'll have heads turning the minute you pull off your coverup.
Revel Rey Dean On-Piece
I love the thick straps (they're basically sleeves) on this one piece―it's perfect for romping around and swimming in the ocean, and it can even double as a bodysuit.
Léa the Label Loren Top - Azure
Curvy girls so rarely get to wear daring styles, so I'm eternally grateful to Léa the Label for releasing this elegant, no-budge swim top, which comes in a variety of flattering colors.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
