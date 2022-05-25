I love swimsuits: I own a gratuitous number of them in just about every style and pattern, and I get a lot of joy out of experimenting with different textures, cuts, and swim trends. However, my D-cup breasts do not always cooperate with my love for this notoriously skimpy corner of the fashion world, and many of my favorite swim tops end up relegated to the back of a drawer, only ever seeing the light of day when I'm tanning in solitude in my backyard. I'm a Leo, however, and love to wear my cute clothes proudly in public, so it's become my mission to track down the all-time best swimsuits for big busts.

After all, the last thing I want to do when I'm out and about is worry about whether everyone in sight is about to get a glimpse of a nipple. I'm tired of feeling too self-conscious to swim or play beach sports, and I'm definitely over looking down and realizing one of my breasts has gone rogue. If you feel the way I feel, check out some of my favorite swimsuits for big busts, so that you can spend less time worrying about public indecency and more time having fun.

(opens in new tab) Andie Swim The Snap Scoop Top—Eco Nylon Andie Swim is widely beloved for their soft, high-quality material, and I'm personally partial to bikinis like this one. Its fun pattern and flirtatious detailing down the middle make it perfect for a day at the beach with friends, while its thick straps ensure that a rogue breast isn't going to pop out during a game of beach volleyball. $70 at andieswim.com (opens in new tab)

ALT Swim Ines Top in Tango I absolutely love this set. The top's straight neckline will keep your bust securely in place, and the gold clasp detailing gives it a sexy edge. $86 at altswim.com (opens in new tab)

Galamaar Simone Retro Top in Sweet Jane As a lover of all things psychedelic, I'm a huge fan of this groovy getup, with its subtle peek-a-boo plunge and its full coverage cups. $156 at galamaar.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Sister Swim Bowe Top Ruffle in Vintage Tiki Balconette cups like this one are amazing for busty women who want to show off their assets without flashing everyone at the function. $80 at sisterswim.com (opens in new tab)

Lokiki Swimwear Georgia Plunge One Piece This one piece by Lokiki lets you enjoy both the sexiness of a plunging suit and the security of a no-budge piece. This swimwear brand's smooth, seamless swimsuits are also excellent if you (like me) struggle with irritation around your bikini line after hair removal. $165 at lokiki.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Ivy Swimwear Lucette in Red Everyone needs a good multiway swimsuit, but such tops are often too skimpy for women with large busts or nipples. This number from Ivy Swimwear, however, is made of thick fabric and provides full coverage, so you can wear it however you'd like without ever having to worry about it slipping. $60 at ivyswimwear.com (opens in new tab)

Deta Knits Gigi Top Terra Cotta I'm a big fan of Deta Knits for many reasons: Its sustainable, ethical means of production, its incomparable comfort, its effortlessly sexy fit, and, of course, its size inclusivity. $132 at deta-nyc.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hermoza Amelia Belted One Piece Swimsuit This full-coverage one piece mimics the look of a wrap dress and cinches the waist with a chic belt. Don it during a dip in the pool, and then throw a pair of shorts over it to go to lunch. $138 at hermoza.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Christian Lacroix For Swiminista: Cheer Top Manaos Print This melon-patterned top is both adorable and sure to keep your melons safely tucked away. $115 at swiminista.com (opens in new tab)

Revel Rey Dean On-Piece I love the thick straps (they're basically sleeves) on this one piece―it's perfect for romping around and swimming in the ocean, and it can even double as a bodysuit. $136 at revelrey.com (opens in new tab)

Léa the Label Loren Top - Azure Curvy girls so rarely get to wear daring styles, so I'm eternally grateful to Léa the Label for releasing this elegant, no-budge swim top, which comes in a variety of flattering colors. $95 at leathelabel.com (opens in new tab)