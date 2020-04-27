Our obsession with the '70s has finally peaked, and while boomers have lived through crochet and cords once already, we millennials can't help but fawn over the remixed silhouettes of the decade. Why are we so engrossed with the fashion of the bygone days? The clothes that defined it were all of the things we aspire to be: free-spirited, inherently cool, and a little rock n'roll. Even the greats—from Celine to Saint Laurent to Gucci—have taken inspiration from their own collections 50 years ago, reintroducing iconic prints, burnt hues, and embroidered fabrics. Understandably, you may not want to be confused for a member of The Brady Brunch, so remember that a soft take on the trends will keep you firmly planted in the present. Still not convinced? Side step your comfort zone and try out that flared corduroy pant, a clog sandal, or a crochet top—just don't wear them all at once. Ahead, seven blast-from-the-past trends to consider adding to your springtime wardrobe.

The Corduroy Pant

(Image credit: John Cowan)

Corduroy slacks are no longer a stuffy throwback pant from yesteryear. The ribbed fabric is now a cool denim alternative for your weekend attire. Designers in droves are finding their own take on the trend—from retro high waisted flares to slim leg alternatives—the cord is being fully embraced yet again.

L'Agence High-Rise Corduroy Flare Pants This high-rise flare leg pant is a true throwback to the original 1970's silhouette.

Chloé Straight Leg Corduroy Trousers A slim fit leg and mid-rise waist makes this corduroy option a great stand-in for jean devotees.

A.P.C. Copper Corduroy Trousers This relaxed fit corduroy option hits just above the ankle, ideal for pairing with a boyish loafer and a Joni Mitchell peasant blouse.

Re/Done Cotton-Corduroy Flared Pants A favorite of '70s heart throb Greg Brady, these ultra-flared camel cords pair perfectly with an understated pastel sweater.

The Clog

(Image credit: McKeown)

Clog enthusiasts know all too well the allure of these wooden-soled shoes. Born in the Netherlands, it was America who made the clunky heeled footwear a beloved fashion fad of the decade. Today, with only slight variations, the practical clog has remained much the same. Opt for a cool designer pair or put a new twist on a more classic silhouette with your accessories—like a logo clad tube sock for a modern update.

Fabrizio Viti X Double J Jean floral-print canvas clogs These Italian crafted floral canvas clogs are your '70s inspired footwear for spring.

Jacquemus Sabots leather clog mules A chunky wooden platform offers height, but still provides a clog's quintessential comfort.

Rachel Comey Auder Clog in White Don't wait for Memorial Day to invest in this white patent leather slip-on. Pair with high-waist khakis and an oversized blazer for a warm weather take.

Swedish Hasbeens Pink Clogs The iconic Swedish Hasbeen brand has a vintage feel with modern craftsmanship. These classic wood-heeled clogs were inspired by a towering platform version from the '70s.

The Printed Shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images ¦ Gianni Penati)

While a button down shirt may forever be classified as a wardrobe staple, a printed version has a specific reference point in time—the '70s being one of those. The era embraced a more-is-more attitude when it came to their designs. From paisley to flower power, prints are back and they're bolder than ever.

Gucci Chain Print Silk Blouse This retro printed top embraces a '70s-style pointed collar, but pairs perfectly with a fitted workwear trouser or a midi skirt for the modern lady.

Zimmermann Brightside Placement Silk Shirt Layer this bright tapestry print top with a cascade of gold necklaces. If you're fond of a full look, consider investing in the matching skirt.

Tory Burch Contrast-Binding Printed Silk Blouse The fanciful floral print and colorful contrast piping will add warm weather vibes to a lightweight corduroy trouser.

ZARA Paisley Blouse Pair this billowy blouse with a maxi skirt and clogs for a romantic '70s moment.

The Floppy Hat

(Image credit: Getty Images ¦ Slim Aarons)

With its bold, face-framing brim, the iconic fashion hat of the '70s adds a bit of boho whimsy to any outfit. While many of today's floppy hats are destined for the beach, that wasn't always the case—Brigitte Bardot lived in one, while Bianca Jagger wed in one. Pair yours with oversized sunnies for a look that's stepped off the silver screen.

Eric Javits Woven Floppy Sun Hat This giant floppy hat will shield you from the sun (and onlookers).

Cuyana Oversized Straw Beach Hat $95.00 at cuyana.com Crafted in Ecuador, this wide-brimmed straw hat will effortlessly pull together a city or beach ensemble.

Eugenia Kim Honey Floppy Sun Hat $262.50 at shopbop.com A satin strap adds flare to this classic straw hat. A discreet adjustable interior band ensures a custom-like fit.

Sensi Studio Capeline hat A sleek back ribbon offsets this slightly asymmetrical white hat. Invest in this one for your next getaway on the French Riviera.

The Crochet Top

(Image credit: REPORTERS ASSOCIES)

The breezy crochet knit of the '70s is back, remixed in compelling new patterns and cheeky silhouettes that can be layered or worn on their own. Try a neutral hue or get far-out in a psychedelic pattern.

Miu Miu Sleeveless Crochet Top Take a step back in time with this daisy embroidered top with a sweet tied neckline.

Ulla Johnson Nikita Crochet Crop Top Short puff sleeves and back button closures are just some of the details that make this crochet crop top a winner.

MANGO Crochet top This pocket-friendly option has a sustainable lean, made from all natural fibers.

Sandro Paris Striped Crochet Crop Top $145.00 at farfetch.com A groovy pattern, feminine scalloped neckline, and delicate spaghetti straps make this top the perfect contender for multiple occasions: including the bar and the beach.

The Fringe Jacket

(Image credit: H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStoc)

It was Saint Laurent's late '60s collections that put fringe back on the map after its heyday in the flapper-filled era of the '20s. By the '70s, there was no cooler coat to rock out in than a fringe jacket or vest. Luckily, this vintage treasure is new again—making a full throttle comeback for all of us modern hippies.

Khaite Gracie Fringed Leather Jacket This velvety suede jacket will be your go-to outerwear for chilly summer evenings and crisp fall days.

BB Dakota Loose Ends Fringe Jacket Punch up a turtleneck and jeans with this fringed trim, pocket -lined statement jacket.

7 For All Mankind Suede Fringe Jacket Tap into your boho self with this jacket's elongated silhouette and fluttering fringe trim.

BCBGENERATION Fringed Suede Trucker Jacket Business in the front and party in the back, this trucker style jacket will sway as you walk away.

The Head Scarf

(Image credit: Gianni Penati)

While we may not be matching our hair accessories to our shift dresses anymore, there's nothing that says "who is she?" quite like a perfectly placed head scarf. One of the best accessories to recreate an iconic Elizabeth Taylor moment, loads of colors and prints will help you ace this statement look.

Emilio Pucci Mirei Print Square Scarf Inspired by Japanese landscapes, this pastel colored scarf is perfectly suited for a Sunday drive with the top down.

Hermès Brides de Gala Nano Scarf Opt for a mini version of the iconic Hermès scarf. When you're not donning it on your head, tie it around your wrist.

J.Crew Silk Lemon Print Scarf $49.50 at jcrew.com This citrus adorned scarf is the perfect anecdote for a bad hair day.

FENDI Floral & Stripe Silk Scarf Style this scarf as a headband a la Goldie Hawn or fasten it to your current it-bag for a pop of color.

