Rear View Of Woman Looking At Modern Building While Swimming In Infinity Pool Against Clear Sky During Sunset
Today's Top Stories
1
The Instagram Girl's Guide to Dubai
image
2
Shop the New Soho Home x Anthropologie Collection
image
3
Read 'Everything Inside' With Us in September
image
4
What The RealReal's COO Wears to Work
image
5
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now

Katie Holmes' "Wardrobe Malfunction" Is Peak Outfit Goals

image
By Sally Holmes
Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
LRNYC/MEGA

If you had said the words "cashmere bralette" to me 17 minutes ago, I would have said, "no." That's it, just, no. Nope! Because what? A cashmere bralette?! What do those words even mean? What possible scenario calls for an undergarment made of ultra luxe, ultra warm material—a winter bikini top if you will? In what season would one wear such a thing? And to where?

Well, let Katie Holmes show you the way.

The actress stepped out yesterday (as actresses often do) wearing an oatmeal-colored cashmere bralette and matching cardigan from Khaite. The cashmere bralette is $483 and I think I need it. I am a cashmere disciple now. I will follow Katie Holmes and her cashmere bralette anywhere. Also, I can't stop saying cashmere bralette. Which is funny, because that cardigan is equally fabulous.

The idea of a cashmere bralette has proved to be confusing to many, in fact. Photo service Splash News called this lewk a wardrobe malfunction, labeling its photo series "Katie Holmes has a wardrobe malfunction while getting into a cab while heading our for dinner solo in NYC." I understand the thinking here. Visible bra is not always intentional. And, to be fair, in the Splash photos, Katie is going full unbuttoned cardigan, which is A Choice! But hello, that is a $483 CASHMERE BRALETTE. Show that sucker off!!!!

Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
LRNYC/MEGA

Katie completed her outfit with a pair of straight-leg jeans, a simple black purse, and matching slides. And she looks so happy about it!!!

As for when such a look could be considered appropriate, the answer is, yesterday: August 27, because it's not too hot, not too cold, all you need is a cashmere bralette...and maybe a matching sweater.

Eda Cashmere Bralette
Khaite mytheresa.com
$483.00
SHOP NOW
Knitted Cardigan
Khaite farfetch.com
$1,540.00
SHOP NOW

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

For More On Katie Holmes' Style
Alternative Views - Life Ball 2019
Katie Holmes Is Living Her Best Fashion Life
2018 Tribeca and Chanel Women's Filmmaker Luncheon, New York, USA - 16 Oct 2018
Katie Holmes Wears the Perfect Spring Trench Coat
image
Katie Holmes Wore a Stunning Missoni Ball Gown
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image You Need to Shop These Labor Day Sales Stat
image Trending for Fall: Animal Print Boots
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Everyone Dressed Down for the VMAs After-Party
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Every Sheer Outfit at the 2019 VMAs
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Lizzo Is the Only Person Who Matters at the VMAs
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA
The Best Looks From the 2019 VMAs Red Carpet
image Cute Halloween Costumes That Are Also Warm
Isabel Toledo Designer Isabel Toledo Dies at 59
image What The RealReal's COO Wears to Work
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends 100 Women In Finance Gala Dinner Buy an £80 Replica of Kate's Iconic Gucci Gown