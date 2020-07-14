As temperatures rise this summer, the only thing that most of us want to do is live in our swimsuits poolside. As someone who is generally a large (read: extra large) in my swim tops, I know it can be a frustrating journey to find the right swimwear to keep your girls looking and feeling good while being supported at all times. It used to be that if you were a women with a cup size larger than a D, or plus-size, you had only a handful of brands you could turn to when shopping for swimwear. Nowadays, there are tons of labels producing swimwear that's trendy, sexy, flirty and, most importantly, will properly fit you. Check out our top swimwear brands and styles for 2020 made with women with a larger bust in mind.

Best for Finding the Right Size Max Swim Sasha Underwire Top $88.00 at everythingbutwater.com Everything But Water noticed that women couldn't find trendy and flattering swimsuits that fit properly. So the brand decided to create their own: MAXSWIM comes in 25 different bra sizes, from 30C to 38G; all are made in multiple textures, prints, and silhouettes. The brand's online Fit Guide takes you through the steps of finding the correct size for you. Start by picking your favorite top, take two simple measurements, and they'll calculate your bra size to find the best swimwear tailored to you.

The "One Size Fits All" Pick Hunza G Swimsuit $175.00 at net-a-porter.com This "one size fits all," London-based brand is adored by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and model Laura Whiltern. Their seersucker fabric stretches to sculpt and flatter every shape and size and adjusts to your body type.

Most Sustainable Londre Bodywear The Minimalist One-Piece $98.00 at londrebodywear.com This sustainable swim line has a minimum of six plastic bottles in every suit. All Londre's production is free from harmful chemicals and each and every suit is recyclable at the end of its life. Not only is this brand committed to helping the environment, they're committed to finding you the suit that fits perfectly to your body. Their extensive size guide expands from 00-18 and from bust size from AA-32F.

Best Range of Sizes RAQ Multi-Way Top in Black $0.00 at raqapparel.com From size 28D to 36K, this brand is "by busty women for busty women." Who better to trust your girls with than someone who knows your pain of trying to find a sexy, flattering and supportive suit?

Best for Mixing and Matching Wolf & Whistle V-Cut Crop Bikini Top $15.20 at us.asos.com Not only does ASOS have a wide selection from Maternity, Petite, Plus Size, Tall, and the Main Collection, but they have more than 600 options specifically for fuller-busted women. Dive into the endless pages of bikinis and beachwear—you're sure to find something that is right up your alley.

Best Bang For Your Buck Aerie Ribbed Knot One-Piece $0.00 at ae.com Arie's Real Good Swim collection is between $19 and $59 and filled with the latest trends and silhouettes, with sizes that fit up to a 40DD. So what's holding you back from filling your shopping cart to the brim? They have everything a girl ballin' on a budget is looking for, from flirty one-pieces to cheeky bottoms.

Most Athletic Athleta Maldives High Neck Bikini Top $64.00 at athleta.gap.com For a suit you can dodge, duck, dip, and dive in, look no further than Athleta. Their sizes range from a 30A to a 42DD, and the brand has an extensive sizing chart that'll help you figure out which tops suit your cup and bust size.

Best Small Business Misses Brie Safari Bikini $0.00 at missesbrie.com Misses Brie is a small business started by Brielle Anyea, and the brand is filled with size-inclusive printed bikinis, sexy one-pieces, and beachwear from sizes 0-28. Each and every piece is designed to have you strutting down that boardwalk (or poolside).

For the Best Fit Andie Swim The Malibu $0.00 at andieswim.com Not sure where to turn when looking for swimwear? How does employing your own personal fit consultant sound? And doing so from the comfort of your own home? Andie Swim is a New York City-based small business that's here to make shopping for swimwear a better experience. Shop their colorful one-pieces, high-waisted bikinis, and fashion-forward maternity that comes in sizes from 30A to 44E.

Best California Girl Vibes Skatie Demi Top $0.00 at skatie.com Each and every one of these Skatie suits will leave you California dreamin'; the line is filled with bright colors and floral prints in countless different coverage options. Take a look at their Fit Guide, which will help you determine which top and bottom are best for you. Check out the Ellis when you're looking for "support, but make it fashion" or the Demi, which is made for "girls with boooobs".

Best Designer Swim Malia Mills Lizzo Maillot Matte One Piece $95.00 at 11honore.com 11 Honore carries multiple size-inclusive designers—from Cynthia Rowley to Mara Hoffman and more—and offers sizes between 12-24 with cup sizes up to 44G. This is the perfect place to find the luxury swimwear that you've been craving that's intended to sculpt and contour your body and make you feel like a million bucks.