13 Exercise Skorts That Are Perfect for All Your Summer Activities
Run, bike, or hike in style.
By Marina Liao published
Exercise skorts give you the freedom of shorts, but the femininity and clean lines of a skirt. You can do just about every type of activity in a skort, from bicycling uphill to hitting a tennis ball on the court. In fact, the history behind this garment can be traced back to bicycling in the 1890s when trouser skirts, as they were called then, allowed women more freedom and mobility to get on a bike. (They looked very different compared to today's modern skorts, however.) Presently, many retailers offer athletic skorts that come in a range of colors and lengths, allowing you to feel comfortable and modest at the same time. You never have to worry about wind gusts accidentally lifting up your skirt because if it does, the pair of shorts underneath provide ample coverage. There's a reason skorts have stuck around for so long—they're cute and versatile—and we've rounded up our favorites this season, below.
1 Outdoor Voices Court Skort
Your day-to-night skort. You can wear this with sneakers for your sporty morning activities and then swap out the kicks for a pair of cute sandals for your nighttime events. The skort even has a hidden phone pocket built into the shorts, so leave your handbag at home.
2 Eleven by Venus Williams Velocity Skort in Blue Mist
This tennis skort from Venus Williams' fitness line will give you the luck you need to win that match on the court. Channel some of her power as you battle it out with your friends and family.
3 Nike Running Skort Nike Tempo Luxe
For a skort that looks more like a pair of shorts, opt for this olive green Nike pair. The asymmetrical cut adds a nice stylistic touch while the skort still maintains a sense of functionality: it has Nike's Dri-FIT technology and an internal drop-in pocket for your credit card or keys.
4 Athleta Match Point Printed Skort 13.5"
This printed skort is made for medium to high-impact workouts at the gym or outdoors. If you're looking for an athletic piece with a fun print and plenty of stash space (this skort has five pockets!), the search ends here. Add to your checkout cart ASAP.
5 Athleta Soho Skort
This skort is made from recycled poly and is resistant to wrinkles, so you can pack it with you for your weekend getaways or long-distance travels. It also checks off the boxes for quick-drying properties and a UPF 50+ rating.
6 Patagonia Women's Fleetwith Skort
This multifunctional skort is meant to be worn for a variety of summertime activities, from your casual summer bike rides to games on the court. The skort is made from a recycled poly and spandex blend for max stretchiness and comfort. Scoop it up in a few more colors to keep in your daily rotation.
7 All in Motion Women's Stretch Woven Skort 16"
Not sure how you feel about skorts? Start with a super affordable option like this one as a test drive. It's not too long and not too short, offering the perfect coverage whether you're hiking or training for a marathon.
8 Lululemon Play Off The Pleats Skirt 13"
This skirt is designed for tennis and comes in three different shades, though our favorite is this blush tone. Fans of the skort say it's flattering and comfortable, though the shorts run a bit tight so you might want to size up.
9 Zella Suns Out Skort
This lightweight, machine washable skort has a wide, supportive waistband and is 14" in length. It comes in two colors, which are quickly selling out, and has a hidden zip pocket at the pocket so you can go hands-free for your activities.
10 Calia by Carrie Underwood Women's Move Skort
This skort is perfect for every activity, from golfing to running along the shoreline of a beach (read the customer reviews if you're feeling doubtful). It has a relaxed fit, a wide, mid-rise waistband, and moisture-wicking technology so you stay dry and cool during your workout.
11 Adidas Match Skort
Before you head to the court, gear up in your favorite tennis pieces. This skort is specifically cut for on-court movement and comes with attached tights for further coverage. If you tend to get super sweaty during the game, don't worry—this skort is designed to absorb moisture.
12 Brooks Chaser Skirt
Running is fun and less of a hassle when you have all the right gear. Enter this skort made from quick-drying fabric and feels light and airy as you tackle those miles.
13 Outdoor Voices The Exercise Skort
For an easy, fuss-free skort, check out this one from Outdoor Voices. It comes in three different colors (originally four, but one shade is completely sold out already—it's popular!) and is made from breathable fabric so you can sweat it out on the hottest summer days.
-
Looking for a Feel-Good Romance? Read 'The Fastest Way to Fall'
"The slow burn pining, tension, and steam had me blushing."
By Marie Claire
-
Nicole Kidman Shuts Down "Sexist" Question About Tom Cruise
We 100% understand her frustration.
By Caitlin Morton
-
"Emily in Paris" Fans Want Kim Cattrall to Make a Samantha Jones Cameo
The crossover the world needs right now.
By Caitlin Morton
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla