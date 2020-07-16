Exercise skorts give you the freedom of shorts, but the femininity and clean lines of a skirt. You can do just about every type of activity in a skort, from bicycling uphill to hitting a tennis ball on the court. In fact, the history behind this garment can be traced back to bicycling in the 1890s when trouser skirts, as they were called then, allowed women more freedom and mobility to get on a bike. (They looked very different compared to today's modern skorts, however.) Presently, many retailers offer athletic skorts that come in a range of colors and lengths, allowing you to feel comfortable and modest at the same time. You never have to worry about wind gusts accidentally lifting up your skirt because if it does, the pair of shorts underneath provide ample coverage. There's a reason skorts have stuck around for so long—they're cute and versatile—and we've rounded up our favorites this season, below.

Best Day-to-Night Skort 1 Outdoor Voices Court Skort $55.00 at outdoorvoices.com Your day-to-night skort. You can wear this with sneakers for your sporty morning activities and then swap out the kicks for a pair of cute sandals for your nighttime events. The skort even has a hidden phone pocket built into the shorts, so leave your handbag at home.

Best for Tennis 2 Eleven by Venus Williams Velocity Skort in Blue Mist $46.80 at elevenbyvenuswilliams.com This tennis skort from Venus Williams' fitness line will give you the luck you need to win that match on the court. Channel some of her power as you battle it out with your friends and family.

Best Running Skort 3 Nike Running Skort Nike Tempo Luxe $28.97 at nike.com For a skort that looks more like a pair of shorts, opt for this olive green Nike pair. The asymmetrical cut adds a nice stylistic touch while the skort still maintains a sense of functionality: it has Nike's Dri-FIT technology and an internal drop-in pocket for your credit card or keys.

Most Pockets 4 Athleta Match Point Printed Skort 13.5" $33.97 at athleta.gap.com This printed skort is made for medium to high-impact workouts at the gym or outdoors. If you're looking for an athletic piece with a fun print and plenty of stash space (this skort has five pockets!), the search ends here. Add to your checkout cart ASAP.

Best for Blocking UV Radiation 5 Athleta Soho Skort $59.00 at athleta.gap.com This skort is made from recycled poly and is resistant to wrinkles, so you can pack it with you for your weekend getaways or long-distance travels. It also checks off the boxes for quick-drying properties and a UPF 50+ rating.

Best Everyday Skort 6 Patagonia Women's Fleetwith Skort $59.00 at patagonia.com This multifunctional skort is meant to be worn for a variety of summertime activities, from your casual summer bike rides to games on the court. The skort is made from a recycled poly and spandex blend for max stretchiness and comfort. Scoop it up in a few more colors to keep in your daily rotation.

Best for Affordability 7 All in Motion Women's Stretch Woven Skort 16" $28.00 at target.com Not sure how you feel about skorts? Start with a super affordable option like this one as a test drive. It's not too long and not too short, offering the perfect coverage whether you're hiking or training for a marathon.

Best for Short Length 8 Lululemon Play Off The Pleats Skirt 13" $68.00 at lululemon.com This skirt is designed for tennis and comes in three different shades, though our favorite is this blush tone. Fans of the skort say it's flattering and comfortable, though the shorts run a bit tight so you might want to size up.

Best for Being Lightweight 9 Zella Suns Out Skort $59.00 at nordstrom.com This lightweight, machine washable skort has a wide, supportive waistband and is 14" in length. It comes in two colors, which are quickly selling out, and has a hidden zip pocket at the pocket so you can go hands-free for your activities.

Best for Golfing 10 Calia by Carrie Underwood Women's Move Skort $877.00 at caliastudio.com This skort is perfect for every activity, from golfing to running along the shoreline of a beach (read the customer reviews if you're feeling doubtful). It has a relaxed fit, a wide, mid-rise waistband, and moisture-wicking technology so you stay dry and cool during your workout.

Best for Adidas Fans 11 Adidas Match Skort $39.00 at adidas.com Before you head to the court, gear up in your favorite tennis pieces. This skort is specifically cut for on-court movement and comes with attached tights for further coverage. If you tend to get super sweaty during the game, don't worry—this skort is designed to absorb moisture.

Best for Running 12 Brooks Chaser Skirt $56.00 at brooksrunning.com Running is fun and less of a hassle when you have all the right gear. Enter this skort made from quick-drying fabric and feels light and airy as you tackle those miles.